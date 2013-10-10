Nicole Kidman to star in ‘The Silent Wife’ book adaptation

10.10.13 5 years ago

Nicole Kidman is “The Silent Wife.”

The actress has been to star in an adaptation of the bestselling 2013 novel by A.S.A. Harrison, according to Deadline. The book, which was published only a few months after the first-time novelist’s untimely death, focuses on the dissolution of an affluent Chicago couple’s tumultuous marriage. Kidman will produce through her Blossom Films shingle, which was also behind the 2010 drama “Rabbit Hole.” That film, in which Kidman starred as a wife and mother attempting to recover from the death of her young son, garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Kidman’s forthcoming films include war drama “The Railway Man” opposite Colin Firth, Grace Kelly biopic “Grace of Monaco” with Tim Roth and Frank Langella, and Rowan Joffe’s “Before I Go to Sleep” co-starring Firth and Mark Strong.

Are you a fan of “The Silent Wife”? Looking forward to the film adaptation? Sound off in the comments.
 

