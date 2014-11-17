One Direction on ‘Sesame Street’: What Makes ‘U’ Beautiful

Supercuts quintet One Direction appeared on “Sesame Street” to serenade the letter “U,” and as expected the results were adorable.

Kind of shocked One Direction chose to dredge up a years-old single instead of parodying a new release, but I guess the joke only works with a very familiar song. Cute video! I still think “What Makes You Beautiful” is condescending and that some sassy girl group should write a response ditty called “What Makes U Think I Don't Know I'm Beautiful (You Patronizing Trolls)?” but it's cute!

Just one more thing: Queen Melissa Etheridge did this bit first and better.