‘Nikita,’ ‘Center Stage’ stars land ’12 Monkeys’ leads for Syfy

Syfy has found the small screen proxies for Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe on its pilot version of “12 Monkeys.”

The cable network announced on Monday (November 4) that Aaron Stanford and Amanda Schull will topline the TV “12 Monkeys,” which will begin production in Detroit in December.

Stanford will play the Willis role of Cole, the haunted time traveler tasked with going back to prevent the outbreak of a deadly plague.

The “X-Men” veteran has six more episodes of “Nikita,” which will air on The CW starting later this month. He’s the second “Nikita” star to land a cable lead in the past week, following Shane West, who will appear in WGN’s “Salem.”

Schull will step in for Stowe as Cassandra Railly, a doctor forced to choose between her ordinary life and helping Cole in his mission. The “Center Stage” favorite appeared on a “Nikita” episode last season and has also been seen on “Suits” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

We’ll just have to wait to find out who will fill Brad Pitt’s crazy shoes as Jeffrey Goines.

Syfy’s “12 Monkeys” script was adapted from the Oscar nominated feature by Terry Matalas & Travis Fickett, but the network also announced today that should the pilot go to series, Natalie Chaidez will serve as showrunner.

“Helix” and “Caprica” director Jeffrey Reiner will helm the pilot.