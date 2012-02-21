Odd Future’s new ‘Rella’: This is the vid that the Web hath made

At the end of Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All’s music video for brand new “Rella,” Tyler, the Creator mouths the phrase “What the f*ck?” That is a proper response to the whole rest of the music video.

Jizz jokes, humans turning into cats, a hot Asian girl, porn, furries, male-on-female violence, drug-taking voyeurism and a centaur are among the amenities of this clip, seemingly made for and by the Internet. (Perhaps its no coincidence that a OFWGKTA side project is named The Internet.)

The lyrics are about as juvenile — Hodgy Beats, Domo Genesis and Tyler, the Creator all have their boasts of b*tches and “dicks,” carving girls up, rhyming “MC Lyte” with “dykes,” all the stuff that purposefully agitates the LGBT and feminist groups already miffed at these guys. It’s like Nicki Minaj pissing off the Catholic church by performing a piece with the specific aim of pissing off the Catholic church.

Domo raps: “N*ggas try’na figure out, but all I hear in my interviews is why this so cool? You n*ggas are so unusual.” Unfortunately, this bow from “The OF Tape Vol. 2” is more predictable than unusual. And Tyler (here as the meaner Wolf Haley) remains the standout in the crew, with that deep voice and odd cadence.

The clip itself may allude to the kind of physical ridiculousness in store for “Loiter Squad,” Odd Future’s live-action Adult Swim TV show, set for a March 25 debut.

“OF Tape Vol. 2” will drop that same week, on March 20, and the tracklist is below. Tyler’s next solo album, “Wolf,” will be out in May and MellowHype’s “Numbers” will manifest some time this summer.

Here is the tracklist for “OF Tape Vol. 2”:

1. Hi.

2. Bitches ft. Domo Genesis & Hodgy Beats

3. NY (Ned Flander) ft. Hodgy Beats & Tyler, The Creator

4. Ya Know ft. The Internet

5. Forest Green ft. Mike G

6. Lean ft. Hodgy Beats & Domo Genesis

7. Analog 2 ft. Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean & Syd

8. 50 ft. MellowHype

9. Snow White ft. Hodgy Beats & Frank Ocean

10. Rella ft. Hodgy Beats, Domo Genesis & Tyler, The Creator

11. Real Bitch ft. MellowHype & Taco

12. P ft. Hodgy Beats & Tyler, The Creator

13. White ft. Frank Ocean

14. Hcapd ft. Domo Genesis, Hodgy Beats & Tyler, The Creator

15. Sam (Is Dead) ft. Domo Genesis & Tyler, The Creator

16. Doms ft. Domo Genesis

17. We Got Bitches ft. Tyler, The Creator, Taco & Jasper Dolphin

18. Oldie ft. Odd Future