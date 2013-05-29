Oklahoma tornado disaster to be focus of 1-hour special ‘instamentary’

The tragic EF5 tornado that ripped through Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma on May 20th is now going to be explored in a TV special. Discovery Channel is airing “Mile Wide Tornado: Oklahoma Disaster” (working title, by the way) on Sun. June 2 at 10:00 p.m.

For the special, Discovery partners with Pioneer Productions – the production company known for capturing weather at its most extreme ranging from Japan”s 2011 tsunami to Hurricane Katrina – with this new “instamentary.” Pioneer Productions has created over 50 hours of Tornado programming, and Discovery”s new, one-hour special provides in-depth scientific analysis of the storm via on-the-ground footage, tornado-tracking CGI and eye-witness accounts of one of the deadliest tornadoes in the last decade.

The special chronicles the EF5 tornado that traveled over 17 miles and left mass devastation within its 45 minute reign of terror. Discovery interviews storm chasers, meteorologists and emergency management who battled to save lives during that day with exclusive footage of now condemned areas. This special provides one of the most comprehensive collections of user-generated footage of the Oklahoma tornado to date and conducts original interviews with those who recorded those first-hand accounts.

The one-hour special, via in-depth interviews with scientists and the latest data, also helps answer the “why” behind this event including: How did the tornado form? How was this different from a similar EF5 tornado that hit in the same area in 1999? What role did the warning system have in saving lives? Have warning systems progressed to the point where they are more effective?

Will you watch “Mile Wide Tornado: Oklahoma Disaster”?