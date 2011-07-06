Oasis’s Noel Gallagher sets release date for solo debut

Let the Gallagher Bros. rivalry continue:  Oasis”s Noel Gallagher will release “Noel Gallagher”s High Flying Birds” Nov. 8 on Sour Mash/Mercury Records.

Gallagher”s solo debut follows the March release of  “Different Gear, Still Speeding,” the first album from Beady Eye, a band composed of his brother Liam and three other members from Oasis.  The set failed to resonate with U.S. listeners despite working a number of tracks to radio and peaking at No. 31 on the Billboard 200.

“Different Gear” met with greater success in the U.K, where the Steve Lillywhite-produced  set reached No. 3. The band, who played four sold-out club shows in the U.S. last month,  also received a best new band nomination for the NME Awards.

Gallagher, who announced the new album at a press conference in London today, revealed he recorded the album in London and Los Angeles with co-producer Dave Sardy. Gallagher has already completed a companion set, which re corded with duo Amorphous Androgynous, will come out next year.

