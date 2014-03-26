Oprah Winfrey announces arena tour for fall 2014

While the OWN network has become increasingly removed from the inspirational, self-help vibe of “Oprah” thanks, at least in part, to Tyler Perry and Lindsay Lohan and a raft of reality TV programming, Oprah Winfrey is taking her show (namely “Super Soul Sunday” and “Oprah's Lifeclass”) on the road. Winfrey has announced the Fall 2014 launch of “Oprah”s The Life You Want Weekend,” an eight-city arena tour and “transformational weekend” featuring Oprah Winfrey and a team of special guests.

While most arena tours are sponsored by beer brands, Winfrey's are more fitting for her middle-aged mom demo — Olay and Toyota. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning April 7 at 10 a.m. local time at http://www.oprah.com/tour.

“All of my life I have wanted to lead people to an empathy space. To a gratitude space,” said Winfrey. “I want us all to fulfill our greatest potential. To find our calling, and summon the courage to live it.”
 
Each tour stop will span two days. On Friday nights, Oprah will take the stage, bringing her personal story and insights to life in an intimate evening session. Then on Saturdays, Oprah will lead a day-long gathering with handpicked thought leaders and pop culture icons including “Iyanla: Fix My Life” star Iyanla Vanzant, “Eat Pray Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert and Pastor Rob Bell. Additionally, wauthor Deepak Chopra will take the stage in select cities.
 
“Oprah”s The Life You Want Weekend” will visit the following cities:
 
Sept. 5-6           Atlanta, Georgia                Philips Arena
Sept. 12-13      Auburn Hills, Michigan    The Palace of Auburn Hills
Sept. 19-20      Washington D.C.              Verizon Center
Sept. 26-27      Newark, New Jersey        Prudential Center
Oct. 17-18        Houston, Texas                Toyota Center
Oct. 24-25        Miami, Florida                   American Airlines Arena
Nov. 7-8            Seattle, Washington        KeyArena at Seattle Center
Nov. 14-15       San Jose, California        SAP Center at San Jose
 
Tickets for the weekend event start at $99. In addition, VIP experience, concierge and gift bag opportunities will be available in each city depending on ticket level. More info is available at http://www.oprah.com/tour.

Do you want to see Oprah live?

