One Star Yelp Reviews of Strip Clubs is your new favorite blog

07.24.13 5 years ago

Looking for a fun night out throwing dollar bills at sad single mothers in crotchless panties whilst sipping flat soda pop, but unsure exactly which establishment to patronize? You should probably do some research on Yelp. And then some more research on your new favorite blog, One Star Yelp Reviews of Strip Clubs.

Now you know not to hit up this place if you have less than $15 to your name:

Alert: here lies a lunch special scam:

Not bicyclers, unicyclers:

Beware of foreigners and lesbians!:

