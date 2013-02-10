Watch: One Direction’s movie trailer for ‘1D3D’ documentary

#ONE DIRECTION
02.10.13 5 years ago

They may be superstars, but the members of One Direction are also mama”s boys if the trailer for “1D 3D” is any indication. And, guess what, they really feel like brothers.

[More after the jump…]

And they”re such pranksters on the road! They balance not one, but two, coffee cups on their heads! Forget about tossing TVs out of the hotel window.

It”s all a little breathless, but between the screaming girls, the trailer takes viewers on the road with the fab five and gives a glimpse of what their individual lives were like before Niall, Zayn, Liam, Harry and Louis  came together on “The X Factor” to become collectively known as One Direction.

The movie, directed by Morgan Spurlock, comes to theaters Aug. 30.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#ONE DIRECTION
TAGS1D3DMORGAN SPURLOCKone direction

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP