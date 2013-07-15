On the eve of Comic-Con, a flurry of ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ rumors arrive online

If I were a betting man, I’d put a little money down on the possibility of 20th Century Fox featuring “Days Of Future Past” at their Comic-Con panel this weekend.
For one thing, it’s the single most important franchise that the studio owns at the moment. They are determined to figure out how to keep “X-Men” movies churning out for the near future, and a big part of that game plan is getting this next movie right. Sure, they’re hoping “The Wolverine” is a hit with audiences, but the one that has to work is “Days Of Future Past.” After all, it’s based on arguably the biggest storyline to ever be published in that series, and if they do get it right, they’ll be able to cross their original trilogy with the rebooted “First Class” in a way that means it is all part of one big series.
For another thing, the secret seems to not be terribly secret at this point. The only titles that Fox has officially announced for the panel are “The Wolverine” and “Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes,” and even in private correspondence, they are playing very coy about the notion of “Days Of Future Past” showing up there. The thing is, speaking as someone who’s seen “The Wolverine,” they are definitely going to bait the hook for next summer’s mega-sequel in that film, and it would make perfect sense to really start the push now.
One thing that is rumored to be happening is an official acknowledgement that Peter Dinklage is playing Bolivar Trask, the man who created the Sentinels. I remember when Tom Rothman famously told the creative team behind the first three films that he would never allow anyone to put giant robots in any “X-Men” movie as long as he was at the studio. The closest they came was that gag at the start of “The Last Stand,” and even there, they were under strict orders not to get too specific. I’m not sure why Rothman had such a problem with the idea of giant robots (he must have loved “Pacific Rim” this weekend), but he was adamant that we would never see the Sentinels. Now we’re going to see perhaps the most famous storyline that involves them, and I’m very curious to see how the adaptation works out.
According to Vulture, there are some pretty big differences here, and it sounds like at least one of them was made to keep Wolverine front and center. I can’t imagine we’ll see many more films where Hugh Jackman plays this character, so they’re going to get the most mileage out of him that they can while he’s still onboard. I’m a little baffled by the rumor that Josh Helman will be playing a young Bill Stryker. This is after he’s been played by both Brian Cox and Danny Huston. Is Stryker now the single most important villain in the entire “X-Men” series? Do we really need a third actor to play the part?
As you can see in the photo embedded above, Lucas Till is also now confirmed to be returning. He played Havok in “First Class,” and it looks like he’s gone military in the image that Bryan Singer revealed today.
I think this sounds like it could either be the epic that ties the whole X-Men universe together, or an overly busy disaster, but I doubt it’ll be anything less than memorable. We’ll have news on this and everything else that happens at the San Diego Comic-Con starting here tomorrow, so check it out.
“X-Men: Days Of Future Past” arrives in theaters May 23, 2014.
There’s also the alleged X-Force movie for them to talk about/tease.
X-MEN: FIRST CLASS was not a reboot. It was a prequel for the Singer X-Men films.
I have no faith in this – Its obvious that Singer and Donner don’t know how to make X-Men movies. They’re more interested in making Logan and Eric films. I honestly can’t believe the lenience people have given this franchise ever since the 2000 movie. They continue to choose the most bland interpretations of these characters, even AFTER the success of the Marvel films – Every movie has felt like it was made in a universe where the only other comic book adaptation that has recently been released is BLADE.
Why people keep making excuses for Singer is just baffling to me as well. The guy obviously does not know how to make a big budget summer film that the X-Men comics demand. THE USUAL SUSPECTS has to be one of the biggest examples of one movie carrying a director their whole career that has ever occurred in Hollywood history.
If there ever was a franchise that needed a REAL reboot its this one, yet, I’m afraid Singer and Donner have made it so they’re involved in these movies for the rest of their careers. Or, at least, Fox intends to keep Jackman ‘Wolverine’ well into his sixties – With the announcement of X-FORCE (and the hiring of the esteemed director of NEVER BACK DOWN) its clear Fox cares more about Jackman then they do X-Men.
(…and THE WOLVERINE looks like the very definition of “meh”)
PACIFIC RIM is a totally original film – Look at how much thought was put into its universe, then compare and contrast that with what we’ve seen of the Fox/Singer/Donner X-Men universe since 2000. That’s a movie NOT based on decades worth of material.
Hell, compare and contrast what we’ve seen in the TRANSFORMERS movies to what we’re getting in the X-Men films – Those things are about CARS-THAT-TURN-INTO-ROBOTS, and yet they’re still more awe inspiring than what FOX/Singer/Donner have done with a guy who can shoot a laser beam out of his eyes, a woman who can level an entire city by summoning a hurricane, a BLUE guy who can TELEPORT anywhere, and a man knives coming out of his hands who has lived practically forever.
*sigh*
At least Warner Bros. has the decency to release the animated DC films so we’re not just stuck with GREEN LANTERN and MAN OF STEEL…
Fox cares about Jackman because he is the godfather of Rupert Murdoch’s child, and Wolverine is his cash cow. As long as he wants to play the role, it will never be given to anyone else. And you can bet that Jackman will retain a production credit on any future Wolverine/X-Men films – basically, the chances of Wolverine ever moving over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are slim to nil.
I wouldn’t consider “Days” a surprise. Bryan Singer isn’t exactly shy about publicity. A cool “surprise” would be if he could round up his sizeable cast and do an “Avengers”-style reveal. Or if Fox has something for “Fantastic 4”, which is shooting soon.
I’m just hoping they’ve got something for “Apes”, even if it’s just a scene between humans. The director switch let air out of some people’s tires and Fox would do well to get some excitement going. The last “Apes” made more money than any “X-Men” movie, and it was set mostly in cages.
I wouldn’t be surprised if FF doesn’t happen, at least in this iteration. Been a bit too much radio silence for the last few months.
I daresay Avatar is an important franchise for Fox too. With just one film, Avatar’s worldwide gross was about $890million more than the combined total of every x-men film ever made.
I would agree, though, that it’s an important franchise because they have a history of overspending/under-performing that they need to remedy with DOFP.
They also have a history of under-spending with their non-James Cameron genre properties that they’ve hopefully gotten away from.