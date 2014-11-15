Obama and McConnell crank call Hillary Clinton on ‘Saturday Night Live’

After the Republicans took over the Senate last week you knew “Saturday Night Live” would find some way to address the moment when they returned from their off week this weekend. 

The show's cold open found Sen. McConnell (a not so great Taran Killam) and President Obama (Jay Pharoah) attemping to find some common ground over some drinks.  Who knew crank calling Hillary Clinton would be something they could agree on?

Check out what else happened when the two political leaders had a bit too much to drink in the embedded clip below.

For more on this weekend's “Saturday Night Live” read our popular recap here.

https://dailymotion.com/video/x2ab6jx

