Oops: Bruce Springsteen’s new album leaks on Amazon 2 weeks ahead of release

#Bruce Springsteen #Amazon
12.29.13 5 years ago

Bruce Springsteen fans got a nice post-Christmas surprise on Saturday.

The Boss’s forthcoming studio album “High Hopes” leaked in MP3 format via Amazon.com over the weekend, more than two weeks ahead of its Jan. 14 release date. Though the LP has since been removed from the website (it became available on a track-by-track basis for a limited time), it’s since been picked up by a number of file-sharing sites for those hoping to score a “copy” of the album illegally. It isn’t yet known how or why the leak occurred.

“High Hopes” is Springsteen’s eighteenth studio album and his first since 2012’s “Wrecking Ball.”

[via Billboard]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONAmazoncomBRUCE SPRINGSTEENBruce Springsteen new albumHigh Hopes

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP