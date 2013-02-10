Watch: One Direction’s movie trailer for ‘1D3D’ documentary

They may be superstars, but the members of One Direction are also mama”s boys if the trailer for “1D 3D” is any indication. And, guess what, they really feel like brothers.

[More after the jump…]

And they”re such pranksters on the road! They balance not one, but two, coffee cups on their heads! Forget about tossing TVs out of the hotel window.

It”s all a little breathless, but between the screaming girls, the trailer takes viewers on the road with the fab five and gives a glimpse of what their individual lives were like before Niall, Zayn, Liam, Harry and Louis came together on “The X Factor” to become collectively known as One Direction.

The movie, directed by Morgan Spurlock, comes to theaters Aug. 30.

