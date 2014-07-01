‘Once Upon a Time’ casts ‘Frozen’ characters Anna and Kristoff

Meet Anna and Kristoff's live-action doppelgangers.

Newcomer Elizabeth Lail and former “Greek” star Scott Michael Foster (pictured below) have been cast as the “Frozen” characters for Season 4 of ABC's “Once Upon a Time,” according to TVLine. The network is still looking for an actress to play Anna's older sister Elsa.

“Once's” Anna is described as “a fun-loving, fearless optimist who often gets herself into situations where she is in over her head, yet is able to triumph due to her resourcefulness and can-do spirit. She values her relationship with her sister Elsa above all else.”

Kristoff, meanwhile, is “a hearty, salt-of-the-earth ice cutter whose sometimes-gruff demeanor can hide his deep love for Anna and her sister Elsa. When we first meet him on 'Once,' he is adjusting to life at the castle – including sleeping indoors for the first time in his life.”

Aside from his series regular role on ABC Family's “Greek” for four seasons, Foster's other credits include “Californication” and AMC's “Halt and Catch Fire.”

“Once Upon a Time” Season 4 premieres in September.

Do you like ABC's choices for Anna and Kristoff? Let us know in the comments.