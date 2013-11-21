NYC’s ‘The Chris Gethard Show’ may be going national with Comedy Central

#Zach Galifianakis #Funny or Die #Will Ferrell #Comedy Central
11.21.13 5 years ago

“The Chris Gethard Show” may be getting a bigger platform.

The popular NYC-based public-access series – a live call-in and variety show that’s featured such big names as Bobby Moynihan, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers – has been ordered to pilot by Comedy Central, according to Deadline. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Funny or Die is on board to executive-produce the pilot alongside Gethard and Zach Galifianakis, who has also been featured on the series.

“This is awkward to admit, but Adam and Will have no idea who Chris Gethard is,” said Funny or Die in a statement. “Just heard a lot of buzz about him. And if there”s one thing Adam and Will do, it”s follow buzz. Have you heard about this whole energy drink thing?”

Gethard previously starred in the Comedy Central series “Big Lake,” which Ferrell and McKay also produced through their Gary Sanchez productions.

Are you a fan of the “Chris Gethard Show”? Sound off in the comments.

TOPICS#Zach Galifianakis#Funny or Die#Will Ferrell#Comedy Central
TAGSAdam McKayCHRIS GETHARDCOMEDY CENTRALFUNNY OR DIEthe chris gethard showWILL FERRELLZach Galifianakis

