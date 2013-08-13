Not everyone guaranteed to survive warns ‘Thor: The Dark World’ director

(CBR) Everyone”s favorite bleach-blond thunder god doesn”t have too much to worry about as far as his own survival is concerned – but the jury”s out on the rest of the “Thor” cast.

At D23 Expo, “Thor: The Dark World” director Alan Taylor spoke with Empire about his reputation as a “grim reaper” of fan-favorite characters, having overseen the deaths of pivotal players on “Game of Thrones”, “The Sopranos” and beyond. Based on his latest comments, it sounds like the “Thor” sequel will keep Taylor”s reputation on track.

“There are a few people who don”t make it out alive here,” he teased. “There could be some surprises!”

Just don”t worry too much about Thor himself. Taylor confirmed the Marvel superhero won”t shuffle off into the great beyond: “I just get called in to murder people”s favorite characters, so I”m surprised Thor survived this one.”

Even with all the death and destruction, “Dark World” promises to have moments of lightness, according to star Tom Hiddleston.

“The Marvel team likes their movies to be fun,” said the Loki actor. “Especially with “Thor”, they want to have this enormous, heavy, epic dimension, gods and monsters, worlds collide, but they also want to keep it fun and make sure the audience is having a good time.”

Thor: The Dark World opens Nov. 8.