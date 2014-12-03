Official ‘Fantastic Four 2015’ synopsis doesn’t deny ‘Doctor Doom is a programmer’ rumor

For a blockbuster superhero movie, the “Fantastic Four” reboot has been playing it close to the vest. We”ve only got eight months to go until the August 7, 2015 premiere. Most films would be working to prime the hype pump with official images leaked online, or concept art to give superfans something to work with at Comic-Con. Sure a single image of the Thing wormed its way online (and was quickly scrubbed), but nothing official has been released. Until now.

FOX has released the plot synopsis for “Fantastic Four” on Rotten Tomatoes. Unlike the 2005 version, the reboot will spin an origin from the “Ultimate Fantastic Four,” which takes place in an alternate universe. While they share many traits with their counterparts on Earth-0, the heroes of the 2015 reboot will out as young outsiders. Instead of victims of a space radiation, their powers will come from accidental teleportation to (yet another) alternate dimension. Whether or not they keep the name Negative Zone (N-Zone) and introduce its evil overlord Annihilus remains to be seen.

The full synopsis:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel's original and longest-running superhero team, centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

Of course, none of this contradicts the plot bomb dropped by Doctor Doom actor Toby Kebbell. Will the villain be an anti-social computer programmer who uses the handle “Doom”? Depends on how close the writers stick to the “Ultimate” storyline. Is Kebbell playing a Doctor Doom who is an aristocratic scientist/programmer transformed by the N-Zone into a cloven-hoof, half metal monstrosity? Or is hs playing a Doctor Doom with no noble blood, a chip on his shoulder, and the ability to DDoS companies? Only time will tell.

[Via IGN]