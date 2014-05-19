‘Oculus’ director helming Stephen King’s ‘Gerald’s Game’ movie adaptation

(CBR) “Oculus” director Mike Flanagan wants to play “Gerald”s Game.”

Deadline reports the Stephen King novel will be Flanagan”s next project, with a proposed fall start date. Flanagan wrote the script with his partner Jeff Howard.

“In the tradition of 'Misery' and 'Dolores Claiborne,' 'Gerald”s Game' is one of the most intense and compelling novels I”ve ever read, and this has been a dream project for many years,” Flanagan said. “Trevor and I are very excited to help translate that experience for an audience.”

King”s 1992 novel finds Gerald and his wife Jessie heading to their remote Maine cabin for a weekend of S&M fun. But, things go bad quickly as Gerald accidentally dies, leaving Jessie tied to a bed, tormented by guilt, apparitions and the voices in her head.

“Gerald”s Game” joins an ever-growing list of King adaptations in the works these days. Novels like “It,” “The Stand,” “Cell,” “The Dark Tower” and “The Breathing Method” are in the works alongside smaller short stories including “Ayana,” “The New York Times at Special Bargain Rates” and “Gramma” (now called “Mercy”).