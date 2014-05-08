Nobody Loves Mom Like an Oscar Winner

Mother's Day is a time when we remember why we appreciate our moms, which calls to mind a serious fact: No one appreciates his/her mother like an Oscar winner.

In this amazing montage of Oscar speeches, watch as all your favorite celebrities find new and inventive ways to show love for Mom. The best of the batch? I'll say Kevin Spacey, whose oddly defensive shout-out is nonetheless sweet. The funniest is definitely Gwyneth Paltrow's lachrymose moment, but only because Blythe Danner's reaction is… puzzled? I can't even tell. I'm watching again already.

Look out for gorgeous Cloris Leachman at 0:19!