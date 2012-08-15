‘Now 43’ takes No. 1 during slow week on Billboard 200

Hits compilation series “Now That”s What I Call Music!” has managed to push another one of its collections at the top of the Billboard 200 album sales chart this week, as “Now 43” moves 111,000 to debut at No. 1. That makes it 16 for the franchise in the penthouse. This new set boasts hits that pretty much make up the Hot 100, including Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe,” Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” and Maroon 5″s “Payphone.”



Rick Ross” “God Forgives, I Don”t” falls from the top slot to No. 2 with 60,000, which is a 73% drop in sales.



A surprisingly old name shows up at No. 3: Frank Sinatra”s “Nothing But the Best” (2008) increases to 40,000 (+2,531%) after Amazon MP3 smacked a 99-cent sale sticker on it for one day last week.



Elle Varner makes her chart and album debut with “Perfectly Imperfect,” at No. 4 with 33,000. RCA”s new R&B singer and songwriter had help from the promotion of her two singles “Only Wanna Give It To You” featuring J. Cole and “Refill.”



Colt Ford’s “Declaration of Independence” enters with his best sales and chart week, with 31,000 at No. 5. His last “Every Chance I Get” made it to No. 26 last year.



Zac Brown Band’s “Uncaged” falls No. 2 to No. 6 (31,000, -21%), Justin Bieber’s “Believe” slips No. 3 to No. 7 (29,000, -16%), One Direction’s “Up All Night” descends No. 4 to No. 8 (29,000, -13%), Adele’s “21” moves No. 8 to No. 9 (26,000, – 9%) and “Kidz Bop 22” album bumps down No. 7 to No. 10 with (23,000, -28%).

Albums sales are down 5% compared to last week and down 17% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 4% so far.