In Memoriam, 2013: Notable deaths in the world of entertainment

As with every calendar year, 2013 was filled with many notable celebrities passing away. Some of these individuals got to live a long, prosperous, full life. Others died far too soon. But, whether the people got to live a long life or a short one, they all helped make our world a better, brighter, more interesting place and we are all richer for having gotten to experience their creativity.

On the below slides you will find just a sampling of those who died this year. It is, by no means, a complete list and it is entirely possible that someone we left off touched you the most.

Who would you have added in that we don’t have here?