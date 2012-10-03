One Direction announce ‘Take Me Home’ tracklist

One Direction has released the tracklist for their next album, “Take Me Home,” and like that title, the song list sounds predictably adorable.

The boy band’s sophomore set leads off with single “Live While We’re Young” — a track that they admit was somewhat of a rip-off of The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” — and works it’s way around a couple of “Kiss” titles and ends on “Summer Love.” Should be good for the autumn, no?

The deluxe edition, dubbed “The Deluxe/Yearbook Edition” features four bonus tracks: “She’s Not Afraid,” “Loved You First,” “Nobody Compares” and “Still the One.”

The band worked with another U.K. star, Ed Sheeran, on at least two of the tracks, and enlisted go-to pop producer Dr. Luke for the first time.

Both versions of the album will be out on Nov. 13.

“Live While We’re Young”

“Kiss You”

“Little Things”

“C’mon, C’mon”

“Last First Kiss”

“Heart Attack”

“Rock Me”

“Change My Mind”

“I Would”

“Over Again”

“Back for You”

“They Don’t Know About Us”

“Summer Love”