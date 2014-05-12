‘Orange Is the New Black’: Check out season 2 posters and video

#Orange Is The New Black
05.12.14 4 years ago

Netflix is holding fans of “Orange Is the New Black” in solitary (figuratively speaking) until Fri. June 6, when the show returns for its second season. To tempt us, the network has released posters of some of our favorite characters (Alex, Lorna, Nicky and Sophia) as well as a brief interview with Uzo “Crazy Eyes” Aduba, who simply sees her character as “passionate.” Well, that's one way of putting it. 

While there are no big reveals in these posters, there are glimmers of the same prison humor that makes the show so fascinating and, you know, useful. No eyeliner? Try Sharpie! No floss? Hey, that screwdriver has served so many purposes, hasn't it? And toilet paper makes the best bridal veil, doesn't it?

Are you excited for the return of the series? Who is your favorite character? And what do you think is going to happen to Piper now? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Orange Is The New Black
TAGSORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP