‘Orange Is the New Black’: Check out season 2 posters and video

Netflix is holding fans of “Orange Is the New Black” in solitary (figuratively speaking) until Fri. June 6, when the show returns for its second season. To tempt us, the network has released posters of some of our favorite characters (Alex, Lorna, Nicky and Sophia) as well as a brief interview with Uzo “Crazy Eyes” Aduba, who simply sees her character as “passionate.” Well, that's one way of putting it.

While there are no big reveals in these posters, there are glimmers of the same prison humor that makes the show so fascinating and, you know, useful. No eyeliner? Try Sharpie! No floss? Hey, that screwdriver has served so many purposes, hasn't it? And toilet paper makes the best bridal veil, doesn't it?

Are you excited for the return of the series? Who is your favorite character? And what do you think is going to happen to Piper now?