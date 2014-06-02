‘Oprah: Where Are They Now?’ to host ‘Love Boat’ reunion

“Oprah: Where Are They Now?” comes back this weekend (Sun. June 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET on OWN) with the reunion you never knew you wanted to see: the cast of that epic '80s cheesefest “The Love Boat.”

Ted Lange, Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Jill Whelan reunite and reminisce about life aboard The Pacific Princess, which was probably less fabulous than it looked on our TV screens. Then, in a rare interview at her Beverly Hills home, the one and only Latin music sensation Charo talks about success and the real meaning of her catchphrase “Cuchi-Cuchi.” We can only hope she talks about why she does not seem to have aged since 1982.

Next, Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey on the popular sitcom “Full House,” talks about his real-life relationships with former co-stars Bob Saget and John Stamos and the truth about those Alanis Morissette rumors. Plus, actor D.B. Sweeney, best known for his role in the ’90s classic film “Cutting Edge,” talks about why he left Hollywood and how he ended up as the voice of OWN.