No Doubt announce release date for first album in over 10 years

This time, there can be No Doubt – Gwen Stefani and company will be releasing their first album in over a decade on September 25.

No doubt, because all four band members – Stefani, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young – announced the official release date in a video posted on their official website over the weekend. You can watch it in full below.

“Hi everyone, we’re the band No Doubt,” began Kanal, who did most of the talking, as the canned cheers of a non-existent audience played. “We’ve been sharing a lot of information with you, but there’s one piece of information that we have held back. And today might be the day to tell you that…”

“Our record is coming out on September 26,” continued Stefani, to which Kanal replied: “Nope!”

Corrected Stefani, after a moment of knowing laughter: “I mean September twenty…”

Kanal: “Fifth.”

And then there was more laughter as Young somehow flubbed up the year.

No Doubt’s last studio effort was 2001’s “Rock Steady”, which went double-platinum in the U.S. and was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2003 Grammys. Stefani’s two subsequent solo releases, 2004’s “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” and 2006’s “The Sweet Escape”, sold nearly six million copies combined in the U.S. alone.

