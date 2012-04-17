On ‘Cabin in the Woods,’ ‘Prometheus’ and spoilerphobia

“I hope you die.” “Were you bullied as a child?” “Go fuck yourself.” “Learn how to write.” “You’re a haemorrhoid.” “How do you still have a job?”
Any film critic even passingly acquainted with the internet must by now have got used to the idea of being reviewed themselves. Twitter, blog culture and the decidedly mixed blessing of commenting facilities have made it easier than ever for disgruntled readers to let critics know precisely how much they disagree with them, and in some more simple-minded cases, how inept this difference in opinion makes them. Some may say professional criticism is an increasingly irrelevant art, yet the critic-reader dialogue has never been so active.
Even in this climate, however, the comments above — culled from reader responses to a single review last week, some of them corrected for spelling and grammar — are exceptional in their biliousness. These are not the standard dull-witted complaints from movie fans struggling with the concept of objectivity; in many cases, they’re from readers who haven’t yet watched the film in question. These are the complaints of viewers, or potential ones, who somehow feel that their filmgoing experience has been violated. The film is Drew Goddard’s acclaimed po-mo horror flick “The Cabin in the Woods,” the critic Mark Olsen of The Village Voice. The crime: a spoiler.
By literal standards, the spoiler dealt out in the very first sentence of Olsen’s thoughtfully argued, largely negative review of the film is as egregious as they come, revealing as it does an unexpected action in the very last shot of Goddard’s tricksy genre experiment. Someone reading the sentence before seeing the film could be forgiven for thinking a key narrative bomb had been defused, a thrill deflated, even if the crux of the critic’s argument turns on exactly why he doesn’t believe this revelation to be a spoiler.
It’s a bit of a no-win argument, since it takes a viewing of the film to understand why Olsen is right: the final scene is a surprise, yes, but a logically disconnected, borderline-absurdist one at the end of a film built on a carefully braided series of perception shifts, far more crucial to the viewer’s pleasure than the final-insult gimmick, and duly protected in the body of Olsen’s review. The knowingly silly closing shot of “The Cabin in the Woods” — arguably a pumped-up reference to the finale of “Carrie” — is hardly what most viewers are talking about as they exit the theater; the film’s most striking subversions are laid pretty much bare from the first scene onwards.
Olsen isn’t the only critic to find himself in trouble for revealing more about “The Cabin in the Woods” than many readers feel they care to know, nor is the film the first to prompt this kind of defensiveness from potential viewers. But it’s not often that such a film’s trump card has been so widely misidentified — a misconception fed both by the film’s marketing and the reviews of other, coyer critics.
Lionsgate’s marketing campaign has played up the film’s secrets, stoking anticipation with vague imagery and a tagline (“You think you know the story… think again”) that promises mindbending fun and games; many enthusiastic critics have played along, dancing around a “twist” that, by most standard definitions of the term, isn’t really there. Comparing it to such final-reel revelations as those in “The Sixth Sense” and “The Usual Suspects,” the Telegraph’s Robbie Collin suggested that the “seismically satisfying” twist “inspires a kind of cinematic Omertà, forbidding anyone who has seen it from discussing it with anyone who hasn”t.”
Except that “The Cabin in the Woods” has no third-act head-jerk moment — save an amusing star cameo that certainly caught me off-guard when I saw the film a few weeks ago. But the film’s balancing of real and hyper-real worlds — the transition between which would ordinarily make for a late-game narrative turn in a more conventional horror film — is explained quite baldly in the opening act, as Goddard and co-writer Joss Whedon unapologetically reveal what strings are being pulled, and by whom.
The very first scene undercuts all the teen-slasher expectation of the title by introducing Richard Jenkins and Bradley Whitford as corporate media manipulators, office-drone editions of “The Truman Show”‘s Christof — it’s the equivalent of opening “The Wizard of Oz” with Toto pulling away the curtain.
If there’s a twist to “The Cabin in the Woods” at all (besides the get-out clause of the whole film being a genre twist in itself), it’s this upfront denial of mystery: in the post-“Scream” era, we’ve become so used to the horror genre’s smug referencing of its own tropes and audience expectations that Goddard and Whedon clearly felt pre-emptive deconstruction was the only way to surprise the viewer. It works, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in discovering the finer rules of the story world after its fundamentals have been so casually exposed, though the film remains awfully pleased with itself for doing so. But, as Collin’s colleague Tim Robey succinctly put it on Twitter, gradual reveals aren’t twists, and leading viewers to expect otherwise has amped up online spoiler-phobia to an unreasonable degree.
I sympathize with cinemagoers who wish to experience a film’s every narrative development cold, who like to be as susceptible as possible to the power of surprise. My own viewing of “The Cabin in the Woods” was doubtless enhanced by the fact that I’d absorbed virtually no information beyond the title going in, admittedly more through idle indifference than concentrated effort; I didn’t even know that Chris Hemsworth was in it, for starters.
But I also sympathize with critics who wish to write intelligently and provocatively about a film, yet find their arguments increasingly hamstrung by what they can or can’t reveal of its plot. A film like “The Cabin in the Woods” is chiefly notable for the rules it bends and breaks in its storytelling; to not comment on this very subject would amount to critical negligence. Some films can only be meaningfully analyzed through a kind of narrative post-mortem: what plot points did or didn’t work, what connections were or weren’t made, what conclusions or implications can or can’t be drawn from these choices.
There is a place for this level of criticism, generally safely bracketed with spoiler warnings. It is, admittedly, not usually in daily papers where a review’s chief function is less to examine a film’s engine than to direct readers as to whether or not it’s worth seeing — but even the latter function of criticism collapses into formless, generic observations the less specific a writer is allowed to be about the text at hand. (Frankly, those who simply want to know whether the film’s any cop have Rotten Tomatoes stats readily available.)
Some have gone so far as to suggest that even mentioning the Jenkins and Whitford characters — essentially, the half of the film not described by the title — amounts to a spoiler, even though the story begins with them. The film’s trailer took similar flak from fans for revealing as much. If not even the first scene of the film is fair game for critics to discuss, why write (or read) a review at all? Shouldn’t some of the published reviews also be of use to those who have seen the film, and now want pointers to renew or continue the discussion about it? Spoilerphobic film culture treats reviews as disposable introductions, but it’s surely as post-viewing texts, preserved in online infinity, that they have more lasting and significant value.
It’d be flip to say that paranoid viewers can take complete responsibility for maintaining his preferred level of ignorance about an upcoming release, especially one selling itself on a level of mystique — though it is easy enough not to read a review. Trailers, then, are more of a bugbear to the spoilerphobic, particularly given their frequent over generosity with plot details. I avoid watching them these days — less out of concern for narrative surprises than for fending off critical preconceptions — but most multiplex patrons don’t have that option.
Matters aren’t helped by a film publicity culture where pre-release materials are reaching absurd levels of convolution: witness the marketing campaign for Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus,” a dangerously self-elevating tangle of teasers, trailers, trailers for trailers, further trailers and lengthy footage reels, calculatedly fed to the blogosphere for endless scrutiny and speculation. I haven’t seen a shred of footage from the film, though I understand from the many who have that the film’s enigmas have, remarkably enough, been left intact through it all. But as long as this trend for protracted peek-a-boos continues, not every studio is going to play the game quite so artfully; fairly soon, critics won’t have anything left to spoil.
When it comes to the issue of Spoilerphobia, I’m not bothered by the idea that people want to go into a film cold, that’s totally understandable, but when people complain that having a plot detail revealed to them ruined the movie for them, they’re completely missing the point. As a general principle, I believe that if a film is any good, you should be able to see it without knowing anything that happens and not feel like it’s been ruined. A good film, not even a great one, will make you forget that you know the twists and turns of the story (as many classics with such twists have revealed over time on multiple viewings) and absorb you in the immediacy of what’s happening. It is because of this that whenever I hear about a new film coming out that has spoiler alert flags being raised left and right (as is the case with “Cabin in the Woods”) I will essentially spoil the movie for myself (If I didn’t have a vested interest beforehand, as something like “Inception” wouldn’t quality) by reading the spoilers in reviews so that I can see on the very first time out in the film is actually any good or if people are just responding to the sensation of the twists themselves and not their context.
Great write-up as always Guy, this is a fascinating trend in recent years and you have a refreshing take on the matter.
You just told people Chris Hemsworth was in THE CABIN IN THE WOODS. I hope you die.
I recognize the apparent dilemma of these two statements, but to me, the solution is simple: If you know you’re going to see a movie, DON’T READ ITS REVIEWS before you go. Sure, sometimes people peruse reviews in order to determine whether or not a film is worth seeing in the first place (though I’d argue that in the Internet “buzz” age, you can glean an understanding of a movie’s general consensus without resorting to reading actual copy). But my guess is that most people who were angered about Olsen’s review were absolute locks to see “The Cabin in the Woods” regardless.
I admit that I am insanely spoiler-phobic, to the point where I avoid watching trailers at all costs, much less reading reviews. But there’s a certain amount of due diligence in that approach, and I think it’s disingenuous of viewers to blame critics for alluding to spoilers in their reviews when said viewers could easily avoid exposing themselves to such spoilers in the first place.
It isn’t just that they read the review! In my case, I looked up showtimes for the movie on Google, and Google lists the first sentences of various reviews right below the showtimes, and Olsen spoils the ending in his sentence. I was actively avoiding reviews and online discussion about the movie. I realize that Olsen had no control over Google putting a blurb up from his review, but his first sentence hadn’t been the spoiler, it wouldn’t have been a problem.
There haven’t been any half-hour footage reels for Prometheus. I have no idea where that’s coming from. The first 12 minutes screened for select film journalists, but that’s it. I actually think the marketing for the film has been quite expert. The teaser for the trailer can die, of course, but the TEDtalk and today’s David 8 android ad are brilliant because they only reveal slight details about the film’s universe and nothing about the plot.
Apologies, I got the length of the preview wrong. Thanks.
“Are we too concerned about knowing too much?” YES.
I disagree mostly with your point because i read plenty of reviews (one by Hitfix’s very own Drew Mcweeney) that provided just enough information and their own thoughts about the movie that it didn’t spoil anything. If a writer can’t come up with the words to describe something without spoiling it, then they might be in the wrong profession.
It’s not always a matter of “coming up with words.” Sometimes one’s very argument hinges on certain narrative details. I’m not saying it’s impossible to review a film like The Cabin in the Woods without resorting to supposed spoilers, but they do sometimes enable productive lines of discussion and analysis.
Sometimes I want more from a review than “just enough information” and a few value judgements — I want interpretation.
Guy, I think you and Bob were talking about two different reviews. Bob is talking about when a movie first comes out, and people need to know if it is worth watching. Sounds like you are talking about comparing opinions after you and the writer have both seen it.
The movie has been out for less than a week. Way too early for interpretation, if it requires spoiling the details that make the journey so interesting.
Not sure if you’ve read the whole thing, but I discuss that very difference in the piece. I agree we’re talking about two different varieties of review here, but I don’t think it’s ever too early for interpretation.
Did Mark Olsen post a spoiler warning? If he did not, I don’t care what he felt he needed to say in the review, he was not professional.
I think you can probably blame a hasty and mistaken standfirst above the Telegraph’s PROMETHEUS preview for the half-hour misconception (it was swiftly corrected).
As a point for debate on CABIN, I wonder if it’s really the film that’s self-spoiling, in this instance. (If spoilerphobes who’ve yet to see it genuinely require the instruction to stop reading now, they’re their own worst enemies.) Ingenious though I found the whole exercise, I think it would make a lot more sense for the Whitford/Jenkins scenes to be delayed until a whopping great halfway-point reveal, which would also satisfy the clearly twist-hungry audience better. As it stands, it basically feels to me like the movie’s lampshading its genre games too soon, tipping the wink too early. How much more satisfying would it be if it played out *unironically* as a lovingly-observed, truly scary and satisfying example of the backwoods-slaughter genre for, say, 45 minutes (which it doesn’t, let’s be brutally honest: it’s too busy winking at us) and only *then* pulled back to show the diabolical mechanics behind all this. What a stunning and genuinely upending cinematic coup that could have been.
Whedon and Goddard fell in love with their conceit so breathlessly they couldn’t resist planting it right there at the start. I understand why unwary consumers might be upset at reviews or trailers they accuse of spoiling the surprises in store, but there’s no more impatient blabbermouth out there than the actual movie.
I totally agree with every word of this. The film certainly wouldn’t sacrifice any of its cleverness by delaying the reveal, though some of its smugness might go astray.
I thought about this after seeing the movie as well, but ultimately I disagree that the reveal should have been delayed. There’s no doubt that such a structure could have worked, and there would have been a certain satisfaction in the plot playing out that way. But I thought that so much of what made the movie fun was the activity in the control room as Jenkins and Whitford gear up for the games to begin. The movie gets such mileage out those scenes – the full staff taking bets, for example, or the speaker phone bit with the gas station attendant – that half the joy of the movie would be lost if we weren’t privy to those initial goings-on. If we discovered the truth midway through, we might have more of an “Oh my God!” moment, but I think the movie winds up being more unique by laying out the broad conceit right from the start, and then bit by bit revealing the “why” of it all. I guess it just depends on what aspect of the movie you enjoy most. For me, it was the action below ground. I don’t even think of it as a true horror movie. It doesn’t offer up any genuine thrills that make people jump or squirm in their seats. To me, it’s a comedy first and foremost, and having the facade revealed to us right from the get-go allows it to unfold that way.
Anyway, great piece, Guy. I agree that movie critics often need to dig into the meat of a plot in order to properly discuss and examine a movie, but if they’re going to do so, how hard is it to preface the piece with a clear spoiler alert? In the case you describe, readers have a right to be upset…though the degree of vitriol is a tad over the top.
where would you delay it until? The Call from Mordecai? You’d lose a lot of the Whitford/Jenkins/Acker interaction unless you reworked it to that being where they start their day.
Alos, what’s the big cameo? The character of “the Director” because I didn’t think that was such a big deal especially since the actor’s voice is heard earlier
@DB You’re right. It’s a bit of a trade-off either way.
Terrific piece, Guy, and very convincingly argued. I think one of the underlying issues here is what viewers and review-readers think constitutes a twist, and Cabin In The Woods is surely a special case – self-evidently, I think, given the volume of debate it’s generated on this very point.
If twists can only be “third-act, head-jerk moments”, then of course it doesn’t have one. But if they can also be revelations embedded somewhere in the narrative that turns your understanding of the film on its head – as in Memento, and The Usual Suspects, and Psycho, and any number of others – then it absolutely does, and an effective one at that.
There’s a reason people who have seen Cabin are loath to give away its underlying premise, and that’s because seeing that premise emerge for oneself is the most enjoyable aspect of watching the movie. Am I glad I saw Cabin without being aware of its premise? Without a doubt. Do I want to extend the same courtesy to Telegraph readers? Absolutely.
Is it possible to do this and still provide a robust critique of the film? That’s subjective, but Jonathan Romney in the Independent on Sunday wrote 800 words on Cabin last weekend, gave away almost nothing, recognised the film’s premise as spoiler-apt, and still delivered the most informative, perceptive review of it I’ve read anywhere.
In short: I agree that readers who want to go into a film reasonably fresh can always choose not to read reviews, but as someone who writes them, this isn’t an option I’m particularly keen on. The onus is on the critic to dissect the film without killing it, and Cabin’s an unusually fragile creature in this respect.
Obviously spoilers…..
Saw Cabin in the Woods over the weekend. I did not know about Jenkins and Whitford being the movie, and if I did, I don’t think it would have mattered. Like you said, you learn about them right away. And you have a fairly good idea as to what they are up to as well. That being said, I completely disagree with you on Mark Olsen. Pretty much everything in the movie is fairly obvious. There’s not big reveal, just the slow trickle. The only BIG reveal in my opinion is whether or not they prevent the apocalypse. I know I was trying to guess it during that final act. So sorry, he ruined the ending of the movie. DICK MOVE.
It’s very simnple for me. For movies like Cabin in the Woods (which I just saw and mostly enjoyed), I want to know nothing going in. Ditto for Prometheus. I also never read any details about Inception. And I’m staying away from info on Django Unchained. If you can avoid it, do so.
Totally agree. If I want stay spoiler-free, I don’t read about it until after I’ve seen it. Waiting is easy. It’s the reader’s fault if they spoil the movie for themself, not the writer’s.
It’s pretty simple: if anyone doesn’t want to know, don’t read it. Any of it. If a person’s decision to see something is contingent upon the critical response, go to Rotten Tomatoes or scan the headline, which often reveals the reviewer’s opinion right there in bold print. If “Cabin in the Woods Can’t see the Forest for the Trees” isn’t a clear indication that the author has negative feelings about the movie, then the amount of attention given to the vitriolic responses to the piece should be synonymous to the level of objectivity shown by those who seem incapable of accepting responsibility for their own actions (reading the review in the first place), which is zero.
Spoiler warnings are always appreciated, but anyone who complains about a critic’s analysis of a movie after making the personal decision to read it in the first place doesn’t have much of an argument to make.
Or, we could continue or descent into ‘Idiocracy’, and reviews good just be, like, you know, “It sucked ’cause it was stupid,” or “It was awesome ’cause of the explosions and stuff.” But then, someone, somewhere, would get their feelings hurt because, dude, you’re stupid, that movie was, like, totally rad because, I, like, was LOL’ing the whole movie, man.
Regardless, loved the article.
Well said Guy. I’m relieved I didn’t say much about ‘Prometheus’ now…
Can’t believe that brutal ‘Carrie’ spoiler!
“Spoilerphobia” has gotten fairly ridiculous, but with good reason. The review you cited does have a spoiler in the first sentence. It doesn’t ruin the movie, but it spoils a key plot point. One that is better left revealed at the end of the movie.
There is nothing inherently wrong with divulging spoilers or talking about a films secrets in order to better discuss the movie, but it should be flagged as such for the people who wish to not read those things.
This is not a difficult thing to do, and it’s just courteous. You say, “…though it is easy enough not to read a review.” Honestly, how are you to evaluate a movie’s worth without reading reviews? Letter grades? I read tons of reviewers that do not spoil movies, it’s not hard. I also read a bunch of film criticism essays that do, but they make it clear that they are delving into the secrets of a film in order to better analyze it. All most people are asking for is a little common courtesy.
The rule for spoiler tags should be this: If the specifics of a plot point can’t be gleaned from the marketing materials, then mark it as a spoiler.
I don’t care about spoilers at tall. I knew what Rosebud was, I knew Bruce Willis was dead, I still loved both those movies and have seen both many times. It’s about the presentation and entire experience for me.
So many people these days only care about the big twists and plot points like who is going to die on Walking Dead/Boardwalk Empire/Breaking Bad that they pay little to no attention to anything else in the show.
Having said all that, I ask you this Guy. If you don’t want to watch any trailers or read anything about a film before you see it, why should any of us read your reviews out of Cannes? Most of the films you review we won’t get to see for six months, a year or even two years and in my opinion detailed, full length reviews reveal just as much if not more than trailers.
I love reading your reviews but I think I have said this in the past, I read most of them after I have seen the movie. Even if that means I see Post Mortem this year and have to dig back in the archives to find your review.
“If you don’t want to watch any trailers or read anything about a film before you see it, why should any of us read your reviews out of Cannes?”
Who says you should?
No one, but if everyone felt so scared by spoilers or of the influence of someone’s opinion no one would ever read film reviews. Then what!
I’m by no means advocating that people avoid reading film reviews. But I am suggesting that it’s the right course of action for super-spoilerphobes.
I agree that there is generally no greater offender in this area than the studio marketers themselves. There are still good trailers for many movies but most anything after initial teasers is a digest version of the movie advertised.
That aside the state of media culture, all of it driven by the internet, makes even the most earnest effort to avoid stuff like this nearly impossible. Spoilers, peekaboos, and preview and pre-release info of any kind on any production is the oxygen of most every site. They can’t help themselves and it’s not hard to understand why but denying that it has sucked some of the fun out of things in the modern age is pretty disingenuous to me, as is the notion that experiencing what ultimately is a good movie with foreknowledge of whatever is as enjoyable as not.
There was once a natural limit to what could be known or pre-revealed and in some ways that hurt and in others it helped. On the whole I think our access to and ability to react to stuff has perhaps given us more of the kinds of movies we may want to see but I’m not sure it’s contributed to the fun actually seeing them.
It’s also undeniable how much of an advantage industry types (particularly but not just critics) have in their ability to see, digest and experience things before carpet bombing marketing or aggregate “wisdom” prevails (another bogeyman for current pop culture). If you can find yourself a seat in that group and you are a fan it’s a priceless thing and I think comes with at least a little responsibility to share the privilege. I think this site does as good a job as any on the whole but it’s not hard to see the potential conflict created by competitive pressures.
As for Prometheus I feel I’m full up with the trailer and the two very well conceived and understated internet videos (TED and David). Even so it would be silly to think these things have registered with the at large public in a critical mass way. Therein lies the dilemma for the hardcore but spoilerphobic fan.
The problem with the “Don’t read the reviews” argument is that when I checked, the Village Voice review was right under the movie times on google, and the uber-spoiler was the first line, which is sampled by the google link. So I was spoiled because I was trying to find out when the movie was. Olsen was being a jerk in the way that he wrote his particular article.