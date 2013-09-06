One Direction’s new album, ‘Midnight Memories,’ comes out Nov. 25

One Direction”s new album, “Midnight Memories,” will be released Nov. 25. The  British boy band spilled the news this morning with a 6-second video that shows band member Harry Styles rearranging pieces of paper with letters on them to spell out “Midnight,” and then you can kind of guess the rest… or another forthcoming video will do that for you, undoubtedly.

“Midnight Memories” follows “Up All Night” and “Take Me Home.” Fans can pre-order the album starting Monday, Sept. 9. First single from the album was “Best Song Ever,” which set a Vevo record for the most views in a 24-hour period: 12.3 million.

The news comes while One Direction”s Morgan Spurlock-directed concert film, “One Direction: This Is Us,” continues to do well in theaters. The 3D movie opened in second place in the U.S., grossing $18.4 million in its opening weekend last week.

Next year already looks to be a big year for One Direction, as the five lads will kick off their Where We Are stadium tour in South America. The worldwide tour already includes eight sold out nights in the U.K. and Ireland.

