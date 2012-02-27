Off the Carpet: AMPAS hits reset

So, the Oscars happened.
There were two legitimate surprises at last night’s finale to the 2011-2012 film awards season. “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” became just the 15th (I believe) film to win Best Film Editing without receiving a Best Picture nomination. The last was :The Bourne Ultimatum” in 2007, then “Black Hawk Down” in 2001. And the last film to win ONLY Best Film Editing was “Bullitt” in 1968. And Meryl Streep finally nabbed that third Oscar her fans and supporters have demanded for her with increasing intensity over the last few years.
Someone on Twitter said they thought Streep’s win over Viola Davis will not age well. I don’t know what we’ll think of it in the future, but I do know Streep and Davis are friends who would hate to know there are discussions and column inches being dedicated to this competition.
Still, all I can think is, “How unfortunate.” The snub — after such a long season of kudos for Davis — rings a particularly nasty note for some reason. The final push for Streep touted that “it’s time” stuff, like her third was more important than Close’s first, or Mara’s, or Williams’s or, certainly, Davis’s. But I guess it was. To say nothing of how dissing another leading actress of color just feels strange a week after the Los Angeles Times put numbers to what we already know: the Academy is old and white.
I won’t labor the point. It just strikes me as, again, unfortunate.
“The Artist” ultimately had the night it had hoped for with wins for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. But early on, nerves must have been fried. “Hugo” came out of the gate to win two awards and then ran through a few more, nailing down Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects. That’s as many as “The Aviator” racked up, more than “The Departed” and more than “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas” combined. Pretty impressive, and until “The Artist” grabbed Best Original Score, it seemed potentially indicative of a drastically different direction.
But you know the winners. You watched the show. The question is, what does it all mean?
I don’t know if I’m off on my own planet here (quite possible), but everything felt like a great reset for the Academy last night. Everything was about nostalgia, the unofficial theme of the year as it was. The Hollywood & Highland Theatre was decked out like a classic movie palace. The little talking head featurettes in and out of commercial beaks were a great study in introspection, “why we like the movies,” the most sterile of considerations.
When Brett Ratner embarrassed the Academy, they retreated. They went to Billy Crystal, who partied like it was 1999: the opening sketch putting the host in a number of the year’s films, the musical number that could have been written in Bruce Villanch’s sleep (he wasn’t on the staff this year), the safest of roads, all the stuff we’ve seen before. They went to Brian Grazer, who tapped Cirque du Soleil for a bit of added pizazz that fed right into the theme, an easy get since “Iris” was already set up in the theatre.
In the voting, the Academy had it both ways. They gave 10 Oscars to the top two nomination hogs and didn’t feel adventurous anywhere other than the above-mentioned Best Film Editing, which seemed a way of reaching out to what was likely the #10 film in the Best Picture field. Nothing for “The Tree of Life” (even a cinematography award that seemed preordained), nothing for genre (even a visual effects award for “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” that seemed preordained), nothing for the best studio film of the lot, “Moneyball.” No coloring outside the lines.
And speaking of color, well, I already talked about Streep.
I was happy to see Robert Richardson win his third Oscar, even if I felt his colleague Emmanuel Lubezki more deserving. Three Oscars for Richardson and no ASC wins. Two ASC wins for Lubezki and no Oscars. Interesting, that.
I was happy to see Octavia Spencer get that reaction, even if I preferred Jessica Chastain in the field. Hers was a lovely speech, a true moment of humbled appreciation, an air she’s carried so organically all season.
I was happy for the filmmakers behind the incredibly moving “Undefeated,” even if I’d have preferred seeing Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky take the stage and accept an honor for getting a man off of death row.
I was really happy to see Christopher Plummer with an Oscar in his hand, offering the night’s best line. “You’re just two years older than me, darling,” he said to his prize. “Where have you been all my life?” He became the oldest winner of the award to date.
And I was extremely happy for Asghar Farhadi, whose “A Separation” was the best film to win an award last night and managed, despite fears that thinner fare might prevail, to charm the foreign film voters enough to claim its due.
But despite it all, and I mean this, I’m happiest for Harvey Weinstein, even if his film’s dominance this season has chafed considerably. His films netted awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Documentary Feature. He is, most definitely, back, and no one can say he didn’t work hard to get there again.
Nevertheless, nothing about the season, even the supposedly “radical” notion of a (near-)silent film winning a Best Picture prize in 2011 (as if the Academy doesn’t trade in novelties), feels like it will be at all memorable. The best films were left on the season’s cutting room floor, if you will. “Margaret,” “Rampart,” “Shame,” “Take Shelter,” those are the takeaways for me, not the froth AMPAS whisked off the top of the 2011 latte.
A final note on predictions, which I noted yesterday. I scored 19/24, which is a typical range. For a while there it was looking a lot better, though. But it was good enough.
And that was the 84th annual Academy Awards. In six months, the Venice and Telluride film festivals will be flinging us toward the 85th. What will we be talking about this time next year?
Will it be John Hawkes’s turn for “The Surrogate” as he goes head-to-head with his “Lincoln” co-star Daniel Day-Lewis? Will Paul Thomas Anderson be back at the dance in a big way with “The Master” (and Harvey in his sails)? Will genre find a foothold via “The Dark Knight Rises” or “Gravity” or “Prometheus?” Will Malick be back? Will Spielberg? Will Streep?
Let’s not go there just yet, shall we? We just put this one to bed.
More later today as Guy, Gerard and Roth chime in with their thoughts, and Anne and I finally kiss the season goodbye with the final 2011-2012 edition of Oscar Talk.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
“Someone on Twitter said they thought Streep’s win over Viola Davis will not age well.”
I can make the same argument for all the other women Meryl has lost to: Berry, Paltrow, Cher, Bullock and the list goes on. Where are they now? Oh ok! Seriously, people need to STFU!! No one is going to begrudge Meryl Streep, EVER!!! for winning an Oscar. No one. Not going to happen so no need to bother with the speculation. Meryl will continue to blow our minds and all the haters, every single one of you, will have to deal. Cheers!!
P.S
I loved the show. Crystal was great. I’m glad they decided to stop pandering to the “hip” crowd. Keep your schtick and the crowd will come.
“I can make the same argument for all the other women Meryl has lost to: Berry, Paltrow, Cher, Bullock and the list goes on.”
Absolutely. And so unfortunate that Streep has to join those ranks now.
Nah it isn’t gonna age well. It wasn’t the best performance of the five, and it was from arguably the weakest film of the five.
I agree, it is not going to age well, it was the weakest of the five and it was one of MERYL’s most average performance as well – I love MERYL but I would have been happier see her win for any other performance in her career.
Kristopher, Kristopher, Kristopher. Do we forget The Bourne Ultimatum’s shocking win so soon?
Actually no, I was just talking about it last night but somehow slipped my mind for this!
If I’m not wrong The Aviator also won 5 oscars and the last bourne movie also won film editing. great article
Didn’t The Bourne Ultimatum win film editing without a best picture nod in 2007?
it also won both Sounds.
Jeez, read the comments.
Best Actress is the unmoveable impossible.
Meryl really did give a lovely speech, but I agree that the win won’t age well. On the bright side, I guess, maybe Davis’s Oscar moment will be for a film that I can more actively endorse (though I really did like The Help). I appreciate the left field editing surprise even if I wasn’t so high on the movie, though.
And because Oldman never really had a shot this year, I’m just wondering what it’ll take for Pitt to win someday. He’s an Oscar-less star that gave a big performance in a multi-nominated, hard to not like movie. I really do think it’s cool that Dujardin won, but I’d like it more if somebody else did.
I agree about Pitt. He’s a star, a stellar actor, and I, too, am waiting for Oscar to give him his due. He was so damn good in ‘Moneyball’; as you said, a popular film in every way. But then, plenty of deserving actors and actresses never receive/recieved their due.
I had thought that maybe Great Hope Springs was going to be Streep’s (and Tommy Lee Jones’s) On Golden Pond if Viola won, but no more. Now she won’t even win if one day she matches her work on Sophie’s Choice
Agree and that’s a shame – I also thought that just like KATHERINE she would win her third when she was really old.
It is sad kinda knowing she will never win again even if she deserves it.
So many thoughts.
For 1) quite a few media outlets are saying Crystal blew it and that the show was boring. I guess I (and plenty devout Oscar fans) didn’t see the same show. Was it amazing? No. But I thought it was a step in the right direction. And ratings were a tick up (even with box office turns being quite low for the big Oscar-nominated films).
2) I felt that Crystals song/dance number was hampered by muffled/echoe-y sound and the music being too loud.
3) Ecstatic for Streep. I agree with the above comments in that: I hope she doesn’t get lumped in with ‘won’t age well’ as far as Oscar surprise wins. I think ‘The Help’ is a much better film than ‘The Iron Lady’ and Viola was excellent (would have been so happy for her if she won). But Hollywood finally gave it to Meryl. And I am happy for that, as well. She was superb as Thatcher.
4) Stunned at Dragon Tattoo and Editing. It just seemed to come out of … well, nowhere.
5) Hugo’s wins, in general (yay), and that FX win. I guess that Best Picture nom/FX rule still holds. And the Art Direction/FX correlation still is apparent, as well.
6) I thought there was a great step-up in the Presenters and their schtick (Hanks, J Lo, Diaz, Stiller, Stone, Downey Jr., Paltrow). etc.
7) I initially groaned, but then thought the Cirque du Soleil was pretty fantastic.
I could go on. Those are my main thoughts for now. Oh, side note. I thought Viola Davis, Milla Jovovich (sp?), and Jessica Chastain looked slammin’.
Not sure how the Academy can be condemned for being too white when Octavia Spencer wins Best Supporting Actress.
Also, some voters believed Meryl Streep’s transformation was nothing short of astonishing (see Corliss’ Time Magazine review) … Kate Winslet won in 2009 because it “was time,” and I didn’t hear anyone demonize her. Davis was very convincing in a big screen Lifetime movie. It was a crowd-pleaser, not unlike other box office Oscar nominees like 1990’s “Ghost,” which also won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for a “not white” actress.
I certainly wasn’t on board for Winslet in 2009. And no one’s demonizing Streep. Just the mentality that led to her winning.
You make your feelings known in calling The Help a Lifetime movie, as if The Iron Lady is some masterpiece.
I agree a 100% with KRIS’ comments – I do think it is very similar to KATE WINSLET’s win, both times I was happy to see them win but neither time I felt it was for the right movie therefore not at the right time.
What is kind of awful is the fact that STREEP might never win again, even if she is great.
While it was generally a decent show in my book, despite the fact that I didn’t really have a horse in the race this year, what was going on with the sound all night? The mics just seemed constantly hot and tinny, was I imagining this?
I was hearing a horrible, piercing noise half the time someone spoke into a mic.
And I didn’t hear this myself, but I read on another board that some people were hearing a slight beeping in the background, like a garbage truck backing up.
Viola Davis gave a great performance but it really wasn’t on the tour de force level where I think people years from now are going to lament it not winning the Oscar. None of the Best Actress performances were on that undeniable level, which is probably why Streep finally managed squeeze by and snag that Oscar #3.
Does anyone know what happened with Sasha Baron Cohen? I remember seeing him on the red carpet, but I don’t recall seeing him during the actual show except in one of the montage sequences. Was he denied entrance because he showed up in his “Dictator” costume?
Also, I’ll just say that the only award that truly made me happy was “A Separation” winning. I know it was the frontrunner, but we all know how this category can be, and I’m glad they actually chose this for the win. Plus Farhadi’s speech was good.
The show itself was average. It was at the very least a huge improvement over last year, but seriously, can they just get Patton Oswalt to host next year? I know he’s not a really big name, but since when has Billy Crystal been relevant? I like Crystal, but I’m just saying that I fail to see how selecting him as host helps the ratings. So if they’re not too concerned about that, then pick Patton Oswalt, or someone along those lines.
Oh, and the Cirque du Soleil thing was pretty neat, I must admit. It was overblown, of course, but aren’t all Cirque shows?
Actually, on second thought, can we get the Christopher Guest gang to host next year? Their “Wizard of Oz” skit was better than most of Crystal’s jokes.
Good ratings come from consistency, familiarity, branding. This is the same reason sequels and franchises are so successful at the box office. Crystal helped and the ratings were actually up this year.
I’m quite stunned that the ratings are up
It seems only Harvey Weinstein can get a comedy to the finish line in the Best Picture derby. There have been three comedy winners in the last thirty years (“Shakespeare in Love”, “Chicago”, “The Artist”) and he’s been behind all of them.
Very interesting point.
I didn’t notice that, great point.
Good point, but that isn’t all of thirty years. Driving Miss Daisy was also a comedy and it won (with no Weinstein) 22 years ago.
“Miss Daisy” kind of straddles the line, and it’s not normally cited as a comedy when articles count up how many comedies have won (“Chicago” often isn’t either, since people think of it as a musical first, but in a comedy/drama binary it’s clearly a satire).
Driving Miss Daisy may have won the Golden Globe in the comedy/musical category, but it’s as much a comedy as The Help. Which is to say it’s a light drama.
Terms of Endearment(1983) was a comedy, tragic conclusion aside.
This is why the Oscars could never have a seperate category for comedy like the Globes do. There would be too much hair-splitting over what counts as “comedy”.
I have conflicted feelings about Streep’s win. I love and admire her. Of course, I’m thrilled for her to have a 3rd oscar, but it does sting to come at the expense of Davis losing. And I hate to not be able to fully celebrate Streep’s win. But, she was going to win at some point and someone else would have to lose for her to do that. Would it sting less if Iron Lady were a better movie? Maybe. Don’t know. As for how the win will age? Again, I need time to think on that. I think it will be remembered as her 3rd oscar. Honestly, in the long run, I think that’s how the win will be remembered.
Maybe I’m being pie in the sky, but I do genuinely believe there will be other opportunities for Davis. Yes, there will be fewer opportunities than Streep has had or will have. But I get the sense she is respected in a way, say, Halle Berry is not. No that doesn’t change the demos and politics of Hollywood. But I’m hoping that respect will translate.
I thought the show was only marginally better than last year, frankly. Billy was game and I’ll give him that. But the entire affair felt very old and tired. I don’t expect the Oscars to ever feel young exactly. But the jokes had no bite, no sense of relevance really. I thought the Cirque bit was ridiculous, but I have an aversion to that kind of thing generally.
The above notwithstanding, the award that irritated me the most was the cinematography win for Hugo. The award that made me most happy was for A Separation.
I thought Crystal threw in a surprising number of political references.
Yeah, I don’t know why I bother predicting the seemingly “right” choices in Cinematography. Last year I was predicting that Roger Deakins would finally win an Oscar, and I was wrong. This year I was predicting that Lubezki would finally win, and I was wrong. The year either of these geniuses–arguably the two best DP’s currently working–wins an Oscar will be something to behold.
And yeah, the Streep win has a lot of implications. I sense that there will be some resentment about it. Not to the degree that Bullock got when she won, but it’s already popping up, and I don’t suspect it will bode well for her chances of winning a fourth Oscar. I wasn’t opposed to the idea of giving her a third Oscar, but the fact that it was for THIS role is kind of a bummer, because now if she actually *does* give a performance that’s truly award-worthy and everyone genuinely loves, it will be an uphill climb to a fourth Oscar rather than the easy grab for a third Oscar that it would have been had she not won last night.
Fat-black women win Oscars for Supporting Actress when they’re Sassy (Hattie, Whoopi, Jennifer, Mo’Nique). Think about it non-black posters when you attempt to fight people over the race card concerning Best Actress.
“Fat-black women”
Ugh. Must you?
Yeah, a little tact might have made your point land more convincingly. You’re not doing any favors being so crass.
I apologize.
I guess there really IS something to it being easier to win a Supporting-rather-than-Lead Oscar if you are a black female. Halle Berry remains the only black femnale to win a Lead Oscar and she is half-white and “hot” (isn’t it common knowledge that the predominantly older white male voters tip that direction?). Thing is, Viola Davis is a gorgeous woman. But I always wondered if her Ensemble Cast of a film, and sharing a spotlight with Spencer contributed to the loss. I know Weinstein did his part. And I know ‘The Iron Lady’ is not a good film. But Meryl towered in that movie. So I just think it was an unfortunate string of odd intangibles which led to Davis’ surprise loss. I still think it must have been SO close. I always thought Davis would win, but not by much. I was almost correct.
I also believe Davis it too good to not be nominated and/or win in the future. Voters will remember this almost-win. I really believe this.
we all have to remember that for Davis, it’s all going to depend on what kind of roles she’s offered now. She is still a character actress, and while the recognition will likely benefit her career, there’s no guarantee that an almost 50 year old black woman is going to have great success in hollywood. But I certainly HOPE to see her in roles worthy of her talent, it’s just a matter of whether they’re there for her to find.
You tried warning Anne that ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ was weak in the Visual Effects category, and she laughed at you! Of course, being right here probably doesn’t make you feel very good.
Oh, Gregoire … just rub it in. Poor Kris. He was pissed.
:(
We all know actors hardly ever win for the performance they deserve to win for, ESPECIALLY in the lead categories. That happens maybe a few times a decade. 2007 is the last season I can remember where the real best actor and actress actually won.
Tree of Life and Apes losing is absurd. The Academy NEEDS to change the rules where only cinematographers can vote for the cinematography winner and only FX people can vote for the FX winner. If they leave it to the experts to choose the nominees, then leave it to the experts to choose the winners. I mean sheesh, does this not make sense to them? Obviously someone who knows nothing about the techs will just vote for their favorite film.
Also not every Academy member should be allowed to vote. That LA Times article indicated that most of the members have not worked on a film or even been near a film set in decades. If that is the case you should not be able to vote! I don’t care if you’re Terrence Malick and you take a twenty year vacation, no work, no vote.
Natalie Portman, for a start. Colossal performance.
I would say since 2000 the nominees that actually gave the best performance and won were Portman, Cotillard and Theron for the women. For the men – Penn both times, Forest Whitaker and DDL. So 7 winners of 24 awards, not a good percentage.
Meryl Streep deserved that Oscar, she was amazing in that role. The award was for actress, not film…and quite frankly, The Iron Lady was not nearly as bad as The Help, which was insulting to say the least. I find it hard to believe that anyone with knowledge of good filming making could think The Help was anything more than crap, which is what it was. I love Viola Davis and would not have minded her winning; she is an amazing actress who gave a grounded performance in an awful movie. But Meryl was astonishing. Enough said!!!!!
Re: Streep.
It’ll be the performance you look back at and go, ‘We gave it to you for THAT?!? Not Doubt? Julie and Julia? Devil Wears Prada?’
I honestly believe Kris, and I mean this, that when ‘August: Osage County’ comes out in two years, everyone is going to wish they’d saved that vote.
If we’re talking about the merits of an individual performance, Streep should not have been in consideration IMHO. And it doesn’t seem like we are. The whole ‘It’s Time’ bit is just cheap; give the performer the award for the performance, not a series of performances in the past. But the Oscars aren’t like that, voting isn’t like that.
I’m just disgruntled I suppose, but it’s a small thing to be upset over in the grand scheme of things. The fact that we now have more opportunities to watch those two actresses is wonderful, since Oscar all but guarantees a good five-year extension of your career.
…but still.
Although I’m loath to throw out the comparison, in regards to best actress, this is edging close to Sasha Stone territory. All this talk of snubs and disses. What about if the voters, outside of the echo chamber of punditry and blogging [of which journalists and posters are often caught up in to an unhealthy extent], actually just preferred Streep’s performance? No chance of that?
For my money, Streep wasn’t close to award worthy for Doubt, Prada, or Julia. The latter two weren’t even lead performances and all three were caricatured and silly with accents that were a little off-base.
I’m not a Streep hater – I like her when she’s natural in movies like It’s Complicated – but she gets praised for doing party tricks like the one Kenneth Branagh did in Celebrity.
I haven’t seen The Iron Lady but the trailers looked absolutely ludicrous. It looks like an SNL parody video making fun of Meryl Streep with campy accents, shallow feminist overtures and wikipedia-history throwing all political nuance to the wind.
I think Viola Davis was hurt because her performance was tough to categorize as a lead and because The Help won another acting award. Also Harvey Weinstein is a genius.
Roy I honestly don’t know what would be worse. If the voters actually think Streep gave a better performance or if they voted for Streep for reasons not related to performance. Either possibility is bewildering.
“I’m not a Streep hater – I like her when she’s natural in movies like It’s Complicated – but she gets praised for doing party tricks like the one Kenneth Branagh did in Celebrity.”
this is exactly how I feel about later Streep performances. I always believed that she’d have to give a performance that din’t fit this mold to win another Oscar, and it’s a real shame that they gave her one anyway.
The telecast producers noted the themes of nostalgia and film history this year, so they settled on a theme for the ceremony: movies.
Well, yeah guys. That’s like picking “baseball” as a theme to a World Series telecast. What /about/ the movies?
I mean, the first montage was more or less “Here’s a bunch of movie clips!”
I think the BAFTA branch of the Academy was the key to Streep’s win. This was the 5th time in a decade a Bafta winner carried over in a surprise upset (Polanski, Arkin, Cotilard and Swinton were the others). After her moving speeches this season I thought voters wouldn’t deny Davis her moment but she was never going to get the overseas vote with Streep playing Thatcher.
Anyone know why they chose to present Actor before Actress? The tradition has always been the other way but they did this at SAG as well.
Once they knew Streep would win the bigger moment was a three-time Oscar win.
That hasn’t always been the tradition. They’ve flip-flopped them over the last few years, actually.
Oh, and /3RT, they don’t know the winners when they determine the running order. (I’d suggest that if they “knew” Streep was going to win, they wouldn’t have had her onstage as a presenter just minutes before.)
It’s simple: Hazanavicius was obviously winning best director, Best Actor was more pro-Dujardin, but Clooney and Pitt had small chances, Best Actress was the only prize of the night that didn’t had a clear winner, so they chose it to be the last.
Matthew, I’m more or less in agreement with you. I thought Viola gave the better performance. But given their track record for awarding biopics performances [incl. Jamie Foxx for those crying racism at the slightest provocation]. I think the idea of them preferring the performance is more likely.
I would like to go on the record that even though I did quite poorly prediction wise (nothing against the usual for me) :(, I had “Dragon Tattoo” predicted as my alternate for editing and that I wasn’t surprised to see it win. This is the one insight I can be proud of in this season of many misguided notions (as my “Iron Lady”/”Deathly Hallows” makeup argument will attest to), and for those of you STILL surprised by it winning, you really needn’t be. Yes, it clearly had the statistical aspects of the categories history stacked against it, but when the Academy has nothing to chew on in regards to the top tier BP noms as far as showcase editing, they’ll frequently extend their reaches to the film with the flashiest technique of the nominees (as Kris’ stats indicated). “Dragon Tattoo” benefitted tremendously being the only film in the category with showcase editing. I think we can attribute the film losing the ACE partly to the fact that the editors didn’t want to reward Wall & Baxter again so soon after “The Social Network”, but the Academy probably had no clue of this.
So did Gerard.
That was my reasoning for guessing Dragon Tattoo too. Kris said I was using flawed logic to reduce things the way I had, so I’m happy that I got this category right. But it was never the sort of award a film like The Artist or The Descendants would win, so I think it’s unfair to call Tattoo’s win an upset.
Yes, I saw that in his Tech Support piece, glad to know I’m in good company :).
Bryce: It’s still an upset, because it’s still an unlikely winner for a variety of statistical reasons. But when you look over this category in more recent years, they clearly favor flashier editing, and “Dragon Tattoo”, despite a lack of a BP nod, was the only film nominated that followed that trend.
If you ask me, I’ll say that what isn’t going to age well is the snubs of Juliette Binoche and Kirsten Dunst for fantastic performances in two of the best films by two of the greatest filmmakers of this (and any) day and age…
And like I said in Guy’s post: I don’t know why most Oscars bloggers are treating Streep’s victory as an upset, or considered Davis almost a lock. Seemed obvious to me (and I’m not the only one) that it was a 50-50 thing.
Maybe I’m naive or not up on this kind of stuff, but I still think the words Streep/biopic/Weinstein/multiple precursor wins/Globes Drama Lead win/BAFTA win matter bigtime. Maybe not with us. But this is the Academy.
Davis was great and in a hugely popular film that was also nominated for Best picture. She also won the SAG, just like Julie Christie 4 short years ago.
There was clear momentum for Davis. To think otherwise is just to be willfully annoying.
I haven’t seen much discussion about it but after 82 years without a F-bomb at the Oscars, we’ve now had 2 in 2 years or 3 if you include what Jean Dujardin apparently said in French. Is this a sign that standards are dropping?
Fuck if I know.
Sorry, couldn’t resist.
Perhaps it’s just a sign that “fuck” (come on, enough of this cutesy “F-bomb” coyness) isn’t such a dangerous word anymore? I mean, who was really offended by any of these slips?
If Rooney Mara or Michelle Williams had won over Viola Davis, it would be unimaginable the kind of backlash and hatred they would receive. Pretty, petite white girl wins again. Meryl has the pedigree, class and respect to weather this weird storm, but the best actress race has been a strange, uncomfortable hot topic this past season. I’m also disturbed by the defeatist attitude many have regarding Davis. If this really is the last and only shot she had to win an Oscar then the finger needs to be pointed at the shallow, youth-skewed Hollywood studio system. Not the Academy. They preferred Meryl over Viola this year. And this is THE Meryl Fucking Streep. This isn’t Katherine Heigl or Jennifer Aniston. Lordy.
Frankly, I’m excited to see what Davis does in the future because I think she’s an exciting talent. She’s the kind of actor who could pull out a Daniel Plainview or Aileen Wuornos type creation, so I hope Hollywood gives her the chance. But for this year, I personally think the best actress won. Davis was great but she was aided by the standout performances of the supporting cast. Meryl CARRIED that film through all its tonal flaws and still managed to deliver a hypnotic and fully realized portrait of a polarizing woman. It was an accomplished movie star turn delivered by a deeply skilled and meticulous character actor. Bravo!
Happiest for Harvey Weinstein? Yea, whatever dude. SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE over SAVING PRIVATE RYAN? THE READER best picture nomination over THE DARK KNIGHT? THE ARTIST over HUGO or THE DECENDANTS? This douchebag obviously has the Academy in his back pocket. That high-five he gave his ARTIST producer when best picture was announced almost made me spit at the TV screen.