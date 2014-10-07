Lorde, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Chris Martin and more cover ‘God Only Knows’

“God Only Knows” is a perfect song. That's just science, people.

The BBC commissioned a star-studded version of the Beach Boys/Brian Wilson classic. Watch the video, we'll talk about it after.

Here are all the music superstars that appeared in this clip: Wilson, Elton John, One Direction, Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, Jake Bugg, Lorde, Emeli Sandé, Chris Martin, Kylie Minogue, Paloma Faith, Sam Smith, Florence Welch, Chrissie Hynde, Brian May, Dave Grohl, Alison Balsom, Martin James Bartlett, Danielle de Niese, Nicola Benedetti, Eliza Carthy, Baaba Maal, Jamie Cullum, Jaz Dhami, plus BBC's Zane Lowe, Lauren Laverne, Katie Derham, Gareth Malone and Jools Holland, joined by the Tees Valley Youth Choir and the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Here's what Wilson said about its creation: “All of the artists did such a beautiful job I can”t thank them enough,” he said. “I”m just honoured that God Only Knows was chosen. God Only Knows is a very special song. An extremely spiritual song and one of the best I”ve ever written.”

Why did this have to happen? The BBC is promoting its launched-slash-relaunched BBC Music programming. And the single will soon be up for sale, with proceeds going to BBC's Children In Need non-profit.

OK, so fine. It's a mess, tone-wise, and nothing compares to the original. BUT, this may just confirm, finally, that Dave Grohl is God.