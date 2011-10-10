‘NOW That’s What I Call Music’ stars Britney, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga

“Now That”s What I Call Music” is turning 40.  To celebrate, the next edition of the multi-artist album series, out Nov. 8,  will come in two packages: the standard edition will contain 16 of the hottest tracks from the last few months, including Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks,” Britney Spears” “I Wanna Go” and Lady Gaga”s “You And I.”   The 2-CD Deluxe Edition includes all the hits in the standard set, as well as the greatest hits from the last several years featured on previous sets. Among the hits on the additional disc are Spears” “….Baby One More Time,” Ke$ha”s “Tik Tok,” Justin Timberlake”s “Crey Me a River” and Taylor Swift”s “Love Story.”

“Now 40” also highlights tunes from new artists, including Trevor Hall and Neon Hitch.

Based on the tremendously successful “Now” series that launched in Britain and is now up to No. 845 or something like that,  “Now That”s What I Call Music” bowed in the U.S. in 1998. More than 80 million copies have sold in the U.S.

“NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 40” track listing [CD; digital]
1.         Maroon 5 Featuring Christina Aguilera     Moves Like Jagger
2.         Britney Spears                                      I Wanna Go
3.         David Guetta featuring Usher                Without You
4.         Cobra Starship featuring Sabi               You Make Me Feel…
5.         Alexandra Stan                                      Mr. Saxobeat
6.         Dev                                                     In The Dark
7.         Foster The People                                 Pumped Up Kicks
8.         Rihanna                                                Cheers (Drink To That)
9.         Bad Meets Evil Featuring Bruno Mars    Lighters
10.        Jason Derulo                                        It Girl
11.        Lady Gaga                                          Yoü And I
12.        Kelly Clarkson                                      Mr. Know It All
13.        Nickelback                                           When We Stand Together
14.        The Script                                            Nothing
15.        Lady Antebellum                                  Just A Kiss
16.        Demi Lovato                                        Skyscraper
BONUS TRACKS: “NOW What”s Next” New Music Preview
17.        Trevor Hall                                            Brand New Day
18.        Neon Hitch                                            Poisoned With Love
19.        Lil Playy Featuring Matthew Koma          Birthday Dress
20.        V V Brown Featuring Chiddy                  Children
 
“NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 40” track listing (Deluxe Edition)  [2CD; digital]
Disc 1:  same as above
Disc 2:
1.         P!nk                                                     So What
2.         Britney Spears                                      … Baby One More Time
3.         Chris Brown                                          Forever
4.         Taio Cruz                                              Dynamite
5.         Flo Rida featuring T-Pain                       Low
6.         Lil Wayne featuring Static Major             Lollipop
7.         Lady Gaga featuring Colby O’Donis       Just Dance
8.         The Black Eyed Peas                             I Gotta Feeling
9.         Katy Perry                                             I Kissed A Girl
10.        Ke$ha                                                   Tik Tok
11.        Justin Timberlake                                   Cry Me A River
12.        Timbaland featuring OneRepublic           Apologize
13.        Maroon 5                                              She Will Be Loved
14.        Nickelback                                            Rockstar
15.        Train                                                     Hey Soul Sister
16.        Taylor Swift                                           Love Story

