One Direction on ‘Sesame Street’: What Makes ‘U’ Beautiful

#Sesame Street #ONE DIRECTION
11.17.14 4 years ago

Supercuts quintet One Direction appeared on “Sesame Street” to serenade the letter “U,” and as expected the results were adorable.

Kind of shocked One Direction chose to dredge up a years-old single instead of parodying a new release, but I guess the joke only works with a very familiar song. Cute video! I still think “What Makes You Beautiful” is condescending and that some sassy girl group should write a response ditty called “What Makes U Think I Don't Know I'm Beautiful (You Patronizing Trolls)?” but it's cute!

Just one more thing: Queen Melissa Etheridge did this bit first and better.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sesame Street#ONE DIRECTION
TAGSMELISSA ETHERIDGEone directionSESAME STREET

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP