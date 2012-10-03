One Direction announce ‘Take Me Home’ tracklist

One Direction has released the tracklist for their next album, “Take Me Home,” and like that title, the song list sounds predictably adorable.
The boy band’s sophomore set leads off with single “Live While We’re Young” — a track that they admit was somewhat of a rip-off of The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” — and works it’s way around a couple of “Kiss” titles and ends on “Summer Love.” Should be good for the autumn, no?
The deluxe edition, dubbed “The Deluxe/Yearbook Edition” features four bonus tracks: “She’s Not Afraid,” “Loved You First,” “Nobody Compares” and “Still the One.”
The band worked with another U.K. star, Ed Sheeran, on at least two of the tracks, and enlisted go-to pop producer Dr. Luke for the first time.
Both versions of the album will be out on Nov. 13.
“Live While We’re Young”
“Kiss You”
“Little Things”
“C’mon, C’mon”
“Last First Kiss”
“Heart Attack”
“Rock Me”
“Change My Mind”
“I Would”
“Over Again”
“Back for You”
“They Don’t Know About Us”
“Summer Love”
:) Can’t wait!!!!!!!!!!!1 I Love You Harry & Liam!!!!!!!
i totally love them all if i had to pick a fav. it would be liam
I love them more than anyone in the world and i can’t wait listen to all of the songs
I think I know what “Rock Me” is about O.o
Post a comment…What?
Listening to it on iTunes
Streaming its so good
THE ASONGS ARE AMAZING PEOPLE. You can listen to the stream on iTunes now :D NO JOKE!! xXx Your Welcome
The songs are amazing!! You can hear them on iTunes now guysss!! :D No Joke! xXx Your Welcome… :)
i am so done i actually cannot can someone please help me please i can’t breathe please omfg this is too much someone help me please need air omfg
ino puede
i like 1D but all the songs sound the same like blah… but i like the album in general
Cant wait!!! Tomorow ya’ll. Ive downloaded the whole album already (cuz of my amazing directioner stalker skills) and i can wait to see it on iTunes!!! Btw, love u baby Nialler :)
i love One direction and i can’t for Take me home ..mwahz
i love you zayn and the rest of 1d!!! i’v heard the songs now,and they are amazing! i really love the song Heart Attack. i hope i can meet you one day in my teens, but i’ll have to wait a few years. love you guys soooooooooooooooooooooo much! huge fan,love to talk!!!!!!!!!!!!!!