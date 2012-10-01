Off the Carpet: Out of proportion

Here’s what I think happens. A film is seen. It’s genuinely loved. Like minds attract and in the intimate atmosphere of a film festival, the love grows. But with the love comes a desire for others to love, too. So the selling starts. The passion takes hold. And soon, even defenders of the film are damaging it, taking defensive positions, not allowing it to breathe freely and make its way unsuspectingly to fresh eyes like it did theirs.
This, I think, happens every year. And I’m not above it. A number of films are getting the advocacy treatment early on, siphoning precious gas needed to run the course. And favorites are being chosen, aggressively, by those fortunate enough to get the early, taste-making look. But fans of “Argo” won’t concede the film’s thinner-than-most thematic structure while knocking “Life of Pi” or “Silver Linings Playbook.” Fans of “Silver Linings Playbook” won’t concede its formulaic rom-com tendencies while knocking “Argo” or “Life of Pi.” And fans of “Life of Pi” won’t concede its clunky framing and extraneous elements while knocking “Argo” or “Silver Linings Playbook.”
The result is an identity for a film established before it has really developed one. It’s a small world with a tight radius, so the entertainment industry feeds on these morsels and voters in all sorts of bodies have something presented to them with certain notes and proclamations when it finally crosses their bow. And it just drowns the spirit of the thing.
If you’re waiting to unveil later in the season, you’re all too happy to see this. You want to know what the campaigns for “Lincoln,” “Les Misérables,” “Flight,” “Hitchcock,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” etc. are thinking? They’re thinking they’ll gladly concede this turf for now, because it’s a load blown early. You hold onto whatever mystery you have until it’s your turn to go. Meanwhile, if you’re one of the films with all the current buzz, your fingers are crossed that the other guys don’t have the goods, because you know — particularly with this crop — that you don’t have the sort of home run that will blow through a season unscathed.
Harvey Weinstein did it two years in a row, but he had undeniables. “The King’s Speech” faced what looked on the surface to be stiff competition from “The Social Network,” but it was all a mirage. “The Artist,” meanwhile, held up to “Hugo” because it was a discovery throughout the fall. Both films were crowd-pleasers, and so is “Silver Linings,” but the latter won’t have much support from the crafts branches and it may be outed soon enough as an oversold commercial film.
Warner Bros. has done well when playing the non-campaign campaign, and “Argo” is the perfect kind of film for that strategy. But a Telluride bow and the applause that met it makes it hard to creep through the season, while the early buzz (which carried into Toronto) allows for harsher scrutiny of what some see as merely a tight thriller from a movie star.
Fox has bobbled campaigns in the past but has rarely sported a major player in the early months. Now they have Ang Lee’s first contender since he was, many would say, screwed out of a Best Picture Oscar in 2005. But a film like “Life of Pi” is the toughest sort to keep afloat for so long, as it provides such an opportunity for cynicism and small-picture-obsession to fester and sink the ship (no pun intended).
Somewhere in all of this is “The Master,” the highbrow entry, praised to the heavens, which paved the way for a “what’s the big whoop?” response from many. Luckily its spotlight was stolen by the other three, which could keep it in the background long enough for the passionate base to form around it (particularly as other films open and, inevitably, disappoint). But it’s the critics’ favorite, and as the old maxim goes: critics don’t vote for Oscars.
What I’m saying is I don’t think we’ve seen a Best Picture winner yet. And I could absolutely be wrong about that. A lot of these campaigns haven’t really shown their hand yet. But my instinct, for whatever it’s worth, is that this year’s engravee has yet to take a bow.
After all it is — as of today — just October. So let’s all just slow down a bit.
Kris, all of this points to Les Miserables as our presumptive winner. And I think we won’t have a BP/BD split this year. Can Les Mis receive a screenplay nomination? For me it seals the deal.
We still need to see the film. Les Mis could be a disaster.
And… do you still think Argo has chances? I NEVER saw it as a Best Picture winner…
Sorry for the dumb question, but… why did the Original Screenplay picture change? I think it used to be “The Master”, but it’s still on the list.
We like to use a picture from a different film for every category, so when certain predictions change, it necessitates some picture-shuffling. You’ll see that The Master now illustrates Production Design.
Nothing more to it than that!
Wrong. You’re so wrong about SLP. It’s getting nominated. Toronto is not a “festival” bubble.
Huh? Where does he say that Silver Linings Playbook isn’t getting nominated? It’s in the prediction sidebar and everything.
Answer, Liz: Nowhere.
I’m right there with you, Kris. I don’t think we’ve seen the winner yet either. Every one of these films has some sort of obstacle in its way. The problem is that I can’t think of the film that will eventually trump them all. The Lincoln trailer for some reason doesn’t give me the right vibe. I think a lot of people will be disappointed by it.
Do you see Les Miserables being the one?
Is there another Chipmunks movie coming out this Christmas? I’d put my money on that.
I like Kris’ strategy: slow down. The winner could be anything at this point; can’t we just enjoy (or not) the films first before declaring a winner?
I’m not declaring anything the winner. Just asking him about what he thinks has the potential.
Not to sound pissy about it, but wondering about potential award players doesn’t stop me from watching/enjoying the actual films.
“Silver Linings Playbook” is reminding me a little bit of “Juno.” I don’t necessarily mean in terms of style or content (I haven’t seen SLP, so I can’t speak to that), but in terms of response out of Toronto and awards prospects, it has kind of the same level of buzz right now as “Juno” had 5 years ago. Which is to say I think it will go on to be nominated for Best Picture and may even win an award or two (most likely for Jennifer Lawrence), but like “Juno,” I think it will experience major backlash in some circles. I would probably even argue that the detractors of “Juno” can claim victory now, since there seems to be this weird kind of stigma around the movie these days, at least on the internet. Granted, a lot of its more passionate critics are hipsters who resent the fact that a movie with ostensibly hipster sensibilities was embraced by mainstream audiences, but nonetheless, “Juno” sparked some of the most “this has no business being a Best Picture nominee” sentiments of any movie in the past decade. It’s too early to tell what the wider reaction to “Silver Linings Playbook” will be, but I would not be totally surprised if it sparked the same division of adoration and utter contempt as “Juno” did.
I haven’t seen “Silver Linings”, but I do think Kris is being a bit blinded about his lack of enthusiasm for the film effect his opinions regarding it’s Oscar possibilities. Is it likely others may have the same underwhelmed reaction when the film reaches an audience? Of course, but there was clearly a lot of passion for the film out of Toronto, and while that might be diminished a bit through the season (at might ruin its chances of winning best picture) but its highly unlikely that that passion will fizzle entirely and it will likely still be a major player and get major nominations.
How? It’s right there, predicted. I never underestimate the tendency of a season to produce sheep.
I think Dylan might be referring to your having removed Russell from the Best Director top five, which is a call most pundits probably wouldn’t make at the moment — but you could well be right.
Oh. Well, it’s, uh, well let’s see if you think it’s as obvious a move to make after you see it as I do.
I thought I had posted a comment earlier saying what Guy had said, but it didn’t go through. But that’s exactly what I’m referring to. I think Kris’ speculation of “Is “Sliver Linings Playbook” going to be seen as a directorial achievement?” is less in line with the way that branch actually nominates (particularly when dealing with (potentially) strong BP nominees directed by a previous director nominee) and seemed to me to be more of a projection (possibly unintentional) of what Kris may not like about the film. I could be entirely off-base though.
Hmm. Again, let’s just see what you think when you see it. I could be wrong, but…well, you let me know.
I will feel about the film exactly how I will feel about it. I’m not in the tank for the film, although you seem to think as much, but we see this type of post-festival backlash every single year (I’ve been guilty of it, all the same), and I’m merely speculating that you might be a little hyper-critical of Russell’s chances because of what you perceive as a fault of the film as opposed to any actual line of logic that that branch of the academy has ever held to (I could make a list of “under-directed” BP nominee’s that also got director nominations, but I’m sure you know a few of the films I’m referencing. But I’ll be sure to tell you how I feel after I see the film, and you might be surprised at how much I don’t like it.
I almost see Argo and Silver Linings Playbook getting snubbed! They dont seem like Bp nominees to me.
This editorial makes for an interesting pairing with one of the links in today’s Oscar round-up discussing how only a select class of cinephiles really reads film criticism anymore or cares about Oscar contenders this far in advance.
The points enumerated in that article, combined with the reality that most Oscar voters see the films late in the year as Anne Thompson always asserts) when opinions are already well-known, makes me question if Oscar voters really fall for the “that’s it?” phenomenon that a lot of us Oscarphiles get as we see these films after weeks/months of festival chatter.
For example, what was the last time that something that was beloved in festivals got excluded from BP? Most of the shocking exclusions I remember are a result of films that were disappointments after months of hype before anyone saw them (Dreamgirls, Cold Mountain) or films that the Academy was never going to love (The Dark Knight).
I think that The Dark Knight would have been nominated for BP under today’s rules back in 2005.
Just as I think that it would have been nominated had it come out this year.
I totally agree, but that’s beside the point. I’m saying that films which Oscar-lovers tend to follow, see hyped, and then feel a little disappointed by when they get around to see them, tend not to be disappointments to the Academy, who seem relatively immune to that phenomenon.
The Dark Knight, which was a film that exceeded expectations, does not fall into the “disappointment” category.
Heads up, just came from a weekend screening of AMOUR in LA – full house, standing ovation when Michael Haneke came out, and another one when the Q and A was finished. People were very moved by it.
Yeah, the film’s ability to move an audience has never been in doubt.
Heads up , went to a screening of AMOUR over the weekend in LA. Standing ovation for Michael Haneke who came out for the Q and A, and another one when he was finished. People seemed deeply moved.
Fortunately for me, this year doesn’t boast as many middlebrow choices (besides Hitchcock and Hyde Park…bleh to uninspired bio-pics) but features many, many films that I can see myself rooting for given the people involved. Even Les Miz, despite its overrated director, stars three actors whom I love. As far as I can see, there’s not yet an Extremely Loud, Artist, or King’s Speech to spoil the fun for me.
Why do I have this notion that you haven’t even seen Extremely Loud?
Im a little tired of the way this season has already turned into a playground fight between bloggers depending on where they’ve staked their camp. I suppose it’s to be expected in a wide open year with a lot of great films, but they’re all writing pieces insinuating they know how things really stand in the race and everyone else is being blinded by their unfounded love of this movie or that movie. News flash, the Academy doesn’t care if Scott Feinberg doesn’t personally know anyone who loves “Life of Pi” or if Tapley thinks SLP is so obviously not a deserving director nominee or if Jeff Wells thinks “Argo” is completely mediocre. Surprised to see such seasoned prognosticators basically allowing stubborness to cloud their better judgement.
I thought I had cleared the air with this piece but I guess not.