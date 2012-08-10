‘Now 43’ poised to knock Rick Ross out of the Billboard 200 top spot

“Now That”s What I Call Music 43” will be the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 next week as fans continue to gravitate toward the multi-artist greatest hits sets.

“Now 43,” which contains such smashes as Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” and Katy Perry”s “Part of Me,” will be the 16th title in the franchise to hit the top spot, according to Billboard.

The collection is on track to sell up to 120,00 copies, twice as many as Rick Ross”s “God Forgives, I Don”t,” which will drop from No. 1 to No. 2.

In addition to “Now 43,” two other titles are poised for Top 10 bows: Ellie Varner”s debut, “Perfectly Imperfect,” at No. 7 and country singer Colt Ford”s “Declaration of Independence” at No. 10, according to Hits Daily Double.

A very unlikely name comes in at No. 3 as Frank Sinatra”s “Nothing But The Best” is set to reenter the chart. Similarly to this week, when the Bee Gees” best of soared back into the top 10, “Nothing” is part of Amazon”s 99-cent Daily Deals.

Also in next week”s top 10: Zac Brown Band”s “Unchained” drops to No. 4 (although it may lose that spot to Justin Bieber”s “Believe”: both are on target to sell between 30,000-35,000 copies).

Though Varner looks good for No.7, she, One Direction”s “Up All Night” and Adele”s “21” are all slated to sell between 27,000-30,000, meaning we won”t know who”s landing at No. 6, 7, and 8 until the chart closes on Sunday.

The latest from Kidz Bop Kids will likely be No. 9 with Ford at No. 10.