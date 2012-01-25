Dwight Schrute ‘Office’ spin-off starring Rainn Wilson in the works at NBC

NBC is developing a spin-off of “The Office” that will center on Rainn Wilson’s socially-inept character Dwight Schrute, according to reports. The show, which the network is eyeing for a midseason launch next year, will be set at Schrute Farms, the bed-and-breakfast/beet farm owned by the salesman’s family.

Conceived by Wilson alongside “Office” showrunner Paul Lieberstein, the potential spin-off will be introduced on “The Office” later this season, in an episode that will be set at Schrute’s family abode. Wilson and Lieberstein will executive-produce the series alongside “The Office” exec-producers Ben Silverman and Howard Klein.

As noted by Deadline, which got the exclusive, this is the second time an “Office” spin-off has been considered by the network, though that earlier idea eventually morphed into “Parks and Recreation”. Original “Office” showrunner/”P& R” co-creator Daniels is not involved in the new venture.

If greenlit, the plan would be to have Wilson return for the ninth season of “The Office” in the fall (though there are currently no cast deals in place for another year, the studio is anticipating a pick-up), with his character then seguing into his own series midseason.

So, what do you think, "Office" fans? Is Dwight a character you'd like to see at the center of his own series, or would you prefer another of his "Office"-mates to get a crack instead?