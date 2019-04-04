AMC

Norman Reedus is The Walking Dead‘s most vocal hype man.

Here he is on the second half of season nine: “I gotta tell you, the season that’s about to come out, the second half, is our best season since season one.” And the season finale: “It’s a huge, visually explosive episode that’s going to be visually stunning.” And also: “I think probably the planet is going to explode.” Reedus is such a big fan, in fact, that he threatened to “burn down” The Walking Dead‘s studio if the show ever has the gall (or guts) to kill Daryl Dixon:

“I don’t want to go anywhere. I’ll burn down that whole studio if they got rid of me,” he cracked — but noted that on The Walking Dead, you never know when your character’s time will be up. “I always said I wanted to just walk off into the sunset with a dog, but now so many people are doing that, that I don’t know. I don’t know how I’d want to die,” Reedus said. “I don’t want to die ever, so I don’t want to put it out there. I don’t want to give anyone any ideas.”

This isn’t the first time Reedus has discussed going the distance with The Walking Dead. “I love being on the show,” he said last year. “I could do this until it ended. There’s part of me that really wants to bookend the show. I started the show and I want to end the show.” Of the season one cast, only Reedus and Melissa McBride (Carol) remain. That’s impressive longevity, which will make it extra devastating when the “if” in “if Daryl dies, we riot” becomes a “when.”

(Via ET Canada)