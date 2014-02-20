Noah Wyle’s TNT “Librarian” movie franchise is set to become a TV series

TNT is close to ordering a 10-episode “Librarian” series, with Wyle poised to reprise his role.

Lena Dunham: Before “Girls,” HBO “sweetly” fired me from “Mildred Pierce”

Dunham worked one day on the HBO miniseries before being dumped by a producer whom she would end up working with on “Girls.”

Preview Sarah Palin’s new reality show

She’s hosting Sportsman Channel’s “Amazing America.”



E! bringing Kristin Cavallari back to TV

The former MTV star will co-host a new weekly series called “The Fabulist,” starting next month.

Introducing Mario Seinfeld

What if “Seinfeld” was mashed up with Super Mario Bros?

Christina Aguilera is pregnant

The newly engaged “Voice” star is expecting her 2nd child, Us weekly reports.