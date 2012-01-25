Dwight Schrute ‘Office’ spin-off starring Rainn Wilson in the works at NBC

NBC is developing a spin-off of “The Office” that will center on Rainn Wilson’s socially-inept character Dwight Schrute, according to reports. The show, which the network is eyeing for a midseason launch next year, will be set at Schrute Farms, the bed-and-breakfast/beet farm owned by the salesman’s family.
Conceived by Wilson alongside “Office” showrunner Paul Lieberstein, the potential spin-off will be introduced on “The Office” later this season, in an episode that will be set at Schrute’s family abode. Wilson and Lieberstein will executive-produce the series alongside “The Office” exec-producers Ben Silverman and Howard Klein.
As noted by Deadline, which got the exclusive, this is the second time an “Office” spin-off has been considered by the network, though that earlier idea eventually morphed into “Parks and Recreation”. Original “Office” showrunner/”P& R” co-creator Daniels is not involved in the new venture.
If greenlit, the plan would be to have Wilson return for the ninth season of “The Office” in the fall (though there are currently no cast deals in place for another year, the studio is anticipating a pick-up), with his character then seguing into his own series midseason.
So, what do you think, “Office” fans? Is Dwight a character you’d like to see at the center of his own series, or would you prefer another of his “Office”-mates to get a crack instead? Sound off in the comments!
I’m all for giving Rainn Wilson his own show, but I just can’t imagine watching a show centred around Dwight. His character works best as part of an ensemble, where his quirkiness is only one of many plots, rather than the driving force day in and day out. This feels much more like a Joey than a Frasier.
Exactly. You hit the nail right on the head.
Exactly, Robert. The reason everyone found the Geico Caveman Commercials funny is that they were sporadic and for 30 seconds. No one wanted to see them for 30 minutes weekly, and, no one wants to see Dwight, and most certainly Mose, in 30 minute increments every week. Brilliant character for Dwight, but only as part of an ensemble. Frankly, I’d rather the Beet Farm be relocated to Pawnee. He can work under Ron Swanson, who’d be delighted to have someone who wants to take over as Assistant so passionately.
NBC should buy the rights to the British show Outnumbered and spin Jim and Pam off into that.
But either way, sounds like this is the last season for The Office.
Schrut doesn’t have an E?
All these years I’ve been spelling it wrong
It does – he has a nameplate on his desk and its spelled Schrute
Typo…it’s been corrected. Thank you!
You could say that you (puts sunglasses on) Schruted it. :-P
Hell to the no.
Just when The “New” Office turns a corner and starts to find it’s footing they announce a change that could undermine the whole process. Oh well, there are so many important cast members (all of whom are now doing feature film work) that need to re-sign contracts that it might not continue anyway for another season…how sad.
Somehow I just don’t see Schrute Farms working as a spin-off as it has been currently described…it sounds like someone has been watching way too many episodes of The Beverly Hillbilly’s and Green Acres! Not exactly the type show for 2013…it’s more like 1965!
I don’t understand why they’d want to lose another main character from The Office, even if it is to do a spin-off. And if the show focuses on Schrute Farms, then won’t they have to re-cast Mose? I like Rainn Wilson a lot, but I don’t know that I want to see a show centered around Dwight.
Dwight is a cartoon character and works in a strong ensemble to bounce off of. He would have to be felshed out quite a bit and show a more human side that we have thus far not seen.
I’m all for surreal comedy but I think he’d be way too much to take as a central character week after week. If they can build a decent cast around him with characters we can get invested in then ok. I’d think they’d need to bring along someone like Erin with Andy (we all know Andy and Erin will finally get together) making frequent visits.
But we do need a level headed Jim like character there to react to Dwight’s weirdness and to drive him nuts.
Dwight is best in smallish doses.
I vote NO
I dunno, guys.
I like this concept!
We could use more surrealist humor on TV, and Dwight can riff off bizarro real-world encounters all day long.
A new, more bizarre Green Acres would be fine, just fine.
I’m amazed, watching reruns, how odd, slyly subversive, and really funny Green Acres can be.
i want the Creed show.
How about a spin off with Michael & Holly in Colorado?
A better idea: remember that British paper salesman Michael met by the elevator last season? David something? They could do a spin off were he runs an office in the UK!
A show centered on Dwight could work, but only if he has enough relatively sane people around him to focus his antics on. That’s basically what the Office is though, so why even move him to another series?
Also, his departure would be a death sentence for the Office. With Michael Scott gone, Dwight is really the only source of hilarious irrationality left. Andy contributes, but his character can’t drive the show.
Anyway, the “New” Office actually feels kind of fresh and I want to see where things go from here with the remaining characters. With Dwight gone though, it’ll be lifeless. A spinoff with Dwight is fine. Just wait until the Office is over to do it.
I think it can only work as a 6 episode miniseries. I can’t see it last too long as a whole new show.