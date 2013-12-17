November Sales Report: Marvel, DC’s dollar share drop to under 30%

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.
The breakdowns are for just the top comics and top trades listed below. These are not the overall market share. I only deal with numbers that I can see and kick around in my ever evolving number crunching system. Sometimes the numbers get a bit battered and bruised in the process.
The estimated total sales for the 332 comics was 6,690,324 comics which is down by 1,594,238 units from October and down by 724,645 units from November 2012. Marvel Comics had the largest percentage of the top 332 comics with 36.33% of the total units sold followed by DC Comics with 34.92%.
The top selling comic from Marvel Comics was “Amazing X-Men (2013)” #1 in slot 3 with an estimated 112,337 units and for DC Comics was “Batman (2011)” #25 in rank 1 with an estimated 125,602 units.
The estimated total sales for the 300 trades was 362,717 trades which is down by 37,391 units from October and up by 12,273 units from November 2012.
Topping the trades list in November was “Walking Dead v19: March to War” by Image Comics with 25,194 units.
|Publisher
|Market Share
By Units
|Market Share
By Dollars
|MARVEL COMICS
|33.65%
|29.97%
|DC COMICS
|31.90%
|29.24%
|IMAGE COMICS
|9.77%
|8.67%
|IDW PUBLISHING
|6.26%
|6.68%
|DARK HORSE COMICS
|4.91%
|6.11%
|DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT
|3.00%
|3.20%
|BOOM! STUDIOS
|1.92%
|1.90%
|EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS LTD
|0.44%
|1.86%
|VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT
|1.74%
|1.58%
|VIZ MEDIA
|0.42%
|1.19%
|RANDOM HOUSE
|0.29%
|1.03%
|AVATAR PRESS INC
|0.91%
|0.96%
|ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
|0.81%
|0.77%
|ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT
|0.70%
|0.68%
|ONI PRESS
|0.28%
|0.66%
|FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS
|0.08%
|0.43%
|HACHETTE BOOK GROUP USA
|0.12%
|0.37%
|ST. MARTINS PRESS
|0.10%
|0.35%
|ASPEN MLT INC
|0.64%
|0.26%
|TITAN
|0.12%
|0.26%
|OTHER NON-TOP 20
|1.94%
|3.81%
|Publisher
|NI
|RI
|TI
|Min
Price
|Max
Price
|Avg
Price
|Total
Reported
Units
|Total
Reported
Dollars
|Percent of
Top Comics
By Units
|Percent of
Top Comics
By Dollars
|Marvel Comics
|72
|0
|72
|$2.99
|$5.99
|$3.80
|2,430,389
|$9,672,436.39
|36.33%
|38.73%
|DC Comics
|76
|1
|77
|$1.00
|$5.99
|$3.39
|2,336,058
|$8,447,321.34
|34.92%
|33.83%
|Image Comics
|36
|1
|37
|$2.99
|$3.99
|$3.21
|655,692
|$2,109,353.50
|9.80%
|8.45%
|IDW Publishing
|33
|2
|35
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|379,369
|$1,513,682.31
|5.67%
|6.06%
|Dark Horse
|19
|0
|19
|$1.00
|$3.99
|$3.39
|236,281
|$818,302.15
|3.53%
|3.28%
|Dynamite Entertainment
|21
|1
|22
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|160,744
|$641,368.56
|2.40%
|2.57%
|Valiant
|8
|0
|8
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|127,793
|$509,894.07
|1.91%
|2.04%
|Boom! Studios
|8
|0
|8
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|89,553
|$357,316.47
|1.34%
|1.43%
|Aspen
|5
|0
|5
|$1.00
|$3.99
|$3.39
|48,631
|$93,002.60
|0.73%
|0.37%
|Zenescope Entertainment
|7
|0
|7
|$2.99
|$3.99
|$3.42
|48,302
|$162,714.98
|0.72%
|0.65%
|Archie Comics
|8
|1
|9
|$2.99
|$9.99
|$4.43
|48,275
|$162,222.25
|0.72%
|0.65%
|Avatar
|4
|0
|4
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|37,697
|$150,411.03
|0.56%
|0.60%
|ONI Press
|2
|1
|3
|$1.00
|$3.99
|$2.99
|12,663
|$43,702.19
|0.19%
|0.17%
|Bongo Comics
|2
|0
|2
|$2.99
|$4.99
|$3.99
|10,073
|$39,838.27
|0.15%
|0.16%
|Big Dog Ink
|3
|0
|3
|$3.50
|$3.50
|$3.50
|8,985
|$31,447.50
|0.13%
|0.13%
|Red 5 Comics
|3
|0
|3
|$2.75
|$3.50
|$3.08
|7,829
|$24,325.42
|0.12%
|0.10%
|Abstract Studios
|1
|0
|1
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|7,795
|$31,102.05
|0.12%
|0.12%
|United
|1
|0
|1
|$2.99
|$2.99
|$2.99
|6,741
|$20,155.59
|0.10%
|0.08%
|Broadsword Comics
|1
|0
|1
|$2.95
|$2.95
|$2.95
|6,252
|$18,443.40
|0.09%
|0.07%
|Black Bull
|2
|0
|2
|$3.50
|$3.50
|$3.50
|6,040
|$21,140.00
|0.09%
|0.08%
|Hermes Press
|1
|0
|1
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|5,065
|$20,209.35
|0.08%
|0.08%
|Kenzer and Company
|2
|0
|2
|$5.99
|$5.99
|$5.99
|4,345
|$26,026.55
|0.06%
|0.10%
|Antarctic Press
|3
|0
|3
|$3.50
|$3.99
|$3.83
|4,012
|$15,207.22
|0.06%
|0.06%
|Titan Comics
|2
|0
|2
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|2,747
|$10,960.53
|0.04%
|0.04%
|New Paradigm Studios
|1
|0
|1
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|2,269
|$9,053.31
|0.03%
|0.04%
|Art of Fiction
|1
|0
|1
|$3.95
|$3.95
|$3.95
|2,231
|$8,812.45
|0.03%
|0.04%
|Astonish
|1
|0
|1
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|2,102
|$8,386.98
|0.03%
|0.03%
|Amigo Comics
|1
|0
|1
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|1,230
|$4,907.70
|0.02%
|0.02%
|Castle Rain
|1
|0
|1
|$1.00
|$1.00
|$1.00
|1,161
|$1,161.00
|0.02%
|0.00%
TOP TRADES BREAKDOWN
|Publisher
|NI
|RI
|TI
|Min
Price
|Max
Price
|Avg
Price
|Total
Reported
Units
|Total
Reported
Dollars
|Percent of
Top Trades
By Units
|Percent of
Top Trades
By Dollars
|DC Comics
|26
|39
|65
|$9.99
|$150.00
|$23.36
|105,665
|$2,348,676.01
|29.13%
|31.87%
|Image Comics
|10
|24
|34
|$9.99
|$59.99
|$16.90
|65,944
|$985,226.56
|18.18%
|13.37%
|Marvel Comics
|31
|23
|54
|$7.99
|$99.99
|$27.69
|61,453
|$1,640,874.64
|16.94%
|22.26%
|Dark Horse
|24
|10
|34
|$9.99
|$150.00
|$24.61
|37,245
|$785,164.83
|10.27%
|10.65%
|VIZ
|15
|0
|15
|$6.99
|$22.99
|$11.52
|17,335
|$182,479.65
|4.78%
|2.48%
|Random House
|11
|5
|16
|$9.99
|$24.99
|$13.61
|13,090
|$181,345.78
|3.61%
|2.46%
|IDW Publishing
|14
|5
|19
|$7.99
|$75.00
|$21.41
|12,980
|$286,708.39
|3.58%
|3.89%
|Dynamite Entertainment
|9
|1
|10
|$19.99
|$24.99
|$20.49
|5,960
|$122,220.40
|1.64%
|1.66%
|Boom! Studios
|3
|4
|7
|$14.99
|$34.99
|$18.56
|5,250
|$118,352.50
|1.45%
|1.61%
|Hachette Book Group/Yen Press
|6
|0
|6
|$11.99
|$13.00
|$12.33
|4,970
|$60,480.63
|1.37%
|0.82%
|Archie Comics
|3
|0
|3
|$11.99
|$14.99
|$12.99
|4,874
|$61,880.26
|1.34%
|0.84%
|ONI Press
|2
|0
|2
|$24.99
|$59.99
|$42.49
|4,086
|$132,734.14
|1.13%
|1.80%
|First Second
|6
|1
|7
|$12.99
|$17.99
|$14.42
|4,053
|$58,058.47
|1.12%
|0.79%
|Zenescope Entertainment
|3
|0
|3
|$15.99
|$15.99
|$15.99
|2,595
|$41,494.05
|0.72%
|0.56%
|Valiant
|2
|0
|2
|$9.99
|$39.99
|$24.99
|2,312
|$39,146.88
|0.64%
|0.53%
|Fantagraphics Books
|3
|0
|3
|$22.99
|$49.99
|$32.66
|2,058
|$67,597.42
|0.57%
|0.92%
|Arcana Studio
|3
|0
|3
|$9.95
|$19.95
|$14.28
|1,502
|$21,608.90
|0.41%
|0.29%
|Studio Foglio
|1
|0
|1
|$25.00
|$25.00
|$25.00
|1,432
|$35,800.00
|0.39%
|0.49%
|Digital Manga Distribution
|2
|0
|2
|$12.95
|$19.95
|$16.45
|1,123
|$19,652.85
|0.31%
|0.27%
|Top Shelf
|0
|1
|1
|$14.95
|$14.95
|$14.95
|1,014
|$15,159.30
|0.28%
|0.21%
|Scholastic
|1
|0
|1
|$6.99
|$6.99
|$6.99
|829
|$5,794.71
|0.23%
|0.08%
|Jey City Comics
|1
|0
|1
|$14.95
|$14.95
|$14.95
|761
|$11,376.95
|0.21%
|0.15%
|Avatar
|1
|0
|1
|$19.99
|$19.99
|$19.99
|711
|$14,212.89
|0.20%
|0.19%
|Titan Comics
|1
|0
|1
|$19.99
|$19.99
|$19.99
|689
|$13,773.11
|0.19%
|0.19%
|Touchstone
|0
|1
|1
|$18.99
|$18.99
|$18.99
|679
|$12,894.21
|0.19%
|0.17%
|Diamond
|1
|0
|1
|$47.99
|$47.99
|$47.99
|571
|$27,402.29
|0.16%
|0.37%
|Astonish
|1
|0
|1
|$19.95
|$19.95
|$19.95
|568
|$11,331.60
|0.16%
|0.15%
|Picturebox
|1
|0
|1
|$24.95
|$24.95
|$24.95
|544
|$13,572.80
|0.15%
|0.18%
|Adhouse Books
|1
|0
|1
|$24.95
|$24.95
|$24.95
|517
|$12,899.15
|0.14%
|0.18%
|Drawn and Quarterly
|1
|0
|1
|$24.95
|$24.95
|$24.95
|506
|$12,624.70
|0.14%
|0.17%
|Big Dog Ink
|1
|0
|1
|$17.99
|$17.99
|$17.99
|495
|$8,905.05
|0.14%
|0.12%
|Humanoids
|1
|0
|1
|$29.95
|$29.95
|$29.95
|473
|$14,166.35
|0.13%
|0.19%
|Kenzer and Company
|1
|0
|1
|$14.99
|$14.99
|$14.99
|433
|$6,490.67
|0.12%
|0.09%
|Qty
Rank
|Index
|Price
|Pub
|Title
|#
|R
|Est
Sales
|Prev
Issue
|Prev
Issue
Est
Sales
|Delta
|Delta %
|WL
|1
|100.00
|$4.99
|DC
|Batman (2011)
|25
|125,602
|24
|124,652
|950
|0.76%
|0
|2
|90.93
|$2.99
|DC
|Harley Quinn (2013)
|0
|114,212
|3
|89.44
|$3.99
|MAR
|Amazing X-Men (2013)
|1
|112,337
|4
|88.06
|$3.99
|DC
|Superman Unchained (2013)
|4
|110,611
|3
|136,319
|-25,708
|-18.86%
|4
|5
|84.20
|$3.99
|DC
|Forever Evil (2013)
|3
|105,755
|2
|112,944
|-7,189
|-6.37%
|0
|6
|79.85
|$5.99
|MAR
|Infinity (2013)
|6
|100,292
|5
|106,567
|-6,275
|-5.89%
|1
|7
|65.58
|$3.99
|MAR
|All New X-Men (2012)
|18
|82,365
|17
|82,843
|-478
|-0.58%
|1
|8
|64.69
|$3.99
|MAR
|Superior Spider-Man (2013)
|22
|81,250
|21
|74,940
|6,310
|8.42%
|1
|9
|61.46
|$3.99
|DC
|Batman/Superman (2013)
|5
|77,198
|4
|82,990
|-5,792
|-6.98%
|0
|10
|59.66
|$3.99
|MAR
|Superior Spider-Man (2013)
|21
|74,940
|20
|85,309
|-10,369
|-12.15%
|1
|11
|56.56
|$3.99
|MAR
|All New X-Men (2012)
|19
|71,044
|18
|82,365
|-11,321
|-13.74%
|1
|12
|56.53
|$3.99
|DC
|Justice League of America (2013)
|9
|71,008
|8
|77,305
|-6,297
|-8.15%
|0
|13
|55.66
|$2.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead (2003)
|116
|69,913
|115
|320,608
|-250,695
|-78.19%
|0
|14
|54.79
|$2.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead (2003)
|117
|68,818
|116
|69,913
|-1,095
|-1.57%
|0
|15
|52.95
|$3.99
|MAR
|Avengers (2012)
|23
|66,501
|22
|70,735
|-4,234
|-5.99%
|1
|16
|52.27
|$3.99
|MAR
|Uncanny X-Men (2013)
|14
|65,655
|13
|75,202
|-9,547
|-12.70%
|0
|17
|51.27
|$3.99
|DC
|Detective Comics (2011)
|25
|64,392
|24
|59,310
|5,082
|8.57%
|0
|18
|50.63
|$4.99
|MAR
|Superior Spider-Man (2013) Annual
|1
|63,595
|1
|19
|48.37
|$3.99
|MAR
|Uncanny Avengers (2012)
|14
|60,750
|13
|60,597
|153
|0.25%
|0
|20
|47.92
|$3.99
|DC
|Superman/Wonder Woman (2013)
|2
|60,185
|1
|94,859
|-34,674
|-36.55%
|0
|21
|47.77
|$3.99
|VAL
|Unity (2013)
|1
|60,003
|22
|46.82
|$3.99
|MAR
|New Avengers (2013)
|12
|58,807
|11
|63,231
|-4,424
|-7.00%
|0
|23
|45.36
|$3.99
|MAR
|X-Men (2013)
|7
|56,968
|6
|71,990
|-15,022
|-20.87%
|0
|24
|43.47
|$2.99
|IMA
|Saga (2012)
|16
|54,593
|15
|54,816
|-223
|-0.41%
|2
|25
|43.25
|$2.99
|DC
|Green Lantern (2011)
|25
|54,322
|24
|57,109
|-2,787
|-4.88%
|0
|26
|42.49
|$2.99
|DC
|Batman and … (2013)
|25
|53,374
|24
|52,060
|1,314
|2.52%
|27
|41.27
|$3.99
|DC
|Damian: Son of Batman (2013)
|2
|51,840
|1
|63,453
|-11,613
|-18.30%
|0
|28
|40.08
|$3.99
|DAR
|Star Wars [Lucas Draft] (2013)
|3
|50,346
|2
|56,165
|-5,819
|-10.36%
|0
|29
|37.06
|$3.99
|DC
|Action Comics (2011)
|25
|46,550
|24
|39,620
|6,930
|17.49%
|0
|30
|35.18
|$2.99
|MAR
|Deadpool (2012)
|19
|44,184
|18
|47,096
|-2,912
|-6.18%
|0
|31
|35.14
|$2.99
|DC
|Forever Evil: Arkham War (2013)
|2
|44,133
|1
|52,004
|-7,871
|-15.14%
|0
|32
|35.06
|$3.99
|DC
|Nightwing (2011)
|25
|44,039
|24
|39,853
|4,186
|10.50%
|0
|33
|34.97
|$4.99
|MAR
|Deadpool (2012) Annual
|1
|43,922
|0
|34
|33.61
|$3.99
|MAR
|Mighty Avengers (2013)
|3
|42,210
|2
|54,862
|-12,652
|-23.06%
|0
|35
|33.53
|$3.99
|MAR
|Cataclysm: Ultimates: Last Stand (2013)
|1
|42,109
|36
|33.31
|$3.99
|DC
|Flash (2011)
|25
|41,838
|24
|38,190
|3,648
|9.55%
|0
|37
|33.15
|$2.99
|DC
|Batman: The Dark Knight (2011)
|25
|41,634
|24
|43,382
|-1,748
|-4.03%
|0
|38
|32.85
|$3.99
|DC
|Aquaman (2011)
|25
|41,264
|24
|42,248
|-984
|-2.33%
|0
|39
|32.85
|$3.99
|MAR
|Thor God of Thunder (2012)
|15
|41,259
|14
|46,008
|-4,749
|-10.32%
|0
|40
|32.54
|$3.50
|IMA
|Black Science (2013)
|1
|40,873
|41
|32.45
|$3.99
|DC
|Batgirl (2011)
|25
|40,752
|24
|36,666
|4,086
|11.14%
|0
|42
|31.74
|$2.99
|MAR
|Hawkeye (2012)
|14
|39,863
|13
|40,476
|-613
|-1.51%
|13
|43
|31.72
|$2.99
|DC
|Earth 2 (2012)
|17
|39,846
|16
|38,389
|1,457
|3.80%
|0
|44
|31.29
|$2.99
|DC
|Superman (2011)
|25
|39,295
|24
|39,580
|-285
|-0.72%
|0
|45
|31.13
|$5.99
|MAR
|X-Men: Gold (2013)
|1
|39,102
|46
|31.13
|$3.99
|MAR
|Wolverine and X-Men (2011)
|38
|39,098
|37
|57,434
|-18,336
|-31.93%
|0
|47
|30.86
|$3.99
|DC
|Justice League Dark (2011)
|25
|38,760
|24
|45,401
|-6,641
|-14.63%
|0
|48
|30.76
|$2.99
|MAR
|Kick Ass 3 (2013)
|5
|38,639
|4
|40,412
|-1,773
|-4.39%
|6
|49
|30.55
|$3.99
|DC
|Green Lantern Corps (2011)
|25
|38,369
|24
|37,312
|1,057
|2.83%
|0
|50
|29.48
|$3.99
|MAR
|Indestructible Hulk (2012)
|15
|37,025
|14
|40,963
|-3,938
|-9.61%
|1
Legend: Qty Rank = Quantity Rank, Index = Diamond Order Index, Pub = Publisher, # = Issue Number, R = Reorder, Est Sales = Estimated Sales, Prev Issue = Previous Issue, Prev Issue Est Sales = Previous Issue Estimated Sales, WL = Weeks Late
|Qty
Rank
|Index
|Price
|Pub
|Title
|Est
Sales
|Total
Reported
Est
Sales
|1
|20.06
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v19: March to War
|25,194
|25,194
|2
|5.73
|$9.99
|VIZ
|Yu Gi Oh 5ds v5
|7,197
|7,197
|3
|5.14
|$22.99
|DC
|Fairest in All the Land
|6,459
|6,459
|4
|4.32
|$19.99
|DC
|Batman Night of the Owls (N52)
|5,425
|5,425
|5
|4.29
|$14.99
|IMA
|Manhattan Projects v3
|5,393
|5,393
|6
|3.99
|$19.99
|DC
|Injustice Gods Among Us v1
|5,012
|5,012
|7
|3.30
|$9.99
|IMA
|Nowhere Men v1: Fates Worse Than Death
|4,142
|4,142
|8
|2.98
|$16.99
|DC
|Batman Detective Comics v2: Scare Tactics (N52)
|3,749
|3,749
|9
|2.97
|$7.99
|MAR
|Shield Origins
|3,733
|3,733
|10
|2.89
|$34.99
|MAR
|Hawkeye v1
|3,632
|3,632
|11
|2.84
|$17.99
|MAR
|Superior Spider Man v3: No Escape
|3,566
|3,566
|12
|2.81
|$17.99
|MAR
|X Men v1: Primer
|3,526
|7,933
|13
|2.77
|$9.99
|IMA
|Saga v1
|3,479
|79,748
|14
|2.76
|$24.99
|DC
|Justice League of America v1: (N52)
|3,470
|10,605
|15
|2.76
|$16.99
|DC
|Batman and Robin v2: Pearl (N52)
|3,465
|8,025
|16
|2.75
|$22.99
|DC
|Batman and Robin v3: Death of the Family (N52)
|3,450
|3,450
|17
|2.71
|$14.99
|DC
|Aquaman v2: The Others (N52)
|3,401
|3,401
|18
|2.61
|$16.99
|DC
|Batman Incorporated (2012) v1: Demon Star
|3,283
|3,283
|19
|2.56
|$24.99
|ONI
|Scott Pilgrim Color v4
|3,211
|3,211
|20
|2.55
|$24.99
|DC
|Batman v3: Death of the Family (N52)
|3,201
|15,575
|21
|2.49
|$24.99
|DC
|Batman Detective Comics v3: Emperor Penguin (N52)
|3,132
|3,132
|22
|2.49
|$24.99
|DC
|Batman Incorporated v2: Gothams Most Wanted (N52)
|3,128
|3,128
|23
|2.49
|$24.99
|DC
|Aquaman v3: Throne of Atlantis (N52)
|3,122
|3,122
|24
|2.47
|$16.99
|DC
|Swamp Thing v3: Rotworld the Green Kingdom (N52)
|3,097
|4,346
|25
|2.42
|$16.99
|DC
|Joker Clown Prince of Crime
|3,040
|3,040
|26
|2.39
|$9.99
|IMA
|Sex v1: Summer of Hard
|3,003
|3,003
|27
|2.22
|$19.99
|DAR
|BPRD Vampire
|2,785
|2,785
|28
|2.20
|$34.99
|MAR
|Thanos Redemption
|2,764
|2,764
|29
|2.17
|$14.99
|IMA
|Saga v2
|2,728
|41,617
|30
|2.16
|$16.99
|DC
|Red Hood and the Outlaws v3: Death of Family (N52)
|2,708
|2,708
|31
|2.13
|$9.99
|VIZ
|Naruto v63
|2,674
|2,674
|32
|2.06
|$14.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead v1: Days Gone Bye
|2,583
|302,749
|33
|2.05
|$11.99
|ARC
|Sonic Mega Man Worlds Collide v1
|2,572
|2,572
|34
|1.77
|$24.99
|MAR
|Uncanny X Men v2: Broken
|2,228
|2,228
|35
|1.76
|$19.99
|DC
|Red Lanterns v3: The Second Prophecy (N52)
|2,211
|2,211
|36
|1.69
|$24.99
|DC
|Django Unchained
|2,121
|2,121
|37
|1.65
|$19.99
|DAR
|Fifth Beatle the Brian Epstein Story
|2,071
|2,071
|38
|1.64
|$29.99
|DC
|Superman H’El On Earth (N52)
|2,061
|2,061
|39
|1.62
|$24.99
|DAR
|Star Wars Darth Vader Ninth Assassin
|2,030
|2,030
|40
|1.61
|$19.99
|DAR
|Star Wars Legacy II v1: Prisoner of the Floating World
|2,028
|2,028
|41
|1.61
|$14.99
|DAR
|Berserk v37
|2,022
|2,022
|42
|1.59
|$9.99
|DAR
|Plants vs Zombies Lawnmageddon
|1,991
|1,991
|43
|1.56
|$29.99
|DC
|Joker Death of the Family (N52)
|1,955
|10,566
|44
|1.54
|$14.99
|DC
|Worlds Finest v2: Hunt and Be Hunted (N52)
|1,935
|1,935
|45
|1.52
|$19.99
|DAR
|Violent Cases
|1,915
|1,915
|46
|1.52
|$17.99
|DC
|Batman the Killing Joke
|1,906
|110,356
|47
|1.49
|$19.99
|DAR
|Lone Wolf and Cub Omnibus v3
|1,874
|1,874
|48
|1.49
|$34.99
|BOO
|Adventure Time Sugary Shorts v1
|1,870
|1,870
|49
|1.47
|$17.99
|MAR
|Uncanny X Force v2: Torn and Frayed
|1,841
|6,303
|50
|1.44
|$10.99
|RAN
|Sailor Moon Short Stories v2
|1,813
|1,813
