‘NOW That’s What I Call Music’ stars Britney, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga

“Now That”s What I Call Music” is turning 40. To celebrate, the next edition of the multi-artist album series, out Nov. 8, will come in two packages: the standard edition will contain 16 of the hottest tracks from the last few months, including Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks,” Britney Spears” “I Wanna Go” and Lady Gaga”s “You And I.” The 2-CD Deluxe Edition includes all the hits in the standard set, as well as the greatest hits from the last several years featured on previous sets. Among the hits on the additional disc are Spears” “….Baby One More Time,” Ke$ha”s “Tik Tok,” Justin Timberlake”s “Crey Me a River” and Taylor Swift”s “Love Story.”

“Now 40” also highlights tunes from new artists, including Trevor Hall and Neon Hitch.

Based on the tremendously successful “Now” series that launched in Britain and is now up to No. 845 or something like that, “Now That”s What I Call Music” bowed in the U.S. in 1998. More than 80 million copies have sold in the U.S.

“NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 40” track listing [CD; digital]

1. Maroon 5 Featuring Christina Aguilera Moves Like Jagger

2. Britney Spears I Wanna Go

3. David Guetta featuring Usher Without You

4. Cobra Starship featuring Sabi You Make Me Feel…

5. Alexandra Stan Mr. Saxobeat

6. Dev In The Dark

7. Foster The People Pumped Up Kicks

8. Rihanna Cheers (Drink To That)

9. Bad Meets Evil Featuring Bruno Mars Lighters

10. Jason Derulo It Girl

11. Lady Gaga Yoü And I

12. Kelly Clarkson Mr. Know It All

13. Nickelback When We Stand Together

14. The Script Nothing

15. Lady Antebellum Just A Kiss

16. Demi Lovato Skyscraper

BONUS TRACKS: “NOW What”s Next” New Music Preview

17. Trevor Hall Brand New Day

18. Neon Hitch Poisoned With Love

19. Lil Playy Featuring Matthew Koma Birthday Dress

20. V V Brown Featuring Chiddy Children



“NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 40” track listing (Deluxe Edition) [2CD; digital]

Disc 1: same as above

Disc 2:

1. P!nk So What

2. Britney Spears … Baby One More Time

3. Chris Brown Forever

4. Taio Cruz Dynamite

5. Flo Rida featuring T-Pain Low

6. Lil Wayne featuring Static Major Lollipop

7. Lady Gaga featuring Colby O’Donis Just Dance

8. The Black Eyed Peas I Gotta Feeling

9. Katy Perry I Kissed A Girl

10. Ke$ha Tik Tok

11. Justin Timberlake Cry Me A River

12. Timbaland featuring OneRepublic Apologize

13. Maroon 5 She Will Be Loved

14. Nickelback Rockstar

15. Train Hey Soul Sister

16. Taylor Swift Love Story