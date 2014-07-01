Olivia Munn to laugh it up with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart in ‘Ride Along 2’

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart may be taking Olivia Munn for a drive in the “Ride Along 2,” the inevitable sequel to the 2014 comedy hit.

The actress is in negotiations for the role, and Universal will have to work around Munn's schedule, as she's preparing to start shooting the third season HBO”s “Newsroom” soon, according to Variety.

“Ride Along 2's” plot is being kept under wraps, but reports indicate that the action will be moved from Atlanta to Miami. Cube and Hart will reprise their roles from the first film, alongside newcomer Benjamin Bratt.

Tim Story is once again directing from a script by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. With a reported budget of just $25 million, the first film grossed over $134 million in the U.S. alone.

Munn will be seen this weekend in “Deliver Us From Evil,” and recently wrapped David Koeep's “Mortdecai” alongside Johnny Depp, Ewan McGregor and Aubrey Plaza.

“Ride Along 2” opens January 15, 2016.