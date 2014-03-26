Oprah Winfrey announces arena tour for fall 2014

While the OWN network has become increasingly removed from the inspirational, self-help vibe of “Oprah” thanks, at least in part, to Tyler Perry and Lindsay Lohan and a raft of reality TV programming, Oprah Winfrey is taking her show (namely “Super Soul Sunday” and “Oprah's Lifeclass”) on the road. Winfrey has announced the Fall 2014 launch of “Oprah”s The Life You Want Weekend,” an eight-city arena tour and “transformational weekend” featuring Oprah Winfrey and a team of special guests.
While most arena tours are sponsored by beer brands, Winfrey's are more fitting for her middle-aged mom demo — Olay and Toyota. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning April 7 at 10 a.m. local time at http://www.oprah.com/tour.
“All of my life I have wanted to lead people to an empathy space. To a gratitude space,” said Winfrey. “I want us all to fulfill our greatest potential. To find our calling, and summon the courage to live it.”
Each tour stop will span two days. On Friday nights, Oprah will take the stage, bringing her personal story and insights to life in an intimate evening session. Then on Saturdays, Oprah will lead a day-long gathering with handpicked thought leaders and pop culture icons including “Iyanla: Fix My Life” star Iyanla Vanzant, “Eat Pray Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert and Pastor Rob Bell. Additionally, wauthor Deepak Chopra will take the stage in select cities.
“Oprah”s The Life You Want Weekend” will visit the following cities:
Sept. 5-6 Atlanta, Georgia Philips Arena
Sept. 12-13 Auburn Hills, Michigan The Palace of Auburn Hills
Sept. 19-20 Washington D.C. Verizon Center
Sept. 26-27 Newark, New Jersey Prudential Center
Oct. 17-18 Houston, Texas Toyota Center
Oct. 24-25 Miami, Florida American Airlines Arena
Nov. 7-8 Seattle, Washington KeyArena at Seattle Center
Nov. 14-15 San Jose, California SAP Center at San Jose
Tickets for the weekend event start at $99. In addition, VIP experience, concierge and gift bag opportunities will be available in each city depending on ticket level. More info is available at http://www.oprah.com/tour.
Do you want to see Oprah live?
Really Ticket prices start at $100.00 this lady is so rich. She says she wants to go on the road to reach out and help people you mean go out and help people who have money. what about really putting the people who could seriously have a life changing opportunities a chance to participate for free? I am unable to work but still help the homless in my community those of us who have been broken and only by the grace of God are still holding on might just be the most blessed by her tour.
I have got to see Oprah! She teaches us that dreams do come true and I believe I will meet her personally. Dreams don’t have to cost money, just believe they are.
Please consider coming to Hawaii. We all need your wisdom.
Joyce Meyers she’s FREE Just as good maybe better check her out