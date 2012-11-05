No Doubt removes ‘Looking Hot’ music video after offending Native Americans

11.05.12 6 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) – No Doubt has pulled its new cowboys-and-Indians-themed music video and is apologizing to Native Americans and others offended by the clip.

In a posting on its website, the band says the video for “Looking Hot” was “never to offend, hurt or trivialize Native American people.”

The video features Gwen Stefani and bandmate Tony Kanal dressed in traditional Native American clothes, while Adrian Young and Tom Dumont are in cowboy get-ups with guns. Dumont and Young tie up Stefani, while Kanal is behind bars.

The clip includes Stefani riding a horse and singing in a tepee, and a fire-burning dance scene with others dressed in Native American clothes.

The band says it consulted with Native American friends and experts but realize people have been offended and “sincerely apologize.”

