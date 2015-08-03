Olivia Munn shows off her impressive new Psylocke moves

Most people know Olivia Munn as the former host of G4″s “Attack of the Show!” but she”s been kicking around Hollywood in bit parts for years. Now her big break may be upon her as Munn takes on the role of Psylocke in the upcoming film “X-Men Apocalypse.”

Psylocke is well-known within the comic community as a mutant who combines her telepathic/telekinetic gifts with martial arts to become a deadly assassin. Recently, Munn showed off her hard work behind-the-scenes to capture that aspect of her character.

Freestyle #latergram @karine_lmx A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 1, 2015 at 11:15am PDT

