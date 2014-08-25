‘Orange is the New Black’s’ Laverne Cox talks her historic Emmy nomination

LOS ANGELES – It's not in the video, but when I first met Laverne Cox at the Emmys she told me I had beautiful eyes and it pretty much made the rest of my day. Just saying.

Though she lost out to her “Orange is the New Black” co-star Uzo Aduba at the Creative Arts Emmys last week (both women were nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series), Cox won people's hearts with a moving statement released immediately after her historic nod – the first for an openly transgender person at the Primetime Emmys (you can read it in full here).

So what sorts of reactions did she get after putting out the statement?

“One of the most moving ones for me was a woman who lives here in L.A., Valerie Spencer – hey, Valerie! – she wrote me a message on Facebook, she's like 'I'm weeping,” said Cox. “'I'm so proud of you.' And yeah, that was really special. There have been a lot of special messages and a lot of love.”

