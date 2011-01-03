Olivia Wilde returning to drama with ‘Welcome to People’

After entering the digital world of “Tron Legacy” and exploring the Old West in the upcoming “Cowboys and Aliens” Olivia Wilde is returning to the real world.  The former “House” star will join Chris Pine and Elizabeth Banks in the new drama “Welcome to People.”

The directorial debut of “Star Trek” and “Cowboys” co-screenwriter Alex Kurtzman, “People” centers on a man (Pine) who returns home to discover he has an older sister he never knew of (Banks) and a young nephew.  Variety reports the picture will find Wilde playing the girlfriend of Pine’s character.

The DreamWorks Studios flick is produced by Kurtzman and longtime writing partner Robert Orci.  The do also collaborated on “People” and “Cowboys.”

Wilde has been quite busy over the past year.  She also has roles in the upcoming Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston romantic comedy “The Change-Up” and the Jennifer Garner farce “Butter.”  She’s currently filming Andrew Niccol’s thriller “Now.”

Production on “People” will begin later this month.

