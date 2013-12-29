Oops: Bruce Springsteen’s new album leaks on Amazon 2 weeks ahead of release

Bruce Springsteen fans got a nice post-Christmas surprise on Saturday.

The Boss’s forthcoming studio album “High Hopes” leaked in MP3 format via Amazon.com over the weekend, more than two weeks ahead of its Jan. 14 release date. Though the LP has since been removed from the website (it became available on a track-by-track basis for a limited time), it’s since been picked up by a number of file-sharing sites for those hoping to score a “copy” of the album illegally. It isn’t yet known how or why the leak occurred.

“High Hopes” is Springsteen’s eighteenth studio album and his first since 2012’s “Wrecking Ball.”

[via Billboard]