One Direction covering Blondie for charity

#ONE DIRECTION
12.10.12 6 years ago

Finally, what all One Direction fans have been waiting for: a cover of… Blondie?

The boy band is taking on the punk era classic “One Way or Another” for charity, as they’ll be releasing the cover as the theme song for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day fundraiser. The track will drop on Jan. 13, two days ahead of the U.K.-based charity-designated day.

“We have grown up with Comic Relief and taken part in lots of Red Nose Days at school so we were thrilled to be asked to do this year’s Red Nose Day single. It’s such an honor for us,” professional One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles. “We can’t wait to perform our version of this iconic pop song and raise as much money as possible for this incredibly important cause that is really close to our hearts.”

The Red Nose Day event early this year featured Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Adele, George Michael and Susan Boyle, who helped raise $118 million for good causes.

