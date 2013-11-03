A-

Watch: One Direction’s new video for ‘Story of My Life’

11.03.13

One Direction takes the title of its latest song, “Story of My Life” literally in its new Ben Winston-directed video.

For the clip of the emotional break-up ballad, the quintet took a different approach. Surrounded by photos of thousands of photos, the lads take actual photos from their lives and bring them to life and into the current day.

For example, Harry Styles takes a photo of him of his mom from when he was a toddler and advances it the present. The other people in the photos age along with the boy band member but don”t interact with them at all, until the end.  Liam Payne”s photo is him in formal wear with his family; Zayn Malik and his sister have their moment in his choice, while Niall Horan shares a musical moment  with his brother.

Perhaps, the most touching vignette is when Louis Tomlinson advances a photo of him as a little boy posing on a sofa with his parents and grandparents (or grandparents and great-grandparents) and in the modern photo, the eldest couple are no longer there because they”ve died.

It”s a change of pace for the band and one that their fans will go over frame by frame, for good reason.

The track is the second single from One Direction’s new album, “Midnight Memories,” out Nov. 25.

