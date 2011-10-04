Olivia Wilde, Russell Crowe may be joining Ron Howard’s ‘Rush’

Olivia Wilde may be joining the Ron Howard-directed racing drama “Rush,” starring Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”) and Daniel Bruhl (“Inglourious Basterds”).

The film will depict the real-life competition between Formula One drivers Niki Lauda (Bruhl) and James Hunt (Hemsworth). Wilde would co-star as ’70s supermodel Suzy Miller.

Miller and Hunt were married until Miller fell for Hunt”s close friend, actor and former husband of Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton.

Deadline.com also reports that Howard is looking to cast Russell Crowe as Burton. Crowe and Howard collaborated on 2001’s Oscar-winning “A Beautiful Mind” and 2005’s “Cinderella Man.”

Peter Morgan (“The Queen,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”) wrote the film, which is being produced by Cross Creek”s Brian Oliver, Imagine”s Brian Grazer and Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.



Wilde, recently seen in “The Change-Up” and “Cowboys and Aliens,” will soon co-star in “Butter,” alongside Jennifer Garner and Ashley Greene.