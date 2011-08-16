‘Nine Lives of Chloe King’ and ‘Teen Wolf’ finale thoughts

Tis the week to say farewell to both of the summer’s high profile teen-becomes-an-animal-and-falls-in-love-with-the-child-of-their-nemesis cable dramas.
MTV’s “Teen Wolf” wrapped up its first season on Monday (August 15) night with a finale that included a few lingering questions, but no pressing cliffhangers. If you’re a writer-producer, it’s the sort of finale you can turn in if you’re confident that you’ll be continuing the story a few months down the road. Indeed, MTV renewed “Teen Wolf” weeks ago and new episodes will premiere in 2012 and if the network holds off till the summer again, I’ll probably even keep watching, despite the galling awareness that Australian doctorologists say that TV is killing me at a rate of 22 minutes per small screen hour. Since reading the results of that scientifically questionable study, I’ve been evaluating what percentage of my TV viewing is worth dying for. With “Teen Wolf,” I’m certain it’s a loss.
While I haven’t loved “The Nine Lives of Chloe King,” I’ve found it to be a pleasantly entertaining summertime diversion, low impact but likable. When musing on the TV that’s killing me, “The Nine Lives of Chloe King” doesn’t go under the heading of TV Worth Dying Slowly For, but unlike “Teen Wolf,” it also can’t be filed under Oh God, I’m Squandering My Life. It’s better suited for the I Probably Wasn’t Gonna Do Anything Better With That Time pile, which isn’t too shabby.
But like my own dwindling reservoir of mortality, “The Nine Lives of Chloe King” may not be around forever. The superpowered drama finished its opening installment of episodes on Tuesday (August 16) night and it has yet to be picked up for any additional episodes. That’s not a terrific sign, especially if you consider that “Switched at Birth,” which premiered within days of “Chloe” and has been a true summer smash, has already been picked up for a whopping 22 episodes. With ABC Family’s packed schedule and more original premieres on the horizon, I can see how it might make sense to cut ties with a show that hasn’t necessarily stirred up the sort of buzz the network might have hoped for. But having watched the “Chloe King” finale, I’m sure I speak for whatever fanbase the show has in saying that cancelation now would just be plain cruel.
Thoughts on the two finales after the break… Obviously with spoilers.
TEEN WOLF
All season long, my policy was that a lacrosse-free episode of “Teen Wolf” was a good episode of “Teen Wolf,” if “good” equals “less awful than the lacrosse-themed episodes.” I think lacrosse is a fun sport to watch and play, but it’s a stupid sport to attempt to depict on TV and an even stupider substitute for basketball from the original film. But I’ve ranted about this aspect of things quite enough.
The “Teen Wolf” finale was a tense affair full of shocking revelations, or revelations that were shocking to people on screen, but which had been revealed to us previously. Peter’s the Alpha? Yes. We know. Kate started the fire that a dozen different people had been blamed for over the course of the season? Sure. We knew that.
So most of the real suspense in the finale was whether Allison would find a way to forgive and love Scott after discovering, almost simultaneously, that he was a werewolf and her family destiny was to kill werewolves. The short answer: Yes. Yes she could forgive him.
Yeah, the finale was full of pulse-pounding thrills, except that no amount of narrative urgency was too important that it couldn’t be set aside for a hideously bad product plug for some sort of AT&T mobile hotspot device. I understand that these shows have to sell products to stay in business, but if you’re a showrunner, you have to have the guts to say “This is my freaking finale. You’re not going to ruin my finale with an AT&T commercial.” But that’s not the way Jeff Davis went and we got Stiles and The Alpha pausing to chatter about the difficulties of getting Internet connectivity at the least appropriate place possible.
The finale then unspooled into a sloppy climax in which all of our main characters battled a blurry CGI blob — at least now we understand why we’d been denied full-on wolf effects for the majority of the season. The effect in which the CG Alpha staggered backwards after being kicked by Scott was so poor they might as well have gone with claymation. But we finally set the Alpha on fire and and Derek shockingly killed Peter rather than giving Scott the chance to dewolf. Totally selfish, right? And Derek growls, “I’m the Alpha now.” And the camera pulled back and you thought, “That’s a good place to leave things.”
But then, almost as if somebody swapped the reels in the projection booth, we cut to Scott and Stiles checking in on Lydia, who’s still alive, but she’s also not healing, which means that she isn’t a werewolf, but she is something else. What is she? Dunno. But I was more curious about the situation in which Scott and Stiles stared at the newly Alpha-ed Derek, eyes all a-glow, and said, “That was really mean of you, but if you don’t mind, we have to go see our friend at the hospital.” Then in the next scene, we had Jackson searching for Derek, even though he’d know where he was a few minutes earlier, begging Derek to bite him. Then we went back to Scott, now without Stiles, up on the roof making out with Allison, as Mrs. and Mr. Argent stood in the next room having a vague conversation that gave no real indication that Mr. Argent had been eager to run Scott down with his car just a few hours earlier.
There are definitely questions leading into next season: What’s up with Lydia? Why can’t I remember if they explained what’s up with Carver from “The Wire”? Are the Argents really just remaining in town to give Allison the chance to eventually sleep with Scott (albeit hopefully not in an abandoned schoolbus as may have been her preference)? What the heck happened after Derek announced he was the Alpha and why didn’t anybody think that was a good chance for a preemptive strike? And Will Scott’s mom ever pay their power bill or will the McCalls continue to live in a weird state of perpetual darkness? Did “Teen Wolf” really resort to a “Female werewolves are bitches *twice* a month… you know… cuz they get periods” joke? And if every slo-mo scene in “Teen Wolf” were shot in regular speed, how short would each episode actually be? I’m thinking the finale would have been 25 minutes if you just showed everything at a normal pace.
Anyway, that was Season One of “Teen Wolf.” If it had premiered in February, I’d have stopped watching after a week.
Meanwhile…
THE NINE LIVES OF CHLOE KING
Oh good gracious.
What a freaking mess.
And you can’t really expect me to accept that there’s an iota of a chance that this may have been a series finale, can you?
So to recap, as the episode ended we had:
… Valentina poisoned. [That’s bad.]
… Jasmine stabbed. [That’s bad.]
… Alek showing up and threatening to kill the evil Zane, only to have Zane announce that they’re brothers. [That’s not really bad, but it’s definitely an awkward family reunion.]
… Chloe’s mom out on a not-date with Brian’s dad, who probably wants to kidnap her or poison her or stab her or something. [That’s bad, albeit hypothetically.]
… Chloe shot to death. [That’s bad. But not so bad. She has nine lives. You might have heard about them.]
… Brian arriving in time to see Chloe dead, repeatedly telling her he loves her, seeing her reanimated [nine lives, remember?], kissing her and dying, or something. [That’s bad. But we *were* told that sometimes the Mai kiss only causes a coma and Chloe isn’t a trained doctor.]
[Somehow nothing bad happened to Amy and Paul. What’s up with that? They weren’t worth even an iota of nefarious plotting from Those Bad People Who Want To Kill Chloe?]
Anyway, if that’s how ABC Family decides to end things with “The Nine Lives of Chloe King,” that would be a wee bit open-ended, wouldn’t it? More like “The Nine Dangling Plotlines of Chloe King.”
The finale was simultaneously a bit meandering and a bit rushed. Chloe’s whiplash back and forth between Brian and Alek has never been all that compelling to me because I never believed she had all that much chemistry with either guy, but this week’s love-swap — out with the Alek, back in with the Brian — was abrupt and it wasn’t aided by the tension-sapping visit to grandma, who we always figured would be evil, but whose actual evil nature remains vague and uninteresting. [Leaving grandma aside for a second and returning to the love triangle, I get that some people are Team Brian and some people are Team Alek, but I can’t get behind either entanglement. I’ve also been told that it’s entirely unacceptable to be Team Chlamy, so I guess I’ll have to root for a third option to show up.]
Meanwhile, Zane’s betrayal at the end of last episode and into this episode would have been more effective if the character hadn’t been randomly introduced last week and if we hadn’t been properly convinced that Jasmine can’t do anything right and therefore of *course* she’d date a guy who wants to kill everybody she knows.
And although I mocked “Teen Wolf” for sacrificing finale pacing for a product plug, I was astounded that after two straight weeks in which Kia was practically a guest star, climaxing with Chloe securing her own energy efficient, moderately priced car, this week’s episode found her sneaking out to seemingly meet her father and doing it on foot, leading to a confusing “I’ll give you a ride” exchange with Brian, rather than a “It’s OK, I’m going to take my brand new Kia, even if I only have a learner’s permit, it’s such a reliable and safe automobile it can even keep an unlicensed Mai safe.” At least then there would have been a narrative payoff for the Kia.
I also still don’t know what to think about Chloe’s father and I’m surprised there wasn’t one last beat involving his whereabouts. I mean, we assume that all of his earlier emails weren’t fabrications, were they? Or is that what was happening with Evil Grandma and the burning art? Did I mention that “The Nine Lives of Chloe King” is a show that I enjoy largely because it doesn’t require that I take “Breaking Bad”-style notes when I watch. I get that the text messages were sent by the two useless scrawny assassins and the only only-slightly-less-usless and only-slightly-less-scrawny assassin who were only at the theater to tire Chloe out before Brian’s Dad’s Mean Girlfriend shot her.
One of the great things about a show in which your main character has nine lives is that you can periodically kill her off in gruesome ways just to keep viewers on edge. One of the down sides of having a show in which your main character has nine lives is that when a season finale rolls around and you haven’t used any of those lives since the premiere, everybody knows one of those fake-deaths is coming, so nobody’s actually on edge. Know what I mean?
On Twitter earlier this week, I was asked if I thought that “Chloe King” is possibly too wholesome for an ABC Family audience that has tarted itself up with the marquee success of “Pretty Little Liars.” I fear that may be at least partially the case. Chloe learned in the pilot that if she so much as slipped tongue to a mortal guy, she might kill him. So sexuality was basically off the table this season. The show’s violence was always muted, the adult language was non-existent and we keep learning the dangers of keeping secrets from your parents and, last week, the dangers of skeevy older guys using the Internet as a den to entrap impressionable teens for white slavery. “The Nine Lives of Chloe King” almost could have aired on Disney Channel, it was so pure. And maybe ABC Family’s audience is into darker themes these days?
Oh well.
It doesn’t seem right for “The Nine Lives of Chloe King” to end this way, not with a full seven lives to go. As I said back when I first reviewed the show, I think Skyler Samuels is a star and I think she’ll be OK even if cancellation occurs, but I like the show around her enough that I’ll be a bit disappointed if this is limbo is where we’re stuck for good.
Anyway, what’d y’all think of either the “Teen Wolf” or “Nine Lives of Chloe King” finales?
Yeesh, the Chloe writers must have apprenticed under Joss Whedon. Yet, somehow Alek avoids joining the pile of bodies. No justice.
I had no idea the show was in danger of not returning. I probably won’t send boxes of Uncle Ben’s to ABC Family in protest, but this does seem like a ridiculous way to leave things. I still don’t even know what the main villains motivation was, let alone any of the subvillains.
Ah, well. If it gets cancelled I’ll just tack it up next to Happy Town as shows I generally don’t admit to watching which ended in such a crazy place I wish they’d do a comic series or something to tie everything up.
Chrissy – It’s very true that we don’t have a clue why Brian’s dad was doing what he was doing or why Zane did what he did or… anything really. I don’t know that it would be a “shame” never to find those things out, but it would certainly be… a missing piece of information…
-Daniel
This was my main problem with the entire season. I honestly don’t understand ANY of the mythology stuff. They focused far too much time on her boyfriend drama and the “danger of the week” scenario, at the detriment of their big stories.
To the detriment. Ah, whatever.
I really though that, too! I immediately thought “This is basically a new Buffy”. I think it serves that niche very well, and there hasn’t really been any show like Buffy since it went off the air.
I would be really disappointed if they didn’t give this show another chance.
Sam – I just meant because of all the killing of main characters. I know Buffy, Buffy was a friend of mine. You, Chloe, are no Buffy.
(But you’re perfectly pleasant and while my desire for you to return ranks far below my desire for another season of Tower Prep, I’m certainly for it.)
I hope it would reek more of Joss Whedon, haven’t seen anything from him since Dollhouse ended. I personally found Chloe to be more interesting than Switched at Birth and less frustrating than Pretty Liars. I hope we it gets picked up or at the very least we get some more episodes.
It’s hard for me to find cool stuff for my daughter to watch. She’s 8, and she’s into science and insects. She loves Harry Potter, but also Doctor Who and Merlin. Don’t get me wrong, she likes girly stuff too (my wallet hates American Girls as much as she loves them). I try to avoid the crap on Disney, so there’s precious little that she actually watches.
So when I heard about the show, it seemed like “Buffy-lite,” so I decided to check it out. And it is “Buffy-lite.” There’s a chosen one, and her friends know, but her mom doesn’t. She disagrees with her protectors all the time. And the show is about growing up.
I think the lack of anything beyond kissing and the toned-down violence is great for my 8-year old, but in the age of “Jersey Shore,” “16 and Pregnant” and whatever the hell else eMpTyV shows nowadays, is it just too tame for the teens? I hope not because the finale was full-on crazy and that’d be a terrible way to go out.
After reading the books the show is NOTHING like the book its crazy so leaving the show now would kill me!! They need to have another season of chole! And hopefully soon!!
For me, the confusion is with the bad guys. Apparently they consist of:
Brian’s Dad
Brian’s Dad’s Girlfriend
Brian’s Grandmother (in possession of Chloe’s Dad’s stuff)
A bunch of assassins
Jasmine’s Mai boyfriend / Alec’s brother
The Order
Now, that’s pretty confusing. The Order is supposed to be humans who know about Mai and want them dead. Yet Zane is Mai and apparently part of The Order. Brain’s dad and grandmother appear to be on the same side yet aren’t speaking to each other. Somehow they are connected to Chloe’s dad. But Chloe’s dad is presumably human since she was adopted.
Are we supposed to believe that Chloe’s dad was part of The Order, figured out she was Mai, left because he couldn’t deal, was caught by The Order, they stole the book, and used it to draw Chloe in?
How does any of this explain a Mai working for The Order to kill other Mai?
Wait a minute. If Alek is Jasmine’s cousin and Zane and Alek are brothers… doesn’t it mean Jasmine and Zane are cousins? Cousins making out?
PaperFlames – Two possibilities: A) Zane is EVIL and doesn’t care about a little semi-incest (we don’t know how distant their cousin-dom is) or B) Some sort of weird stepbrother-y thing could be afoot?
Just another thing that we’d have to have explained… hypothetically…
-Daniel
In a previous episode Alek explained to Chloe that he was from Russia or Ukraine and moved to England and was adopted by humans. When he found out he was Mai he was adopted by Valentina. He and Jasmine are not actually blood-related.
I didn’t like the fact that they left us hanging on Chloe King. They left the viewers with too many questions. They HAVE to have future episodes. Probably that is why they did a unfinished ending. In Teen Wolf well I stopped watching the show after a while… Sounds like its better than Chloe King.
Ruby – It’s not. “Teen Wolf,” better than “Chloe King,” I mean.
-Daniel
I stopped watching Teen Wolf after the first few episodes. Like Chloe and watched all the eps. Need some closure here if they are going to cancel. Lousy way to leave those who did watch. Hope it returns for a 2nd season.
Being older and watching this is an experience. The relationship with step mom seems a bit ‘over the top’, yet other areas seem stretching things, and the balance awesome.
But if nothing else, after watching the full 10? epi season the finale so caught me off guard! One big ‘Holy …’, a season ending episode that shocked. It’s what many watch this type sci-fi for. for.
With an ending with so much happening, and violent darkness it would be a sin for it not to continue. Hopefully ABC Family stays on course not getting wrapped up in the flaws and failings of common network tv.
The girl are stunning, and guys will be guys. But they are all unique and I’m liking it.
common…isnt that what teen dramas are all about (teen dramas = fantasy). mayb u guys focus less on the details (KIA or no Kia thing) and more on teenage characters…it’s actually worth watching.
I hope this is not the end of Chloe King. I am so hooked on the show and can’t wait to see what happens next. I was really rooting for Brian.
I am a middle agemother whowatches ABC family with my 15 year old son. ( I think he likes all the pretty girls) anyway, I love “Pretty Little Liars”, we both love “Switched At Birth” and “Chloe King”. The season finale was great and we hope they go for a second season. Everything we enjoy seems to always get canceled, so we really hope this continues because we want answers! “Teen Wolf” is just a fun show to watch. Hopefully ABC family continues to put out good shows.
I agree Chloe king isn’t the best show, but honestly, with a finalie like that? It was a disaster cuz the producers are trying to get it picked up for another round. Another show back in December that I loved got canceled after 1 season, and its finalie was a serious cliffhanger too. Hopefully ABC family isn’t too stupid to cancel it, with a finale like that. At least keep it long enough so all the questions get answered… Or until Chloe dies.
You seem to be quite negative towards both of these shows, which you have clearly continued to watch throughout their entire seasons. I caught on to both of these shows for the summer. Chloe King followed a standard recipe for an ABC family show. Teen Wolf, on the other hand, brought a nice change of pace to the typical hour-long dramas shown today. First off, the kids in Teen wolf can actually act, something greatly amiss from a majority of the ABC family shows. Second, the plot is a lot more intricate and thought-provoking. The show applies humor in generous portions and at the right time – Stiles is hilarious. It was the first teen-show I have looked forward to in a while, and was a pleasant surprise.
Anyways, just felt like your post nit-picked all of the shows flaws rather than appreciating some of their finer points. Clearly you enjoyed them to some extent, or you would have stopped watching – summer, or not!
Mike – I gave “Chloe King” a positive review when it premiered and have continued to talk and write warmly about it for two months.
I reviewed “Teen Wolf” more negatively — but not nearly as negatively as I could have. I’m glad you felt that the kids on “Teen Wolf” can act and that there was a thought-provoking plot and generous amounts of humor. I’ll politely, but strongly, disagree. And disagreements are OK!
-Daniel
I love that Chloe King is a good girl and doesn’t sleep around like girls on the other shows. Everything is so “normal” and innocent, I appreciate that, and I hope they keep it cool. The mai thing is so stinkin cool… I’m team alek all the way, so this episode was a huge disappointment in that she admits loving brian! But now brian is supposedly “dead” and alek has a brother that just killed the two people in his life who have been there for him all the way back to when he was abandoned!! Come on, brother or not, KILL THE GUY!!! I hope Chloe learns her lesson about going places without backup… but I doubt it. I JUST GOTTA KNOW WHAT HAPPENS!!! I’ll be hugely disappointed if this show doesn’t come back. I HATE pretty little liars, it is the stupidest show out there!! Chloe King is the bomb diggidy.
YEAH! TEAM FREAKING ALEK!
I do too! It’s interesting that she seems all over the place in the books, but I really appreciate it downplaying sex. I miss that about shows these days.
I also love the nine lives of chloe king, I hope you do not cancel the series, I think the series has much more to give, now that Brian is supposedly “dead” and jasmine and Valentino also, how this affects the relationship of chloe and Alek (Alek TEAM!) as both have lost people they love, to happen with Zane if he really is and if hermno of alek alek kill him – I hope you do not cancel the series = (
Yes!! They can’t cancel Chloe King! We need answers! This is the first show I have been absolutely hooked on since Buffy and my Tuesdays will be AWFUL if they don’t renew it. There are too many questions after that finale to leave it like that. I also like the pureness of the series and say it is about time!! Go Team Alek!!!!
Dan, would Teen Wolf been better if the creators used the movie’s original premise and made everybody aware that Scott was a werewolf?
TheNightSalker – Not inherently, I don’t think. I mean, the “Teen Wolf” TV people basically abandoned 99.98 percent of the DNA from the Michael J. Fox movie, so I don’t know if that detail would have made a difference, especially not if it had been handled with the lack of touch the rest of the series exhibited. To be better, “Teen Wolf” would have needed to be better…
-Daniel
Would it have been better with more van-surfing?
(Or does it have van-surfing? I can’t imagine anything with van-surfing getting a bad review, though.)
Chrissy – Van-surfing makes all things better.
Proof-positive: [www.youtube.com]
-Daniel
i loved the nine lives of chloe king it would be a shame if it failed to produce another season at the least! i really hope they dont cancel it
I can’t explain it, Dan, and I can’t argue with anything you say about the storytelling, but (for a reason I cannot explain) I enjoy the hell out of Teen Wolf. For me, it’s a fun, silly summer show. I’m totally outside of most of that show’s demographics, but I get a kick out of it.
Will – Different rules in the summer. I totally understand…
-Daniel
being a huge fan of chloe, i will be extremely mad if it gets cancelled. 1st off, its in SF one of my fav places. 2nd. i think it is a fantastic show! and it actually is my new favorite show. and i dont think it belongs on disney, being thrown off quoit tower is pretty extreme regardless of the minimized blood. keep this show, i think it is one of the best to come out of ABC (alongside S@B)
oh please the nine lives of Chloe king is suppose to be supernatural/fantasy/teen drama and of course the teen drama aspect is clearly seen but the fantasy -supernatural aspect is way low the Mia a race of cat human hybrid and to weak i mean cats have fast reflexes and yet Zane was able to i don’t know maybe poisoned Valentina and Jasmine stabbed come on they are all Mia and should have put up a better fight than they did. and the fiction aspect needs to be raised up a little bit it’s no ordinary teen drama show so the supernatural and fantasy sides of the show should Dominate plz any way a continuation will be okay the way things ended was so bad.
Hi! The Nine Lives of Chloe King is the best show ever!
Suspense to the fans is a great part of a show!
With un expected plots with perfect resolutions!
I am completely in love with the show!
Best show ABC Family has ever put up!
there must be a second season because the show ROCKS!
I’ve enjoyed the humor in your review, and hope the show is not canceled. I guess I was naive to think her dad was actually alive, but oh well…. I’d like to see the show continue since they are not really following the books word by word.
I’ve been watching both of these shows all summer and I disagree with everything you said about The Nine Lives of Chloe King. It was a very captivating series and I loved every single bit of it! I also was thrilled and excited every week to go home and watch Teen Wolf!
Noah – So you disagree with my liking “The Nine Lives of Chloe King”? I don’t even know what that means, but I guess it makes me sad.
-Daniel
I’m a 40 year old Mom (and Buffy fan forever!) who waatched Chloe every week with my teenage daughter. We used to watch Vampire Diaries, but it got too “porno” for us. The girls in PLL are too grown up/sexed/trashy/bitchy for me to want to sit and watch them be dishonest and poor friends material with my teen. It is great to have a supernatural/fantasy/SciFi show that does NOT have vamps in it, deals with issues that are very real to the average teen, (dating, freedom, growing up, responsibilities, honesty…) has a lead character who is likeable and sweet, and mixes in a cool new mythology. Keep up the good work ABC Family!
Daniel you sound pretty ignorant, the girl taken into slavery on The Nine Lives of Chloe King (TNLCK) was hispanic and slavery does not require the term “white” in front of it for any reason since it is not specific to any particular culture, colour or creed!
Secondly, to determine whether someone is dead does not require the presence of a doctor–since heartbeats can be heard by anybody with hearing or the feel of the heart’s pulse can be felt by anyone who has hands.
And agreeing that TNLCK is TOO Wholesome for ABC Family is a ridiculous comment–Chloe is not even human on the show, which is more strange than anything a few generic murder mystery shows could ever produce. I don’t understand why Americans pride themselves on having the freedom to choose but want every show on tv to follow the same predictably disgusting storyline. There is nothing wrong with being different–although you sound like you probably wouldn’t agree with me.
Anyone that wants Chloe back for a second season pleeeease sign the petition. We need 100,000 signatures to get it renewed so get signing!!! The site is [www.petitionbuzz.com] and please post this round so we get as many signatures as possible!!
I love this show and I’m a mom. The first episode didn’t catch my eye but as the season went on it got better and better. I loved watching this after PLL it was my one night where I got to sit on my butt for two hours and get lost in a couple of good shows. I hope they bring Nine Lives back because as so many people have said, to end it now would be just mean.
I truly enjoyed a summer of Nine Lives Of Chloe King. I watched with my granddaughter (15) and she loves the show. Hope it isn’t cancelled. Sorry to see Jasmine and her mother die.
Wow, I was so sad when we finally got to the end scene… (watch at [vimeo.com])
Something about the lighting, the haunting song (“Without You” by Junip) and knowing the show probably won’t get picked up by another network really sunk in…ugh. Especially disappointing because the last two episodes of the season were by far the best! Anyway, here’s hoping something good happens and surprises me.
I deefinietly love The Nine Lives Of Chole King,its amazzing, i love the powers they have {except the disadvantage of not being able to kiss a human} and i love the actors, some of them to me are fimilar faces. I love Alek, Not jus his accent and his blonde hair, but because he likes her not the cocky bastard, Alek, i think that they should be together but i also like brian. Hes super sweet. But brian is a complicated story, his father wants Chole dead. Thats Kinda a deal breaker.but it might be a good thing, because if there;s a season 2, Brian might try to save her life in the end. The wierd reunion wit alek and the other guy is kinda good, it gives me more hope that the series might be back. It would be very stupid for them to cancel this series, because there are alot of ppl that watch this series and i myself love it. Of all the series i have watch this is my favorite, even better than vampire diaries, sometimes, i think that a second season should be on its way. I love the actors, all of them, well, not all. that woman wit the short hair that works for Brian’s father , she i dont like, she killed Chole, shes dead to me. Well ,if u guys agree wit me, plz email me @ cindy.love.213@gmail.com
