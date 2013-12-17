November Sales Report: Marvel, DC’s dollar share drop to under 30%

(CBR) Below you’ll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for November, 2013. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month. Sales estimates for October, 2013 can be found here.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.

The breakdowns are for just the top comics and top trades listed below. These are not the overall market share. I only deal with numbers that I can see and kick around in my ever evolving number crunching system. Sometimes the numbers get a bit battered and bruised in the process.

The estimated total sales for the 332 comics was 6,690,324 comics which is down by 1,594,238 units from October and down by 724,645 units from November 2012. Marvel Comics had the largest percentage of the top 332 comics with 36.33% of the total units sold followed by DC Comics with 34.92%.

The top selling comic from Marvel Comics was “Amazing X-Men (2013)” #1 in slot 3 with an estimated 112,337 units and for DC Comics was “Batman (2011)” #25 in rank 1 with an estimated 125,602 units.

The estimated total sales for the 300 trades was 362,717 trades which is down by 37,391 units from October and up by 12,273 units from November 2012.

Topping the trades list in November was “Walking Dead v19: March to War” by Image Comics with 25,194 units.

DIAMOND OVERALL SHARES

Publisher Market Share

By Units Market Share

By Dollars MARVEL COMICS 33.65% 29.97% DC COMICS 31.90% 29.24% IMAGE COMICS 9.77% 8.67% IDW PUBLISHING 6.26% 6.68% DARK HORSE COMICS 4.91% 6.11% DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT 3.00% 3.20% BOOM! STUDIOS 1.92% 1.90% EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS LTD 0.44% 1.86% VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT 1.74% 1.58% VIZ MEDIA 0.42% 1.19% RANDOM HOUSE 0.29% 1.03% AVATAR PRESS INC 0.91% 0.96% ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS 0.81% 0.77% ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT 0.70% 0.68% ONI PRESS 0.28% 0.66% FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS 0.08% 0.43% HACHETTE BOOK GROUP USA 0.12% 0.37% ST. MARTINS PRESS 0.10% 0.35% ASPEN MLT INC 0.64% 0.26% TITAN 0.12% 0.26% OTHER NON-TOP 20 1.94% 3.81%

TOP COMICS BREAKDOWN

Publisher NI RI TI Min

Price Max

Price Avg

Price Total

Reported

Units Total

Reported

Dollars Percent of

Top Comics

By Units Percent of

Top Comics

By Dollars Marvel Comics 72 0 72 $2.99 $5.99 $3.80 2,430,389 $9,672,436.39 36.33% 38.73% DC Comics 76 1 77 $1.00 $5.99 $3.39 2,336,058 $8,447,321.34 34.92% 33.83% Image Comics 36 1 37 $2.99 $3.99 $3.21 655,692 $2,109,353.50 9.80% 8.45% IDW Publishing 33 2 35 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 379,369 $1,513,682.31 5.67% 6.06% Dark Horse 19 0 19 $1.00 $3.99 $3.39 236,281 $818,302.15 3.53% 3.28% Dynamite Entertainment 21 1 22 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 160,744 $641,368.56 2.40% 2.57% Valiant 8 0 8 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 127,793 $509,894.07 1.91% 2.04% Boom! Studios 8 0 8 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 89,553 $357,316.47 1.34% 1.43% Aspen 5 0 5 $1.00 $3.99 $3.39 48,631 $93,002.60 0.73% 0.37% Zenescope Entertainment 7 0 7 $2.99 $3.99 $3.42 48,302 $162,714.98 0.72% 0.65% Archie Comics 8 1 9 $2.99 $9.99 $4.43 48,275 $162,222.25 0.72% 0.65% Avatar 4 0 4 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 37,697 $150,411.03 0.56% 0.60% ONI Press 2 1 3 $1.00 $3.99 $2.99 12,663 $43,702.19 0.19% 0.17% Bongo Comics 2 0 2 $2.99 $4.99 $3.99 10,073 $39,838.27 0.15% 0.16% Big Dog Ink 3 0 3 $3.50 $3.50 $3.50 8,985 $31,447.50 0.13% 0.13% Red 5 Comics 3 0 3 $2.75 $3.50 $3.08 7,829 $24,325.42 0.12% 0.10% Abstract Studios 1 0 1 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 7,795 $31,102.05 0.12% 0.12% United 1 0 1 $2.99 $2.99 $2.99 6,741 $20,155.59 0.10% 0.08% Broadsword Comics 1 0 1 $2.95 $2.95 $2.95 6,252 $18,443.40 0.09% 0.07% Black Bull 2 0 2 $3.50 $3.50 $3.50 6,040 $21,140.00 0.09% 0.08% Hermes Press 1 0 1 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 5,065 $20,209.35 0.08% 0.08% Kenzer and Company 2 0 2 $5.99 $5.99 $5.99 4,345 $26,026.55 0.06% 0.10% Antarctic Press 3 0 3 $3.50 $3.99 $3.83 4,012 $15,207.22 0.06% 0.06% Titan Comics 2 0 2 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 2,747 $10,960.53 0.04% 0.04% New Paradigm Studios 1 0 1 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 2,269 $9,053.31 0.03% 0.04% Art of Fiction 1 0 1 $3.95 $3.95 $3.95 2,231 $8,812.45 0.03% 0.04% Astonish 1 0 1 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 2,102 $8,386.98 0.03% 0.03% Amigo Comics 1 0 1 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 1,230 $4,907.70 0.02% 0.02% Castle Rain 1 0 1 $1.00 $1.00 $1.00 1,161 $1,161.00 0.02% 0.00%

Legend: NI = New Items, RI = Reorder Items, TI = Total Items

TOP TRADES BREAKDOWN Publisher NI RI TI Min

Price Max

Price Avg

Price Total

Reported

Units Total

Reported

Dollars Percent of

Top Trades

By Units Percent of

Top Trades

By Dollars DC Comics 26 39 65 $9.99 $150.00 $23.36 105,665 $2,348,676.01 29.13% 31.87% Image Comics 10 24 34 $9.99 $59.99 $16.90 65,944 $985,226.56 18.18% 13.37% Marvel Comics 31 23 54 $7.99 $99.99 $27.69 61,453 $1,640,874.64 16.94% 22.26% Dark Horse 24 10 34 $9.99 $150.00 $24.61 37,245 $785,164.83 10.27% 10.65% VIZ 15 0 15 $6.99 $22.99 $11.52 17,335 $182,479.65 4.78% 2.48% Random House 11 5 16 $9.99 $24.99 $13.61 13,090 $181,345.78 3.61% 2.46% IDW Publishing 14 5 19 $7.99 $75.00 $21.41 12,980 $286,708.39 3.58% 3.89% Dynamite Entertainment 9 1 10 $19.99 $24.99 $20.49 5,960 $122,220.40 1.64% 1.66% Boom! Studios 3 4 7 $14.99 $34.99 $18.56 5,250 $118,352.50 1.45% 1.61% Hachette Book Group/Yen Press 6 0 6 $11.99 $13.00 $12.33 4,970 $60,480.63 1.37% 0.82% Archie Comics 3 0 3 $11.99 $14.99 $12.99 4,874 $61,880.26 1.34% 0.84% ONI Press 2 0 2 $24.99 $59.99 $42.49 4,086 $132,734.14 1.13% 1.80% First Second 6 1 7 $12.99 $17.99 $14.42 4,053 $58,058.47 1.12% 0.79% Zenescope Entertainment 3 0 3 $15.99 $15.99 $15.99 2,595 $41,494.05 0.72% 0.56% Valiant 2 0 2 $9.99 $39.99 $24.99 2,312 $39,146.88 0.64% 0.53% Fantagraphics Books 3 0 3 $22.99 $49.99 $32.66 2,058 $67,597.42 0.57% 0.92% Arcana Studio 3 0 3 $9.95 $19.95 $14.28 1,502 $21,608.90 0.41% 0.29% Studio Foglio 1 0 1 $25.00 $25.00 $25.00 1,432 $35,800.00 0.39% 0.49% Digital Manga Distribution 2 0 2 $12.95 $19.95 $16.45 1,123 $19,652.85 0.31% 0.27% Top Shelf 0 1 1 $14.95 $14.95 $14.95 1,014 $15,159.30 0.28% 0.21% Scholastic 1 0 1 $6.99 $6.99 $6.99 829 $5,794.71 0.23% 0.08% Jey City Comics 1 0 1 $14.95 $14.95 $14.95 761 $11,376.95 0.21% 0.15% Avatar 1 0 1 $19.99 $19.99 $19.99 711 $14,212.89 0.20% 0.19% Titan Comics 1 0 1 $19.99 $19.99 $19.99 689 $13,773.11 0.19% 0.19% Touchstone 0 1 1 $18.99 $18.99 $18.99 679 $12,894.21 0.19% 0.17% Diamond 1 0 1 $47.99 $47.99 $47.99 571 $27,402.29 0.16% 0.37% Astonish 1 0 1 $19.95 $19.95 $19.95 568 $11,331.60 0.16% 0.15% Picturebox 1 0 1 $24.95 $24.95 $24.95 544 $13,572.80 0.15% 0.18% Adhouse Books 1 0 1 $24.95 $24.95 $24.95 517 $12,899.15 0.14% 0.18% Drawn and Quarterly 1 0 1 $24.95 $24.95 $24.95 506 $12,624.70 0.14% 0.17% Big Dog Ink 1 0 1 $17.99 $17.99 $17.99 495 $8,905.05 0.14% 0.12% Humanoids 1 0 1 $29.95 $29.95 $29.95 473 $14,166.35 0.13% 0.19% Kenzer and Company 1 0 1 $14.99 $14.99 $14.99 433 $6,490.67 0.12% 0.09%

TOP COMICS

Qty

Rank Index Price Pub Title # R Est

Sales Prev

Issue Prev

Issue

Est

Sales Delta Delta % WL 1 100.00 $4.99 DC Batman (2011) 25 125,602 24 124,652 950 0.76% 0 2 90.93 $2.99 DC Harley Quinn (2013) 0 114,212 3 89.44 $3.99 MAR Amazing X-Men (2013) 1 112,337 4 88.06 $3.99 DC Superman Unchained (2013) 4 110,611 3 136,319 -25,708 -18.86% 4 5 84.20 $3.99 DC Forever Evil (2013) 3 105,755 2 112,944 -7,189 -6.37% 0 6 79.85 $5.99 MAR Infinity (2013) 6 100,292 5 106,567 -6,275 -5.89% 1 7 65.58 $3.99 MAR All New X-Men (2012) 18 82,365 17 82,843 -478 -0.58% 1 8 64.69 $3.99 MAR Superior Spider-Man (2013) 22 81,250 21 74,940 6,310 8.42% 1 9 61.46 $3.99 DC Batman/Superman (2013) 5 77,198 4 82,990 -5,792 -6.98% 0 10 59.66 $3.99 MAR Superior Spider-Man (2013) 21 74,940 20 85,309 -10,369 -12.15% 1 11 56.56 $3.99 MAR All New X-Men (2012) 19 71,044 18 82,365 -11,321 -13.74% 1 12 56.53 $3.99 DC Justice League of America (2013) 9 71,008 8 77,305 -6,297 -8.15% 0 13 55.66 $2.99 IMA Walking Dead (2003) 116 69,913 115 320,608 -250,695 -78.19% 0 14 54.79 $2.99 IMA Walking Dead (2003) 117 68,818 116 69,913 -1,095 -1.57% 0 15 52.95 $3.99 MAR Avengers (2012) 23 66,501 22 70,735 -4,234 -5.99% 1 16 52.27 $3.99 MAR Uncanny X-Men (2013) 14 65,655 13 75,202 -9,547 -12.70% 0 17 51.27 $3.99 DC Detective Comics (2011) 25 64,392 24 59,310 5,082 8.57% 0 18 50.63 $4.99 MAR Superior Spider-Man (2013) Annual 1 63,595 1 19 48.37 $3.99 MAR Uncanny Avengers (2012) 14 60,750 13 60,597 153 0.25% 0 20 47.92 $3.99 DC Superman/Wonder Woman (2013) 2 60,185 1 94,859 -34,674 -36.55% 0 21 47.77 $3.99 VAL Unity (2013) 1 60,003 22 46.82 $3.99 MAR New Avengers (2013) 12 58,807 11 63,231 -4,424 -7.00% 0 23 45.36 $3.99 MAR X-Men (2013) 7 56,968 6 71,990 -15,022 -20.87% 0 24 43.47 $2.99 IMA Saga (2012) 16 54,593 15 54,816 -223 -0.41% 2 25 43.25 $2.99 DC Green Lantern (2011) 25 54,322 24 57,109 -2,787 -4.88% 0 26 42.49 $2.99 DC Batman and … (2013) 25 53,374 24 52,060 1,314 2.52% 27 41.27 $3.99 DC Damian: Son of Batman (2013) 2 51,840 1 63,453 -11,613 -18.30% 0 28 40.08 $3.99 DAR Star Wars [Lucas Draft] (2013) 3 50,346 2 56,165 -5,819 -10.36% 0 29 37.06 $3.99 DC Action Comics (2011) 25 46,550 24 39,620 6,930 17.49% 0 30 35.18 $2.99 MAR Deadpool (2012) 19 44,184 18 47,096 -2,912 -6.18% 0 31 35.14 $2.99 DC Forever Evil: Arkham War (2013) 2 44,133 1 52,004 -7,871 -15.14% 0 32 35.06 $3.99 DC Nightwing (2011) 25 44,039 24 39,853 4,186 10.50% 0 33 34.97 $4.99 MAR Deadpool (2012) Annual 1 43,922 0 34 33.61 $3.99 MAR Mighty Avengers (2013) 3 42,210 2 54,862 -12,652 -23.06% 0 35 33.53 $3.99 MAR Cataclysm: Ultimates: Last Stand (2013) 1 42,109 36 33.31 $3.99 DC Flash (2011) 25 41,838 24 38,190 3,648 9.55% 0 37 33.15 $2.99 DC Batman: The Dark Knight (2011) 25 41,634 24 43,382 -1,748 -4.03% 0 38 32.85 $3.99 DC Aquaman (2011) 25 41,264 24 42,248 -984 -2.33% 0 39 32.85 $3.99 MAR Thor God of Thunder (2012) 15 41,259 14 46,008 -4,749 -10.32% 0 40 32.54 $3.50 IMA Black Science (2013) 1 40,873 41 32.45 $3.99 DC Batgirl (2011) 25 40,752 24 36,666 4,086 11.14% 0 42 31.74 $2.99 MAR Hawkeye (2012) 14 39,863 13 40,476 -613 -1.51% 13 43 31.72 $2.99 DC Earth 2 (2012) 17 39,846 16 38,389 1,457 3.80% 0 44 31.29 $2.99 DC Superman (2011) 25 39,295 24 39,580 -285 -0.72% 0 45 31.13 $5.99 MAR X-Men: Gold (2013) 1 39,102 46 31.13 $3.99 MAR Wolverine and X-Men (2011) 38 39,098 37 57,434 -18,336 -31.93% 0 47 30.86 $3.99 DC Justice League Dark (2011) 25 38,760 24 45,401 -6,641 -14.63% 0 48 30.76 $2.99 MAR Kick Ass 3 (2013) 5 38,639 4 40,412 -1,773 -4.39% 6 49 30.55 $3.99 DC Green Lantern Corps (2011) 25 38,369 24 37,312 1,057 2.83% 0 50 29.48 $3.99 MAR Indestructible Hulk (2012) 15 37,025 14 40,963 -3,938 -9.61% 1

Legend: Qty Rank = Quantity Rank, Index = Diamond Order Index, Pub = Publisher, # = Issue Number, R = Reorder, Est Sales = Estimated Sales, Prev Issue = Previous Issue, Prev Issue Est Sales = Previous Issue Estimated Sales, WL = Weeks Late

TOP TRADES