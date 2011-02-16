â€˜Now 37â€™ hits compilation beats all competition on Billboard 200

A fat collection of contemporary hits has beaten out all other releases this week on The Billboard 200, as “Now That”s What I Call Music 37” bows at No. 1. At 151,000 copies sold, it”s the biggest sales tally the chart”s seen since the day after Christmas last year.

The 20-song “Now 37” contains seven No. 1 hits, including those from Eminem with Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Pink and Ke$ha. Its entry marks the biggest bow of the “Now” series since “Now 31” in 2009, which started with 169,000 at the summit.

With a little help from those Grammy nominations, Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” makes big gains, flying up No. 11 to No. 2 with 49,000, a 99% sales increase. It”s the biggest chart position for the set since it debuted a year ago.

Those gains can mostly be attributed to digital sales, to fans at home watching TV the night of the Grammys (Feb. 13). Many other Grammy Award winners and nominees can expect gains throughout this week, though today”s numbers may not yet indicate what kind of increases to expect; keep your eye out for the tally next week.

Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” re-enters the top tier No. 17 to No. 3 with 48,000 (+145%) and his “My Worlds Acoustic” does the same, ascending No. 47 to No. 10. Blame the non-stop promotion of his film “Never Say Never,” which premiered on Friday. Next week will likely feature big sums for “Never Say Never: The Remixes,” released on Monday.

Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday” slips from No. 1 to No. 4 (47,000, +3%) while Pink”s “Greatest Hits… So Far!!!” earns a new peak No. 9 to No. 5 (41,000, +61%). Bruno Mars” “Doo Wops & Hooligans” slips No. 4 to No. 6 (39,000, +24%), Eminem”s “Recovery” gains No. 10 to No. 7 (38,000, 51%), Rihanna”s “Loud” slips No. 5 to No. 8 (37,000, +24%) and Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” slips No. 7 to No. 9 (35,000, +30%).

Album sales this week are up 17% over last week and down 18% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 15% so far for the year.