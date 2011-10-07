Olivia Colman bigs up ‘Iron Lady’ co-star Streep

In a perfect world, Olivia Colman would be as heavily tipped for the Best Actress Oscar as Meryl Streep — sight unseen in the latter star’s case, while the little-known Brit’s stunning breakout performance in “Tyrannosaur” has been wowing critics since her film’s Sundance debut.
Of course, this is no perfect world, and Colman, together with her tiny, downbeat film will have to fight tooth and nail for even a percentage point of the media attention given to Streep — though in a curious twist of the season, it’s the American megastar who could give this darkest of horses her biggest boost in the race. For Colman will next be seen opposite Streep herself, playing Margaret Thatcher’s daughter Carol in “The Iron Lady” — an appearance that should raise her profile immensely going into awards season.
Colman, meanwhile, is doing her bit by singing the praises of the 16-time Oscar nominee’s eagerly awaited Thatcher interpretation, describing it in a Radio 4 interview as “brilliant.”
“I couldn’t quite believe I was in the same room or city as Meryl Streep. I was quite grateful that she was covered in prosthetics so she didn’t quite look like her, otherwise I don’t think I would have been able to function at all… It’s spooky, it’s proper, spine-chilling spooky, it’s brilliant.”
Not, of course, that you’d expect her to be any less effusive in her praise. As keen as I am to see what Streep has served up, I’m equally interested to see how much Colman has been given to chew on with the potentially tasty role of Carol, a latter-day media target in her own right: a strong turn in a film this heavily hyped would seal the TV comedienne’s arrival this year as a big-screen actress to be reckoned with.
Happily, Colman’s British awards chances for “Tyrannosaur,” which hits UK screens today, are coming into focus with a raft of uniformly glowing reviews for her work. Time Out’s David Jenkins perhaps tellingly namechecks an against-the-odds Oscar nominee from 15 years ago, gushing that Colman’s “astonishing turn as Hannah scales the same excruciatingly fragile heights as Emily Watson in ‘Breaking the Waves””, while the Evening Standard’s David Sexton describes her as “a dramatic actress of rare commitment.”
Finally, the Telegraph’s Robbie Collin doesn’t dance around the idea of awards attention, emphatically stating that “her brave, unguarded performance should (and hopefully will) net her a Best Actress nomination at the BAFTAs.” Here’s hoping everyone isn’t too busy looking ahead to her “Iron Lady” co-star to notice the powerhouse right under their noses.
Is there any way Strand can get voter eyeballs on this stateside? Because I feel about Colman’s performance the same way I feel about Michael Shannon’s in Take Shelter: if they see it (and that’s a big if; much bigger in her case), there’s no way she’s not in the top five.
I agree — getting people to see the film at all is the key obstacle. If, say, Cate Blanchett gave exactly the same performance, the Best Actress conversation would be over.
Any word on a US date yet?
For ‘Tyrannosaur’? I don’t think Strand has revealed one yet.
“Tyrannosaur” can be seen at the Chicago International Film Festival, for anyone interested.
It’s also playing at the Philadelphia Film Festival at the end of this month AND at the Virginia Film Festival on November 4th, just as a further FYI for anyone in the mid-east coast area.
I’m so glad you’ve been touting Olivia Colman, hope you keep it up throughout the season! It really is a matter of people seeing it, because I know people who’ve seen it and didn’t even really think much of Mullan or the film itself but the praise on Colman is fairly unanimous.
Could Colman be this year’s Jacki Weaver? Seemingly hopeless candidate that somehow makes headway through the season through pure talent and charm? I hope so! She deserves it.
I like that theory — the only problem is that Weaver had Sony Pictures Classics steering her campaign, while Colman has Strand Releasing. But we can hope.
I’m down for all the Colman buzz… but even this article, which is in all truth about her, is built around what she said about Meryl Streep. And not even worthy of a photo of her. That can’t be good.
Colman will get her own article (and photo) on the site soon, trust me.
I’m so irritated I passed this over when it came by with the NZ International Film Festival. Looks like I’ll be waiting a year or so for a straight-to-dvd release.