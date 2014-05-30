Oops! Luke Bryan takes a big tumble off the stage while performing in Charlotte: Watch

Luke Bryan lived up to the adage “the show must go on” last night after he fell off the stage at Charlotte”s PNC Music Pavillion.

Bryan was covering Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Can”t Hold Us” when he got a little too close to the edge of the stage and tumbled right over into the photographer”s pit.

After a few scary seconds, he was helped back on stage and as he sat on the edge, he laughed through the pain, joking “the last time I was in North Carolina, I busted my ass.”

He later tweeted that he was okay, but needed stitches.

YouTube has been scrubbed of the video, but, naturally, TMZ still has the footage.