Official poster confirms ‘Sin City’ sequel will use comic title

(CBR) Last month, photos of a poster displayed at American Film Market suggested the title of the second “Sin City” movie had been changed to “Sin City: A Dame to Die For”. However, as you can see from this new one debuted by Yahoo! Movies, the title of the sequel by Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller does, in fact, reflect that Miller”s comic

“A Dame to Kill For” features adaptations of Miller”s comic book work as well as new stories developed for film. The cast includes returning players Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Jaime King, Powers Booth and Ray Liota as well as newcomers Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Josh Brolin, Eva Green, Dennis Haysbert and Jeremy Piven.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” opens Aug. 22, 2014.

