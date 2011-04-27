No joke: Mark Wahlberg wants to make a movie with Justin Bieber

How do you follow up your producing and starring in an Oscar-nominated drama that won two Academy Awards? Why you pitch Paramount Pictures making a movie with Justin Bieber of course. That was the surprising news from Mark Wahlberg today who revealed his plans in an interview with Vulture.

“Well, we”re putting it together,” Wahlberg says. “Yeah. We”re doing it at Paramount. We pitched them the idea and, you know, we”re talking about doing it. He loves the idea. He’s been sending me video, he sent me a video of himself, and, yeah, I think he”s really talented.”

Wahlberg wouldn’t say much more except that Paramount could soon make an official announcement on the project and that it would be a drama about “a reluctant mentor in an inner-city environment.” He also made it clear that neither he or Bieber would sing or dance in the film.

As for his “Fighter” director, David O. Russell, Wahlberg revealed they are considering three new projects, but the Bieber picture was not one of them.

Wahlberg will be seen next in the thriller “Contraband” opposite Kate Beckinsale and J.K. Simmons. He also recently filmed Seth McFarlane’s “Ted” with Mila Kunis, Joel McHale and Patrick Warburton. Both films will be released next year. The 39-year-old is also a producer on HBO’s “Entourage” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

Bieber surprised many in the industry when his concert documentary film “Justin Bieber Never Say Never” grossed $72 million domestically earlier this year.