‘Once Upon a Time’ casts ‘Frozen’ characters Anna and Kristoff

Meet Anna and Kristoff's live-action doppelgangers.
Newcomer Elizabeth Lail and former “Greek” star Scott Michael Foster (pictured below) have been cast as the “Frozen” characters for Season 4 of ABC's “Once Upon a Time,” according to TVLine. The network is still looking for an actress to play Anna's older sister Elsa.
“Once's” Anna is described as “a fun-loving, fearless optimist who often gets herself into situations where she is in over her head, yet is able to triumph due to her resourcefulness and can-do spirit. She values her relationship with her sister Elsa above all else.”
Kristoff, meanwhile, is “a hearty, salt-of-the-earth ice cutter whose sometimes-gruff demeanor can hide his deep love for Anna and her sister Elsa. When we first meet him on 'Once,' he is adjusting to life at the castle – including sleeping indoors for the first time in his life.”
Aside from his series regular role on ABC Family's “Greek” for four seasons, Foster's other credits include “Californication” and AMC's “Halt and Catch Fire.”
“Once Upon a Time” Season 4 premieres in September.
Do you like ABC's choices for Anna and Kristoff? Let us know in the comments.
I’m not sure if this is going to work either.. I mean I love the show and it won’t stop me from watching just not sure if this is a way to go.
I’m so tired of the movie at this point. I have no interest in seeing it due to everyone trying to cash in on it.
ABC or ‘Once Upon a Time’ aren’t really cashing in on it at all since they are both Disney entities. Why do you think that the ‘7 dwarfs’ on the show have the same names as the one in the Disney movie?
So because someone makes money off something it cant be good? See the movie, it’s awesome. Ignore the hype, don’t let our bullshit society ruin a good thing
I watched the movie after all of the hype. I was a little disappointing. It was a really good movie, yes. But to me, the story of Tangled and the music in Tangled is still a lot better, but that’s my opinion, haha.
I completely agree with you Lauren (and know others that feel the same way)!
Oh wow, are you actually serious Jennie??? You realise all these fairytales are all based off the stories by the Grimm Brothers, not made up by Disney. If they were going to incorporate ‘Frozen’ into it, they should have used the actual Snow Queen version, and not the Frozen version, 1. The original is better, and 2. Frozen is great the first time you see it, but once it starts popping up everywhere it gets annoying.
I will be very excited to see these actors play the Frozen characters next season. I feel that it will keep the show alive, it was getting weird.
are you kidding? it was getting even better, the last season was awesome
You must not watch the show…
Fucking Frozen…
my thoughts exactly.
Jack Torrance’s thoughts exactly.
We are so excited to see who will be taking the role of Ana.
You mean Elsa. Anna (not Ana) is Elizabeth Lail.
yeah it is getting old but maybe once upon a time will make them better because half the characters on their have surprised me like peter pan he was supposed to be nice but in the tv series he went totally evil on you
Peter Pan was never nice. Read the book, Yeesh
In all the movies I have ever seen he wasn’t prince charming no he only wanted to play and have a mother figure. No I didn’t read the book. Whatever but I commented about what I know and have seen in movies and plays yeesh.
Agreed????
I like who they picked for Anna, but I’m not sure about Kristoff. I guess we’ll see how well he plays Kristoff in September. Super excited though!
I wonder if they will go into the story line of sleeping beauty and Malficent any time soon.
They kind of already have…
Emma killed off Maleficent in the first season, the dragon hidden under the town? Michelle Pheiffier played Maleficent.
Um, no. She was played by Kristin Bauer van Straten.
They did touch a bit on Maleficent in the spin off in wonderland with the knave of hearts and in once upon a time in the begining about the cursead stuff that the Evil Queen set off
I think its awesome that they are doing this!!!! I am in love with this show!!!!!
Hello Bot, sent by Disney
Oh knock it off Mary… Some of us did actually like the movie and are thrilled by the idea of Frozen characters making an appearance in Once. Not everyone who disagrees with your opinion is a bot, or is that how you go through life?
I mean, no, Frozen is no Beauty and the Beast but, like Tangled, it’s a step in the right direction and a monumental leap from the over a decade long cycle of crap-sequels meant to cash in on the glory days of Disney’s old successes. For once, Disney is displaying vitality and creativity again and (aside from Once’s mediocre version of Elsa’s dress), I’m looking forward to what they do here.
I love how they picked a guy with blue eyes and brown hair to play a character with brown eyes and blonde hair… wtf.
You know hair dye and colored contacts are things that exist, right?
But knowing ABC they won’t change it. They didn’t make Aurora have blonde hair, the wicked witch of the west was a ginger, and each of the seven dwarfs are easily 5’2″. ABC is clearly not concerned with the aesthetic authenticity of their characters.
I guess we’ll just pass over how strikingly similar Anna’s actress looks to her character…
CAPPY!!!!! <3
wish it would have been kristen bell…and idina menzel as elsa….they have both done tv shows before, so it’s not like it would have been out of their realm….think this will kind of ruin the characters from frozen for me
You do realize that both Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are both too old to realistically play these characters, right? Don’t get me wrong. I love their voices and, in that respect, they were perfect for the roles. But they are not right PHYSICALLY for the characters (this goes for the proposed Broadway musical as well).
You do realize that most actors who play teenagers are well into their 20s, even 30s? I’m not seeing your point here….the only physical problem I could see would be Idina’s hair color
Angie, Idina Menzel is already 43. While Kristen Bell’s 33 isn’t as high, it’s still high enough that it would be difficult to sell, even with copious amounts of makeup.
And how is that any different from the other characters’ages? Snow white, red riding hood, even emma stone….none of the characters are being portrayed as teenagers, so why would they do that with the frozen characters? I’d say idina and Kristen are the perfect ages if we are trying to compare them to the rest of the cast, especially the other fairytale characters.
Age of the actress really doesn’t matter. The writers could easily make Elsa’s appearance happen x amount of years later to justify any discrepancies and I’m not personally averse to seeing older versions of these characters. It might even make for a good story. Or if Once’s writers wants to declare that the events in Frozen happen in their universe when the characters are mid-twenties, they can do that. This isn’t a Frozen sequel. This is their version of Frozen, which means they can change a lot of things as they need to and I expect they will, as they’ve demonstrated multiple times with other stories.
annas hair its backwards in the above picture with the white highlight on the wrong side as well as the part and bangs angle… just saying
They took a promo photo and flipped it so either 1) she was facing the way they wanted, or 2) they didn’t have to pay copyrights and could use the photo for the ad. Calm your tits.
Great idea to use a new comer for Ana… it would be hard to do it for anyone established. Hope you do the same with Elsa!
If they were going to cast a brunette for Kristoff to begin with, why not just cast Jonathan Groff? He and Foster are the same age too so its not like it would have been a huge deal.
I really hope OUAT at least takes the characters and makes them into something more than what they are in Disney, like they have done with many others, e.g. the Mad Hatter, to name just one example. If they are just like the flat 2D characters we expect from a children’s movie on the OUAT setting, it will drag down the entire show. For now, I have faith in them…
Enough negatives be positive great show great movie think about how you like it when it airs
Aww, I sqeed when I saw Kristoffs actor XD
I can’t wait to watch every single season just to get to the frozen part hahaha
Surely this should say characters from the Snow Queen have been cast as Once Upon a Time is based on book characters not Disney cartoons and Frozen is based on the story the Snow Queen its not an original story.
Fucking exactly what I was thinking!!!
I loved the movie “Frozen.” When I finally got to see the season finale of OUAT, I was angry that they are going to be including Frozen in the next season. Let the movie have its time, don’t mess with something that already has a good thing going. Too soon ABC, too soon. But that’s just my opinion.
I’m actually looking forward to it. Not getting my hopes up or anything, just looking forward to it.
I’ve seen the spectrum of emotion that SMF had to offer in ‘Greek’, so I think that he could bring some of that life to the cast of ‘Once’.
I’m not surprised that the writers would add this particular storyline, it’s the same reason the show went “wicked vs. evil”, the enterprise behind the concept is too big not to.
Here’s hoping…
Yeah, I am getting sick of Frozen, too. Although it was a good movie, the hype needs to die; it’s no Lion King, and it never will be.
If they haven’t found an actress to play Elsa then who was the actress that was Elsa in the last season?? I thought Adele Dazeem was announced to play her.
i love frozen.. but i think this is taking it a little too far ._.
Actress for Anna is OK. Actress for Elsa is meh. Actor for Kristoff is disappointing. Based on their appearances alone. I’ve never seen them act, so I am strictly judging the book by its cover.
Love Love Love the former Greek star playing Kristoff!! You’ve got a winner with him!!