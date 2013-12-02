Off the Carpet: With the table set, the critics are ready to have their say

Unless you were holding out hope that “A Madea Christmas” or “47 Ronin” would make an impact on the Oscar race, it's fair to say all the cards are on the table. “American Hustle” was shown to guilds and press last weekend and has been screening in earnest ever since. “The Wolf of Wall Street” was shown to guilds and HFPA over the last two days with further press screenings set for later this week. All the cats are out of the bag, and just in time, too. Because the critics are about to have their say.
But before I get to that, where do we find ourselves with these final two reveals? I've made my case that “Wolf” could really pop in a somber season that has carried with it themes of survival and hardship. And indeed, reactions from those guild screenings have been through the roof, like everyone's been craving something to take the edge off. “Hustle,” meanwhile, has received a bit of a mixed reaction, some thinking it's set for double-digit nominations, others viewing it as a minimal player at best. Both films, in my humble opinion, are slightly disappointing in their own ways, but I like them both. However, if David O. Russell was looking to put a period on the year, Martin Scorsese has certainly come along and added an exclamation point. (And ironic, that, given how much “Hustle” owes to Scorsese's aesthetic.)
So…here we are. Beginning tomorrow, the critics will start their roll-out of superlatives as the New York Film Critics Circle – which once again desperately scrambled to the head of the pack, one day ahead of the National Board of Review, in order to be “FIRST!” with its announcement – reveals its winners. Last year, it was “Zero Dark Thirty,” right on the heels of the film's first press screenings. Others followed suit for the most part before the tide began to turn toward “Argo.” Did the early critics paint a bull's-eye on Kathryn Bigelow's film, much like the media has done with “12 Years a Slave” this year? Perhaps. Plenty of the film's fall was owed to shenanigans in Washington, too, though.
This year, I imagine “12 Years” is fully primed to be the critical giant. But maybe “Her” goes over well with NYFCC tomorrow, a film that, like “The Master” last year, could also mark a disparity between critics and Academy voters. The Rudin presence in New York might help “Captain Phillips” and particularly “Inside Llewyn Davis” along. And with “The Wolf of Wall Street” fresh on their minds tomorrow (NYFCC is seeing the film today), who knows how much of a presence it could have?
The LA critics will speak up less than a week later and could easily go with “12 Years a Slave,” too. Though last year there was clearly a desire to spread love to “The Master” when it was completely ignored by the New York crowd. Their winners seemed to have a more adventurous spirit, less drunk on the shiny new toy that was “Zero Dark Thirty.” Maybe their actor pick stands out. Bruce Dern seems like a good bet, for instance. And he may well need that boost in a very, very competitive category.
And even after all those critics have spoken, we still have a completely different group of people to suss out the Oscar nominations and, ultimately, winners. Interestingly enough, I currently have both “12 Years” and “Gravity” chalked up for 10 nominations apiece. It could easily be more or less for each but that has been the apparent race for a couple of months now, ever since the films released two weeks apart. Both have done very well in their own ways at the box office and are critical hits, meaning neither would be an embarrassing winner by any stretch. (Though let's not forget the power of instant revisionist history, when a film like “Argo” – same Rotten Tomatoes percentage as “12 Years,” box office hit – suddenly becomes a terrible choice in the eyes of the bored.)
“Saving Mr. Banks” is a sleeper possibility, though, and “Nebraska” has been on an upward trajectory since Telluride. And if “Wolf” drops to the kind of reaction SAG has given it, well…watch out.
But my bet, still, is “Gravity.” It's the milestone. It doesn't have the baggage that “Avatar” did (which is what it has been compared to as far as Oscar races go) and it has a savvy campaign – last year's Best Picture winners, in fact – pushing it along, keeping their head down, steering clear of the usual pitfalls. Maybe when the widespread fear of violence vis a vis “12 Years” dissipates within the Academy and everyone finally watches it, it won't be too late. If the critics come out in force for it, that will certainly go a long way toward making that happen. But ever since the media set the film up for a steep fall, I've been skeptical.
Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though. Winner talk isn't necessary. Let's get to the nominations first. All the players are lined up. Who's going to get there?
The Contenders section has been updated, with, finally, an attempt at narrowing the bet to less than 10 best Picture nominees (which, it will inevitably be less).
I really don’t expect the New York critics to start off the year by annointing 12 Years a Slave. Quite a few members are cool on it (Uhlich, Zacharek, Edelstein, Armond, Melissa Anderson, Adams, Nehme, Rainer)
I get what youre saying about 12YAS and Argo having the same Rotten Tomatoes percentage. But thats all it is, a percentage.
12YAS and Gravity received FAR more 100s/A+ type of reviews than Argo did.
In other words, most of the 96 PERCENT of critics thought 12YAS was a masterpiece, while most of the 96 PERCENT of critics thought Argo was very good and/or entertaining,
Those are two very different types of 96 percents; hence, a major reason why I dont use Rotten Tomatoes as a major guide.
A so-so movie can be liked enough to get 90% or more because the movie isnt quite bad enough to get a “negative” review which impacts their percentage.
I think he understands the difference, being a long-time awards watcher, he just wanted to point out some similarities.
But if that was just about getting out of your chest, I’m right there with you, man. Rotten Tomatoes sucks!
Yes, definitely moreso your last 2 sentences, Felipe, haha :)
Filipe
The real thing to pay attention to with Rotten Tomatoes is the percentage AND the critics’ average. 12 Years a Slave has an 8.9 while Argo has an 8.4. Not much of a difference. So yes, Kris’ point still stands.
12 Years A Slave is a boring “masterpiece” just like Lincoln last year.
Neither film is remotely “boring.” In any case, that word always says more about the viewer than it does about the film itself.
The feeling I have is that Gravity gets the NYFCC, Golden Globe (Drama), and PGA. 12 Years a Slave gets the LAFCA, BFCA, DGA, and BAFTA. Or maybe that’s just what I’m hoping for because I want a competitive race. With that scenario in mind, 12 Years a Slave would have the slight advantage going into Oscar night, but it would be very close. That’s what I’m hoping for, anyway.
On the other hand, I have a sneaking suspicion that the LAFCA is really going to throw a curveball this year and go with something like Before Midnight or maybe even Blue is the Warmest Color.
Any chance Out of the Furnace will get some love? That strikes me as something SAG would like.
SAG also likes big, new, shiny things. Right now The Wolf of Wall Street, American Hustle, Saving Mr Banks and August: Osage County are looking especially big and shiny.
SAG response to Furnace has been pretty huge. I think Affleck or Ensemble are possible.
Here’s hoping, but I’m nervous.
Until Cuaron wins the DGA, I’m still thinking 12 Years a Slave. Too hard to imagine the Academy giving up the chance to award their first black director for a landmark film.
Saw Nebraska today, and I’m sorry to say I’m more with Guy on this. A few nice thematic moments of fathers and sons, but it’s quite patronizing towards rural Americana. Squibb may well win the Oscar for a performance the Academy will love, but I can’t see Forte being nominated. Sorry Kris, he seems like a sweet guy, but he’s not good in this film. He’s way too self aware and uncomfortable with the script; it feels like cold copy. Sketch comedy is hard to do, but so is dramatic acting and not everyone can do both.
Still interested in a question that’s suddenly more topical after the Satellite situation. How often do members vote for films they haven’t seen? I could see voters going for the 12 Years or Redford narratives without wanting to stomach the films.
I completely agree with you on Forte (and the movie in general). Every shrug and sigh seems so studied, and he’s not really able to keep up with the movie’s shifting tones.
I’m always happy to see a comedic actor get a dramatic showcase, but Forte doesn’t work for me at all in this case.
Fair enough. Though remember, I was just quoting critics on Forte’s work. :)
Where are you from? I’m curious, because I’m from the midwest and have been to many rural areas and “Nebraska” feels absolutely spot-on in its depiction to me. I can’t begin to comprehend the “patronizing” criticisms. All of Payne’s characters feel real, true, lived-in, and affectionately drawn, even the most peripheral ones we barely hear a line from. It’s marvelous.
I didnt love the movie as much as I wanted to (saw it today), but I also didnt feel that Payne was being patronizing to midwesterners.
Can’t we get a Siskel and Ebert style back and forth between Kris and Guy on Nebraska? I feel like that’d be a lively debate.
My hope is Brie Larson takes it all, CB is brilliant in Blue Jasmine but Larsons performance was a true punch in the gut.
“Inside Llewyn Davis” for NYFCC and “Her” for LAFCA. You heard it here first.
Hmmm, no sooner does Blue Jasmine creep into the top 10 than it vanishes the next day.(Not like its director gives a shit anyhow…)
You really don’t think there’s a chance of having the full ten? With the depth that exists this year, and such an intriguing mix of seasoned and new talent, seems like it would be now or never.
Hope Spike Jonze wins something somewhere, as that’s my most anticipated along w/ Inside Llewyn Davis.
More depth could actually mean less nominees than usual. But 10 is pretty darn near impossible to achieve.