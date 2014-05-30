Oops! Luke Bryan takes a big tumble off the stage while performing in Charlotte: Watch

05.30.14 4 years ago

Luke Bryan lived up to the adage “the show must go on” last night after he fell off the stage at Charlotte”s PNC Music Pavillion.

Bryan was covering Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Can”t Hold Us” when he got a little too close to the edge of the stage and tumbled right over into the photographer”s pit.  

After a few scary seconds, he was helped back on stage and as he sat on the edge, he laughed through the pain, joking “the last time I was in North Carolina, I busted my ass.”

He later tweeted that he was okay, but needed stitches.

YouTube has been scrubbed of the video, but, naturally, TMZ still has the footage.

TAGSCharlotte PNC Music Pavillionluke bryanMacklemore and Ryan Lewis

